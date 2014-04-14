16 and Pregnant
Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.
S5 • E1
MaddyAll American girl gets pregnant from a one night stand.04/14/2014
S5 • E2
AutumnEx-party girl tries to get her stoner boyfriend to straighten up before their bundle of joy arrives.04/21/2014
S5 • E3
MillinaParty Girl with troubled past gets pregnant while her mom is in jail.04/28/2014
S5 • E4
AriannaFor this artsy girl, forgiving the father of her child might not be as easy as she thinks.05/05/2014
S5 • E5
SummerSouthern girl tries to rebuild a relationship with her mom who is struggling with addiction05/12/2014
S5 • E6
KarleyGood girl manages bad boy antics as she’s expecting twins05/19/2014
S5 • E7
AleahDiabetic reformed bad girl must juggle a new baby and being a stepmom.05/26/2014
S5 • E8
JazminSassy midwestern teen loses her parent’s trust when she breaks their house rules.06/02/2014
S5 • E9
JordanGirly girl winds up pregnant and homeless.06/10/2014
S5 • E10
SavonResillient teen tries to date a guy who is not the father of her baby.06/20/2014