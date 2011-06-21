16 and Pregnant
16 and Pregnant
Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.
- 02:10BonusS3 E10Job InterviewAllie's boyfriend Joey goes on a job interview.06/21/2011
- 02:28Sneak PeekS3 E10Sneak Peek: AllieA fight between Allie and her boyfriend's temperamental mother turns physical.06/21/2011
- 01:22Sneak PeekS3 E9Sneak Peek: TaylorTaylor tells mom Debi about her decision to keep her baby.06/14/2011
- 01:24BonusS3 E9Growing ApartTaylor talks about how her friendships have changed since becoming pregnant.06/14/2011
- 01:07BonusS3 E8Tatted UpKianna reveals that she has a tattoo of Zak's name.06/07/2011
- 01:35Sneak PeekS3 E8Sneak Peek: KiannaKianna tells her mom about her decision to parent.06/07/2011
- 01:28Sneak PeekS3 E7Sneak Peek: IzabellaIzabella breaks the news about her pregnancy to friend Cassidy.05/31/2011
- 01:03BonusS3 E7Returning To SchoolIzabella worries about her first day back at school.05/31/2011
- 01:28BonusS3 E6Doctor's OrdersKayla's doctor stresses the importance of a healthy diet.05/24/2011
- 02:31Sneak PeekS3 E6Sneak Peek: KaylaKayla becomes faint while making a belly cast and is ordered to the hospital.05/24/2011
- 01:50BonusS3 E5Troubles At HomeCleondra vents to sister Liz about her problems at home.05/17/2011
- 02:23Sneak PeekS3 E5Sneak Peek: CleondraCleondra asks Mario to step up as a father.05/17/2011