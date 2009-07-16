16 and Pregnant
16 and Pregnant
Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.
- 00:25Sneak PeekS1 E6Sneak Peek: We'd Tear ApartCatelynn and Tyler discuss why they wouldn't last as a couple if they kept the baby.07/16/2009
- 00:57BonusS1 E6Big DayCatelynn wake's up exhausted boyfriend, Tyler, in time to go to the hospital.07/16/2009
- 01:43BonusS1 E6Packing UpCatelynn talks with mom about what she'll do when seeing her baby for the first time, while they pack a bag for her stay at the hospital.07/16/2009
- 00:49BonusS1 E5She's My BabygirlWhitney's mother and grandmother argue over who/what is to blame for the pregnant-teen's sadness.07/09/2009
- 00:49BonusS1 E5Fun In The KitchenWhitney's grandmother shows her the ropes of 'Hamburger Helper,' for when she's a cooking mother.07/09/2009
- 01:28BonusS1 E4What's Up With CheeseEbony and Josh have an argument over messed-up sandwich orders.07/02/2009
- 00:01BonusS1 E4Stinky DiapersEbony goes shopping for a nursing bra while Josh attempts a stinky diaper change.07/02/2009
- 01:17BonusS1 E4Heads or TailsCatholic-raised Josh and Christian-raised Ebony flip a coin to decide what religion their baby will be baptised into.07/02/2009
- 00:55BonusS1 E3Everything Happens For A ReasonAfter discussing 4th of July partying plans, which Amber cannot partake in, she says to friend Kayla that the pregnancy has ruined her life.06/25/2009
- 00:49BonusS1 E3Bargain ShoppingAmber and Gary browse for bargains, after Gary spends a large sum of their money on a Playstation.06/25/2009
- 00:42BonusS1 E2Sophia LaurentFarrah and friend Tyler, talk baby names and her decision against adoption.06/18/2009
- 00:38BonusS1 E2Learn How To DriveFarrah lashes out at her father for his "bad driving," after being late for Cheerleading practice.06/18/2009