16 and Pregnant
tuesdays 9/8c
Episodes & Videos
tuesdays 9/8c
16 and Pregnant
Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.
Episodes & Videos
41:41
S6 • E1
Madisen
Madisen makes the transition from all-American cheerleader to unexpected motherhood in small town Arkansas with the support of her dad, Nick, her boyfriend, Christian, and extended family.
10/07/2020