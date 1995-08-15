Home
Aeon Flux
Season 3
Season 3
Season 1
21:06
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E2
Isthmus Crypticus
Aeon struggles with her mission to neutralize Trevor's latest experiment involving two bird-like creatures when her partner Una falls in love with one of them.
08/15/1995
20:56
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E3
Thanatophobia
A couple is separated while trying to cross the heavily armed border of Bregna into the nation of Monica, and Trevor and Aeon find themselves involved in their fates.
08/22/1995
20:59
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E4
A Last Time for Everything
Trevor develops a way to clone humans, and Aeon steps in to stop Trevor from making a copy of double agent Scaphandra, but Trevor creates a copy of Aeon for himself.
08/29/1995
21:04
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E5
The Demiurge
Aeon fights to send a mystical being into space, but Trevor attempts to thwart Aeon's plans to use its power for himself.
09/05/1995
20:33
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E6
Reraizure
Trevor attempts to blackmail Aeon with photos in exchange for a narghile, Aeon rescues a prisoner and tries to help carry out his plan to destroy the narghile population.
09/12/1995
21:05
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E7
Chronophasia
Aeon wakes up in a strange place with no memory of how she got there, Trevor tells Aeon that she's been exposed to a virus, and Aeon sets out to rescue an infant test subject.
09/19/1995
20:27
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E8
Ether Drift Theory
Aeon and agent Lindze infiltrate a secret lab to rescue Lindze's ill boyfriend Bargeld, but Lindze loses trust in Aeon when she believes Aeon is working with Trevor.
09/26/1995
21:06
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E9
The Purge
Aeon is sent to retrieve a behavior modification implant from Bambara, but after being shot with a tranquilizer, she fears that Trevor has implanted it into her.
10/03/1995
26:25
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10
End Sinister
Trevor wants to alter human evolution, Trevor's men intercept an alien that Aeon is trying to rescue, and Aeon fails to convince Trevor not to go to the alien's home planet.
10/10/1995
About Aeon Flux