VMA Fashion: Barely There

For a walking tour of the world's hottest bods, look no further than the VMA runway. Not only do these sultry celebs have all the talent and ALL the curves, but they're also dressed in the absolute minimum to show off their HUGE personalities.

Demi Lovato slayed the 2017 VMA red carpet pairing a revealing black lace top with black sequin pants.

Photo By Getty Images.

Bebe Rexha arrived to the 2017 VMAs with her bare bod dripping in silver and crystals.

Photo By Getty Images.

An upgrade from your typical floral dress, Remy Ma’s sheer floral jumpsuit at the 2017 VMAs was the perfect mix of girly and sexy.

Photo By Getty Images.

Supermodel Heidi Klum was a golden goddess at the 2017 VMAs, showing off her tan under this shimmering lace gown.

Photo By Getty Images.

Bebe Rexha struts her stuff in a shimmering crystal skirt and matching crop top at the 2016 VMAs.

The only thing that could distract us from Cassie’s neon green hair and shimmering gold pants is her missing top (which no one actually misses) at the 2016 VMAs.

Laura Perlongo daringly opts for maximum soon-to-be Mommy comfort on the 2016 VMA red carpet. And Dad, Nev Schulman can’t get enough of her fully exposed baby bump!

Hostess-with-the-mostess Miley Cyrus hit the 2015 VMA red carpet in an eye-popping silver ensemble. Suspenders and chandeliers, anyone?

Photo By Getty Images

Fluffy white accents and patent leather knee-high boots completed this white-on-white dress at the 2015 Video Music Awards, featuring cut-outs that would make just about anyone blush.

Photo By Getty Images

Miley Cyrus never met a slit she didn't like, and the up-to-there cut of her sparkly silver bodysuit on stage at the 2015 VMAs is solid proof.

Photo By Getty Images

Miley Cyrus rocked a see-through dress on the 2015 VMA stage that was equal parts 60s mod and neon candy store.

Photo By Getty Images

Britney Spears bares an itty-bitty bit of belly in a tight, silver and gold mini dress with perfectly placed cut-outs on the 2015 Video Music Awards red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images

We're pretty sure the word "overkill" isn't in reality star Frankie Grande's vocabulary, thanks to the white and silver short-suit he rocked on the 2015 Video Music Awards red carpet (sans shirt, obvz).

Artist To Watch nominee FKA Twigs strutted down the 2015 VMA red carpet in a black boudoir-inspired number that left little to the imagination.

Photo By Getty Images

Model Chrissy Teigen was *this close* to baring all at the 2015 VMAs in a goth-chic gown that featured black lace, sheer panels, and two very daring slits.

Photo By Getty Images

Pop diva Demi Lovato slayed onstage at the 2015 VMAs in a bondage-esque bodysuit dripping in glittering purple stones during her performance of "Cool For The Summer."

Photo By Getty Images

Goddess Nicki Minaj blessed the 2015 VMA red carpet in a beaded, gold-toned, barely-there dress that was an absolute showstopper.

Photo By Getty Images

J.Lo glows on the 2014 VMA red carpet in a thigh-high slit dress with strappy, lucid beading.

Amber Rose shows off her luminous skin in a bedazzled chain ensemble on the 2014 VMA red carpet.

Daring to wear show off some leg, Rita Ora channels her inner silver screen siren in a silky red number on the 2014 VMA red carpet.

Pop-princess Selena Gomez took a major risk in a revealing navy corset top on the red carpet at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

All eyes are on Iggy Azalea as she wows in an intricately bedazzled see-through dress on the red carpet at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

Ciara dons a curve-hugging sheer gown and shows off major skin on the red carpet at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

Erin Wasson shows off her enviable figure in a gauzy see-through gown on the red carpet at the 2013 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

Ke$ha rocks lace in all the right places at the 2012 VMAs.

Photo By Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup

'Ridiculousness' star Chanel West Coast turns heads with a plunging neckline and a long-meets-short hemline on the red carpet at the 2012 Video Music Awards.

Photo By FilmMagic

Melanie Iglesias is elegant, ladylike and a whole lot of sexy in a shimmering blue gown on the red carpet at the 2012 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

Jessie J makes the most of a bedazzled boot and negative space with a body baring jumpsuit at the 2011 VMAs.

Photo By Vince Bucci/PictureGroup

Leave it to Katy Perry to turn heads in a sheer bodice that made us do a double-take at the 2010 VMAs.

Photo By PictureGroup

9.12.2010, Los Angeles, CA: Cher manages to 'Turn Back Time' as she rocks a see-through jumpsuit straight from the '80s.

Photo By Getty Images

9.12.2010, Los Angeles, CA: Tyson Ritter keeps his outfit simple as he forgoes a shirt for gobs of glitter.

Photo By Getty Images

09.13.2009, New York City, NY: P!nk wears her heart on her....breast? That was the case during her 2009 VMA performance.

Photo By Getty Images

09.13.2009, New York City, NY: During her 2009 VMA performance, Lady Gaga kept her legs covered in thigh high boots, so it was only natural that she compensated by baring her bod in a bikini bottom and studded top.

Photo By Getty Images

P!nk backstage at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.

Photo By WireImage

09.09.2007, Las Vegas, NV: Somehow we don't think Britney Spears was talking about clothes as she strutted around the stage singing 'Gimme More' in this lingerie inspired outfit.

Photo By MTV

08.31.2006, New York City, NY: A goddess on stage, Shakira bares leg and torso during her performance at the 2006 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

08.28.2005, Miami, FL: Skateboarder Brandon Novak takes a cue from good friend and Jackass alum Bam Margera, as he straps his keyboard to his lap with duct tape and calls it a runway success at the 2005 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

08.28.2005, Miami, FL: Shakira happily delivers a hip shaking performance while showing off her perfectly sculpted bod at the 2005 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

08.28.2005, Miami, FL: Everyone in the audience must have wanted to take a dip in a pool after seeing Eva Longoria in her VMA bathing suit outfit.

Photo By MTV

08.28.2005, Miami, FL: Father knows best -- even Daddy Hulk Hogan thinks Brooke Hogan is hot in her belly top and low-rider skirt. And yeah, it's totally appropriate...

Photo By Dave Hogan/Getty Images; Peter Kramer/Getty Images

08.29.2004, Miami, Fl: Just because his shirt comes with buttons doesn't mean Dave Navarro had any intention of using them at the 2004 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

08.29.2004, Miami, FL: Brooke Hogan arrives at the 2004 VMAs in a teeny weeny bikini top and hot pants. No worries about the Miami heat in that outfit.

Photo By MTV

08.29.2004, Miami, FL: Just when you thought you'd seen enough of Paris Hilton, she appears at the 2004 VMAs barely covered in sequins and feathers.

Photo By Getty Images

08.28.2003, New York City, NY: Vivica A. Fox keeps 50 Cent's attention at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

Photo By MTV

08.28.2003, New York City, NY: Either she was attacked by a tiger or Ashanti borrowed her Barbie doll's tiny pink glitter outfit and pieced it together with some matching ribbon at the 2003 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

08.28.2003, New York City, NY: This luscious lady has the right moves...and outfit! Bootylicous Beyoncé grooves at the 2003 MTV VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

08.28.2003, New York City, NY: Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera still have us talking after they performed wearing barely there all-white lace numbers alongside a leather-clad Madonna at the 2003 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

08.29.2002, New York City, NY: Christina Aguilera is fully dressed in a scarf and a smirk at the 2002 VMAs.

Photo By Dave Hogan/Getty Images

08.29.2002, New York City, NY: Pink sure got the party started as she laced herself into this itty-bitty leather S&M outfit at the 2002 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

08.29.2002, New York City, NY: Christina Milian leaves very little to the imagination in a revealing black lace gown at the 2002 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

09.06.2001, New York City, NY: Pamela Anderson stole the spotlight in this busty number when she and then boyfriend Kid Rock stepped out on the carpet at the 2001 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

09.06.2001, New York City, NY: Hello curves! Britney Spears wears an entirely see-through lace mini-dress at the 2001 VMAs.

Photo By MTV

09.06.2001, New York City, NY: Shakira proves that her 'hips don't lie' in this back baring red carpet 'fit during the 2000 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

09.07.2000, New York City, NY: Christina Aguilera exposes a toned, tight tummy while performing 'Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)' at the 2000 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

09.07.2000, New York City, NY: Christina Aguilera unleashes her inner belly dancer, baring nearly all in a glittery midriffer and a skin-tillating wrap skirt.

Photo By MTV

09.07.2000, New York City, NY: Britney Spears lets it all hang out at the 2000 MTV VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images

09.07.2000, New York City, NY: Nelly's boxers play peek-a-boo as he takes a performance to the crowd at the 2000 VMAs.

Photo By Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect

09.07.2000, New York City, NY: Jennifer Lopez shows off her chiseled abs in a white bedazzled two-piece at the 2000 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images

9.4.1997, New York City, NY: Carmen Electra bares her bits at the 1997 Video Music Awards.

Photo By WireImage

9.11.1987, Los Angeles, CA: No need for a shirt, Steven Tyler, especially when you have killer mesh purple leggings.

Photo By Getty Images