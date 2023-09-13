MTV VMAs 2023 Photo Highlights

See photos of the exciting moments from the big night, including award winners and performances from Shakira, KAROL G and more.

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Shakira and KAROL G | 1920x1080

1 / 30

Best Collaboration Winners Shakira and KAROL G

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Megan Thee Stallion | 1080x1080

2 / 30

Performer Megan Thee Stallion

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Ice Spice | 1080x1080

3 / 30

Best New Artist Winner Ice Spice

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Taylor Swift | 1920x1080

4 / 30

Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Winner Taylor Swift

Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Doja Cat | 1920x1080

5 / 30

Performer Doja Cat

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

ADVERTISEMENT
VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Dove Cameron | 1920x1080

6 / 30

Video for Good Winner Dove Cameron

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Performance Nicki Minaj | 1920x1080

7 / 30

Emcee and Best Hip-Hop Winner Nicki Minaj

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Stray Kids | 1920x1080

8 / 30

Performer Stray Kids

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery KAROL G | 1920x1080

9 / 30

Performer KAROL G

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Anitta | 1920x1080

10 / 30

Best Latin Winner and Performer Anitta

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

ADVERTISEMENT
VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Rema and Selena Gomez | 1920x1080

11 / 30

Best Afrobeats Winners Rema and Selena Gomez

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Lil Wayne | 1080x1080

12 / 30

Performer Lil Wayne

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Peso Pluma | 1920x1080

13 / 30

Performer Peso Pluma

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Diddy | 1920x1080

14 / 30

Global Icon Award Honoree Diddy with Christian, D’Lila and Jessie Combs

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery ChlöexHalle | 1920x1080

15 / 30

Presenters Chlöe and Halle Bailey

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

ADVERTISEMENT
VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Swae Lee/Metro Boomin/NAV/A Boogie | 1920x1080

16 / 30

Performers Swae Lee, Metro Boomin, NAV and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Demi Lovato | 1920x1080

17 / 30

Performer Demi Lovato

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Video Vanguard Shakira | 1920x1080

18 / 30

Video Vanguard Award Honoree Shakira

Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery TOMORROW X TOGETHER | 1920x1080

19 / 30

Performer TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery DMC/Nicki Minaj/LL Cool J | 1920x1080

20 / 30

Performers DMC, Nicki Minaj and LL COOL J

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

ADVERTISEMENT
VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery NSYNC | 1920x1080

21 / 30

Presenters Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Performer Shakira | 1920x1080

22 / 30

Performer and Video Vanguard Award Honoree Shakira

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Performer Måneskin | 1920x1080

23 / 30

Performer and Best Rock Winner Måneskin

Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Anitta and Thalia | 1920x1080

24 / 30

Performer and Best Latin Winner Anitta and Presenter Thalía

Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Cardi B | 1080x1080

25 / 30

Performer Cardi B

Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

ADVERTISEMENT
VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Ashanti/French Montana | 1920x1080

26 / 30

Presenters Ashanti and French Montana

Photo By Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Diddy/Yung Miami | 1920x1080

27 / 30

Performers Diddy and Yung Miami

Photo By Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Olivia Rodrigo | 1920x1080

28 / 30

Performer Olivia Rodrigo

Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Nicki Minaj | 1080x1080

29 / 30

Best Hip Hop Winner and Emcee Nicki Minaj

Photo By Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

VMAs 2023 | Highlights Gallery Reneé Rapp | 1920x1080

30 / 30

Performer Reneé Rapp

Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV