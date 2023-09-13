MTV VMAs 2023 Photo Highlights
See photos of the exciting moments from the big night, including award winners and performances from Shakira, KAROL G and more.
Best Collaboration Winners Shakira and KAROL G
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Performer Megan Thee Stallion
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Best New Artist Winner Ice Spice
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Video of the Year, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Winner Taylor Swift
Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
Performer Doja Cat
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Video for Good Winner Dove Cameron
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Emcee and Best Hip-Hop Winner Nicki Minaj
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Performer Stray Kids
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Performer KAROL G
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Best Latin Winner and Performer Anitta
Photo By Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV
Best Afrobeats Winners Rema and Selena Gomez
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Performer Lil Wayne
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Performer Peso Pluma
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Global Icon Award Honoree Diddy with Christian, D’Lila and Jessie Combs
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Presenters Chlöe and Halle Bailey
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Performers Swae Lee, Metro Boomin, NAV and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Performer Demi Lovato
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Video Vanguard Award Honoree Shakira
Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
Performer TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Performers DMC, Nicki Minaj and LL COOL J
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Presenters Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
Performer and Video Vanguard Award Honoree Shakira
Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV
Performer and Best Rock Winner Måneskin
Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
Performer and Best Latin Winner Anitta and Presenter Thalía
Photo By Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
Performer Cardi B
Photo By Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV
