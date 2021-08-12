Are These 90s MTV VMA Looks Making a Comeback?

1 / 24
Singer Britney Spears wears a feathered gown at the MTV Video Music Awards 1999.
Drag queen RuPaul goes glam at the MTV Video Music Awards 1993.
Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses in a gold top and leather skirt at the MTV Video Music Awards 1999.
Singer Mariah Carey wears a two-piece gown at the MTV Video Music Awards 1997.
Comedian Chris Rock shows up in a hat and pinstripe suit at the MTV Video Music Awards 1996.
Comedian Jon Stewart keeps it casual at the MTV Video Music Awards 1994.
Madonna rocks a gem-toned shirt at the MTV Video Music Awards 1995.
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow dons a tailored red suit at the MTV Video Music Awards 1996.
Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and rapper Will Smith wear color-coordinated outfits at the 1999 event.
Supermodel Tyra Banks is clad in denim at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.
Rapper LL Cool J wears a black leather outfit with gold accents at the MTV Video Music Awards 1991.
Singer Billy Idol gives off Brit-rock vibes at the MTV Video Music Awards 1990.
Backstreet Boys dress in business formal at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.
Hip-hop trio Beastie Boys wear matching button-ups at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.
The Spice Girls sport their signature looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 1997.
Singer Beck sports a gray suit at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.
At the MTV Video Music Awards 1999, rocker Tommy Lee wears a trench coat next to actress Pamela Anderson, who dons a corset.
Actress Kim Basinger channels the movie "Grease" at the VMAs 1990.
Actress Kate Hudson goes for a sheer LBD at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.
Comedian Arsenio Hall shows up at the VMAs 1991 in a multicolored jacket.
Supermodel Cindy Crawford wears a glitzy black dress at the MTV Video Music Awards 1993.
Singer and dancer Paula Abdul opts for a black ensemble with plush feathers at the VMAs 1991.
The members of hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella wear short and fun ensembles at the VMAs 1994.
Hip-hop duo Kris Kross wear matching quilted jackets at the MTV Video Music Awards 1992.