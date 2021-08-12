Are These 90s MTV VMA Looks Making a Comeback?

Revisit the wild and unpredictable 1990s VMA styles from stars like Britney Spears, Snoop Dogg, Jennifer Lopez, RuPaul, Backstreet Boys and more.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Britney Spears | 1080x1920

Singer Britney Spears wears a feathered gown at the MTV Video Music Awards 1999.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | RuPaul Andre Charles | 1080x1920

Drag queen RuPaul goes glam at the MTV Video Music Awards 1993.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Jennfier Lopez | 1080x1920

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez poses in a gold top and leather skirt at the MTV Video Music Awards 1999.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Mariah Carey | 1080x1920

Singer Mariah Carey wears a two-piece gown at the MTV Video Music Awards 1997.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Chris Rock | 1080x1080

Comedian Chris Rock shows up in a hat and pinstripe suit at the MTV Video Music Awards 1996.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Jon Stewart | 1080x1080

Comedian Jon Stewart keeps it casual at the MTV Video Music Awards 1994.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Madonna | 1080x1440

Madonna rocks a gem-toned shirt at the MTV Video Music Awards 1995.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Gwyneth Paltrow | 1080x1920

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow dons a tailored red suit at the MTV Video Music Awards 1996.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith | 1080x1440

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith and rapper Will Smith wear color-coordinated outfits at the 1999 event.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Tyra Banks | 1080x1920

Supermodel Tyra Banks is clad in denim at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | LL Cool J | 1080x1440

Rapper LL Cool J wears a black leather outfit with gold accents at the MTV Video Music Awards 1991.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Billy Idol | 1080x1080

Singer Billy Idol gives off Brit-rock vibes at the MTV Video Music Awards 1990.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Backstreet Boys | 1920x1080

Backstreet Boys dress in business formal at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Beastie Boys | 1920x1080

Hip-hop trio Beastie Boys wear matching button-ups at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Spice Girls | 14400x1080

The Spice Girls sport their signature looks at the MTV Video Music Awards 1997.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Beck | 1080x1920

Singer Beck sports a gray suit at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson | 1080x1920

At the MTV Video Music Awards 1999, rocker Tommy Lee wears a trench coat next to actress Pamela Anderson, who dons a corset.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Kim Basinger | 1080x1920

Actress Kim Basinger channels the movie "Grease" at the VMAs 1990.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Kate Hudson | 1080x1920

Actress Kate Hudson goes for a sheer LBD at the MTV Video Music Awards 1998.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Arsenio Hall | 1080x1080

Comedian Arsenio Hall shows up at the VMAs 1991 in a multicolored jacket.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Cindy Crawford | 1080x1440

Supermodel Cindy Crawford wears a glitzy black dress at the MTV Video Music Awards 1993.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Paula Abdul | 1080x1920

Singer and dancer Paula Abdul opts for a black ensemble with plush feathers at the VMAs 1991.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella | 1080x1920

The members of hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella wear short and fun ensembles at the VMAs 1994.

MTV Video Music Awards 2021 | Are These MTV VMA 90s Looks Making a Comeback? | Kris Kross | 1080x1440

Hip-hop duo Kris Kross wear matching quilted jackets at the MTV Video Music Awards 1992.