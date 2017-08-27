Cutest VMA Couples

Pete Davidson showed support to his fiance and VMA performer Ariana Grande by rocking her “Sweetener” album merch on the 2018 Video Music Awards red carpet.

1 / 45

Pete Davidson showed support to his fiance and VMA performer Ariana Grande by rocking her “Sweetener” album merch on the 2018 Video Music Awards red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Migos member and VMA nominee Offset whispered sweet nothings into his wife, Cardi B’s ear at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City.

2 / 45

Migos member and VMA nominee Offset whispered sweet nothings into his wife, Cardi B’s ear at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City.

Photo By Getty Images.

Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez loved his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s look so much he snapped a photo for himself on the 2018 Video Music Awards Red Carpet.

3 / 45

Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez loved his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s look so much he snapped a photo for himself on the 2018 Video Music Awards Red Carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

PUSH Artist of the Year nominees Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus proved that a little competition has nothing on their love at the 2018 Video Music Awards.

4 / 45

PUSH Artist of the Year nominees Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus proved that a little competition has nothing on their love at the 2018 Video Music Awards.

Photo By Getty Images.

Newlyweds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir brought their A+ fashion game to the 2018 VMAs red carpet.

5 / 45

Newlyweds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir brought their A+ fashion game to the 2018 VMAs red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Actress Karrueche Tran and football star Victor Cruz showed their love by sweetly holding hands on the 2018 VMAs red carpet.

6 / 45

Actress Karrueche Tran and football star Victor Cruz showed their love by sweetly holding hands on the 2018 VMAs red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag hit the 2018 VMAs red carpet to announce the return of “The Hills” and brought along their adorable son, Gunner Stone.

7 / 45

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag hit the 2018 VMAs red carpet to announce the return of “The Hills” and brought along their adorable son, Gunner Stone.

Photo By Getty Images.

“Jersey Shore” star Mike The Situation reenacted his proposal to his fiance, Lauren Pesce, on the 2018 VMAs red carpet.

8 / 45

“Jersey Shore” star Mike The Situation reenacted his proposal to his fiance, Lauren Pesce, on the 2018 VMAs red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

The Wopsters Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis looked happy in love on the 2017 VMA red carpet.

9 / 45

The Wopsters Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis looked happy in love on the 2017 VMA red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Logic and Jessica Andrea brought their best poses to the 2017 VMA red carpet.

10 / 45

Logic and Jessica Andrea brought their best poses to the 2017 VMA red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill shared a laugh and embrace on the 2016 VMA red carpet.

11 / 45

Rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill shared a laugh and embrace on the 2016 VMA red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Multi-talented moguls Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked fashion-forward (as usual) on the 2016 VMA red carpet.

12 / 45

Multi-talented moguls Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked fashion-forward (as usual) on the 2016 VMA red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Power couple Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend matched in all black everything on the 2015 VMAs red carpet.

13 / 45

Power couple Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend matched in all black everything on the 2015 VMAs red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna made a statement on the 2015 VMA red carpet with outfits featuring derogatory words that women are often called.

14 / 45

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna made a statement on the 2015 VMA red carpet with outfits featuring derogatory words that women are often called.

Photo By Getty Images.

Supermodel Chanel Iman and rapper A$AP Rocky looked as cute as ever at the 2013 VMAs.

15 / 45

Supermodel Chanel Iman and rapper A$AP Rocky looked as cute as ever at the 2013 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Future and Ciara held hands on the 2013 VMAs red carpet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

16 / 45

Future and Ciara held hands on the 2013 VMAs red carpet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Photo By Getty Images.

“Bangerz” collaborators Mike WiLL Made-It and Miley Cyrus posed together on the 2013 VMAs red carpet.

17 / 45

“Bangerz” collaborators Mike WiLL Made-It and Miley Cyrus posed together on the 2013 VMAs red carpet.

Photo By Getty Images.

Katy Perry and One Direction’s Niall Horan shared a quick kiss at the 2012 VMAs.

18 / 45

Katy Perry and One Direction’s Niall Horan shared a quick kiss at the 2012 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose at the 2012 VMAs.

19 / 45

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose at the 2012 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato at the 2011 VMAs.

20 / 45

Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato at the 2011 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Katy Perry and Russell Brand at the 2011 VMAs.

21 / 45

Katy Perry and Russell Brand at the 2011 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at the 2011 VMAs.

22 / 45

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at the 2011 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Jason Trawick and Britney Spears at the 2011 VMAs.

23 / 45

Jason Trawick and Britney Spears at the 2011 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Kanye West and Amber Rose at the 2009 VMAs.

24 / 45

Kanye West and Amber Rose at the 2009 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

P!nk and Cory Hart at the 2009 VMAs.

25 / 45

P!nk and Cory Hart at the 2009 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 VMAs.

26 / 45

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus at the 2008 VMAs.

27 / 45

Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus at the 2008 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Paris Hilton and Benji Madden pose together at the 2008 VMAs.

28 / 45

Paris Hilton and Benji Madden pose together at the 2008 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson at the 2008 VMAs.

29 / 45

Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson at the 2008 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2006 VMAs.

30 / 45

Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2006 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman at the 2006 VMAs.

31 / 45

Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman at the 2006 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Joel Madden and Hilary Duff at the 2005 VMAs.

32 / 45

Joel Madden and Hilary Duff at the 2005 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey at the 2004 VMAs.

33 / 45

Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey at the 2004 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Britney Spears and Madonna have an intimate moment at the 2003 VMAs.

34 / 45

Britney Spears and Madonna have an intimate moment at the 2003 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Jay-Z and Beyonce at the 2003 VMAs.

35 / 45

Jay-Z and Beyonce at the 2003 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Madonna and Guy Ritchie at the 2003 VMAs.

36 / 45

Madonna and Guy Ritchie at the 2003 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

David Navarro and Carmen Electra at the 2003 VMAs.

37 / 45

David Navarro and Carmen Electra at the 2003 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson at the 2001 VMAs.

38 / 45

Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson at the 2001 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2000 VMAs.

39 / 45

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2000 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Tara Reid and Carson Daly pose together at the 2000 VMAs.

40 / 45

Tara Reid and Carson Daly pose together at the 2000 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Puffy" Combs pose together at the 2000 VMAs.

41 / 45

Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Puffy" Combs pose together at the 2000 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1999 VMAs.

42 / 45

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1999 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Marilyn Manson and Rose Mcgowan at the 1998 VMAs.

43 / 45

Marilyn Manson and Rose Mcgowan at the 1998 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley at the 1994 VMAs.

44 / 45

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley at the 1994 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love at the 1993 VMAs.

45 / 45

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love at the 1993 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.