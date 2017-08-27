Cutest VMA Couples

1 / 45
Pete Davidson showed support to his fiance and VMA performer Ariana Grande by rocking her “Sweetener” album merch on the 2018 Video Music Awards red carpet.
Migos member and VMA nominee Offset whispered sweet nothings into his wife, Cardi B’s ear at the 2018 Video Music Awards in New York City.
Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez loved his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez’s look so much he snapped a photo for himself on the 2018 Video Music Awards Red Carpet.
PUSH Artist of the Year nominees Lil Xan and Noah Cyrus proved that a little competition has nothing on their love at the 2018 Video Music Awards.
Newlyweds Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir brought their A+ fashion game to the 2018 VMAs red carpet.
Actress Karrueche Tran and football star Victor Cruz showed their love by sweetly holding hands on the 2018 VMAs red carpet.
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag hit the 2018 VMAs red carpet to announce the return of “The Hills” and brought along their adorable son, Gunner Stone.
“Jersey Shore” star Mike The Situation reenacted his proposal to his fiance, Lauren Pesce, on the 2018 VMAs red carpet.
The Wopsters Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Davis looked happy in love on the 2017 VMA red carpet.
Logic and Jessica Andrea brought their best poses to the 2017 VMA red carpet.
Rappers Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill shared a laugh and embrace on the 2016 VMA red carpet.
Multi-talented moguls Kim Kardashian and Kanye West looked fashion-forward (as usual) on the 2016 VMA red carpet.
Power couple Chrissy Tiegen and John Legend matched in all black everything on the 2015 VMAs red carpet.
Amber Rose and Blac Chyna made a statement on the 2015 VMA red carpet with outfits featuring derogatory words that women are often called.
Supermodel Chanel Iman and rapper A$AP Rocky looked as cute as ever at the 2013 VMAs.
Future and Ciara held hands on the 2013 VMAs red carpet at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.
“Bangerz” collaborators Mike WiLL Made-It and Miley Cyrus posed together on the 2013 VMAs red carpet.
Katy Perry and One Direction’s Niall Horan shared a quick kiss at the 2012 VMAs.
Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose at the 2012 VMAs.
Joe Jonas and Demi Lovato at the 2011 VMAs.
Katy Perry and Russell Brand at the 2011 VMAs.
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez at the 2011 VMAs.
Jason Trawick and Britney Spears at the 2011 VMAs.
Kanye West and Amber Rose at the 2009 VMAs.
P!nk and Cory Hart at the 2009 VMAs.
Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the 2008 VMAs.
Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus at the 2008 VMAs.
Paris Hilton and Benji Madden pose together at the 2008 VMAs.
Pete Wentz and Ashlee Simpson at the 2008 VMAs.
Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the 2006 VMAs.
Christina Aguilera and Jordan Bratman at the 2006 VMAs.
Joel Madden and Hilary Duff at the 2005 VMAs.
Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey at the 2004 VMAs.
Britney Spears and Madonna have an intimate moment at the 2003 VMAs.
Jay-Z and Beyonce at the 2003 VMAs.
Madonna and Guy Ritchie at the 2003 VMAs.
David Navarro and Carmen Electra at the 2003 VMAs.
Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson at the 2001 VMAs.
Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears at the 2000 VMAs.
Tara Reid and Carson Daly pose together at the 2000 VMAs.
Jennifer Lopez and Sean "Puffy" Combs pose together at the 2000 VMAs.
Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the 1999 VMAs.
Marilyn Manson and Rose Mcgowan at the 1998 VMAs.
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley at the 1994 VMAs.
Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love at the 1993 VMAs.
