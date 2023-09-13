MTV VMAs 2023 Pink Carpet
Check out all the celebs and artists who slayed their looks on music's biggest night.
Best Afrobeats Winner Selena Gomez
Performer Olivia Rodrigo
Performer Megan Thee Stallion
Performer Anitta
Performer Cardi B
Offset
Performer Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes
Performer Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Award and Song of the Year Award Winner Taylor Swift
Global Icon Award Honoree Diddy
Pre-Show Host and Presenter Saweetie
Best Collaboration Winner and Performer KAROL G
Best K-Pop Winner and Performer Stray Kids
Performer Demi Lovato
PUSH Performance of the Year Winner and Performer TOMORROW X TOGETHER
