MTV VMAs 2023 Pink Carpet

Check out all the celebs and artists who slayed their looks on music's biggest night.

Best Afrobeats Winner Selena Gomez

Performer Olivia Rodrigo

Performer Megan Thee Stallion

Performer Anitta

Performer Cardi B

Offset

Performer Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes

Performer Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Award and Song of the Year Award Winner Taylor Swift

Global Icon Award Honoree Diddy

Pre-Show Host and Presenter Saweetie

Best Collaboration Winner and Performer KAROL G

Best K-Pop Winner and Performer Stray Kids

Performer Demi Lovato

PUSH Performance of the Year Winner and Performer TOMORROW X TOGETHER

VMA Moonperson

Presenter Tiffany Haddish

Presenter Chlöe

Best Rock Winner and Performer Måneskin

Performer Doja Cat