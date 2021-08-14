Showstopping VMA Performers

1 / 121
Performer Foo Fighters
"Summer of Love" Performer Shawn Mendes
"La Funka" Performer Ozuna
"papercuts" Performer Machine Gun Kelly
"Wild Side" Performer Normani
"STAY" Performer The Kid LAROI
"star-crossed" Performer Kacey Musgraves
"Shivers" Performer Ed Sheeran
"Been Like This" Performer Doja Cat
"Don't Go Yet" Singer Camila Cabello
"Industry Baby" Performers Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
Performers Spliff Star and Busta Rhymes
"Have Mercy" Performer Chlöe of Chloe x Halle
"good 4 u" Singer Olivia Rodrigo
Missy Elliott dresses like a scarecrow during a hits medley featuring "Throw It Back," "Work It" and more. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Big Sean and A$AP Ferg get down low while performing "Bezerk." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
During a steamy performance of "Senorita," Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes get very close. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
The multitalented H.E.R. commands the crowd while singing "Anti." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
J Balvin and Bad Bunny put on a colorful show for their hit "Que Pretendes." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
The Jonas Brothers return to the VMAs with an energetic performance at Asbury Park's legendary Stone Pony. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Lil Nas X takes fans far into the future with a sci-fi-inspired performance of "Panini." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus performs a showstopping rendition of her song "Slide Away." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Normani takes the stage to perform her hit song "Motivation." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Shawn Mendes gets the crowd swooning with a performance of "If I Can't Have You." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Rosalia performs a medley of "A Ningun Hombre" and "Aute Cuture" before teaming up with Ozuna for "Yo x Ti, Tu x Mi." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Taylor Swift opens the 2019 VMAs with an over-the-top performance of "You Need to Calm Down" and "Lover." Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Queen Latifah, Redman, Fetty Wap, Naughty by Nature and Wyclef Jean bring the house down with a medley of their greatest hits. Photo Credit: Getty Images.
Nicki Minaj proves she is the Queen with her show stopping performance of hits from her latest album on stage at the Oculus in New York City at the 2018 VMAs.
Ariana Grande took over the 2018 VMAs stage with her empowering anthem "God Is a Woman."
During the 2018 VMAs, Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick took the mic to discuss their latest movie while the Rockettes performed on their home stage at Radio City Music Hall.
2018 Video Vanguard Honoree and triple threat Jennifer Lopez gave us all a show of a lifetime as she performed a powerful medley of some of her greatest hits.
Post Malone, Aerosmith and 21 Savage perform “Rockstar,” “Dream On,” and “Toys In The Attic” on stage creating one of the most epic collaborations of the 2018 VMAs.
Appearing on stage via an roller coaster ride car, Travis Scott performed “Stargazing,” Stop Trying To Be God,” and “Sicko Mode” from his latest album Astroworld, in front of is iconic inflatable head at the 2018 VMAs.
Maluma brings an explosive performance of “Felices Los 4” to the 2018 VMA stage.
Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco belts “High Hopes” from the band’s latest album on the 2018 VMA stage.
Logic and Ryan Tedder perform “One Day” with immigrant families at the center of their performance on stage sending a powerful message at the 2018 VMAs.
Shawn Mendes had us all singing in the rain during his drenching rendition of “In My Blood” at the 2018 VMAs.
Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 VMA performance was literally fire when he opened the show with an iconic medley of his hit songs “DNA” and “HUMBLE.”
Photo By Getty Images.
At the 2017 VMAs, the goddess Lorde chose not to sing due to the flu, but still blew up the stage with her epic dance moves to “Homemade Dynamite.”
Photo By Getty Images.
Fifth Harmony dropped their mics on the 2017 VMA stage as the rain came down on them after performing “Angel” and “Down” with their incredible choreography and vocals.
Photo By Getty Images.
Miley Cyrus brought a retro vibe to the 2017 VMAs for her performance of “Younger Now” complete with 1950s fashion and stellar vocals.
Photo By Getty Images.
P!nk took us on a walk down memory lane with her Video Vanguard performance featuring a medley of hits like "So What" and "Raise Your Glass" at the 2017 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images.
In one of the most powerful moments of the night, Logic was joined by 50 suicide attempt and loss survivors for his 2017 VMA performance of his song titled for the suicide hotline, “1-800-273-8255.”
Photo By Getty Images.
To close out the 2017 show, VMA host Katy Perry brought her single “Swish Swish” to the VMA stage with a basketball themed performance.
Photo By Getty Images.
Ri Ri opened the show with a medley of “Don’t Stop the Music/Only Girl (In The World)/ We Found Love/Where Have You Been", which earned her the first standing ovation of the evening at the 2016 VMAs.
47 / 121
Rihanna continues to slay in her second medley of ""Rude Boy / What’s My Name? / Work,” leaving us wanting more at the 2016 VMAs.
In her final show-stopping set of the evening, Rihanna, clad in all white belts out her most memorable ballads, including "Rihanna "Stay / Love On The Brain / Diamonds” at the 2016 VMAs.
Pink ladies Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj got us moving “Side to Side” during their energetic performance at the 2016 VMAs.
Nick Jonas makes us all kinds of hungry during his performance of “Bacon” featuring Ty Dolla $ign at the 2016 VMAs.
Britney Spears makes her much awaited return performing “Make Me” featuring G-Eazy during the 2016 VMAs show.
Future had us checking our grammar during his performance of “F**k Up Some Commas” at the 2016 VMAs.
In their debut performance together, The Chainsmokers and Halsey rock out to their smash hit “Closer” at the 2016 VMAs.
54 / 121
Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj hug it out after a crowd pleasing surprise mash-up of "Trini Dem Girls" and "Bad Blood" that squashed any lingering rumors of their Twitter beef at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Justin Bieber's high flying return to the 2015 VMA stage was exactly the kind of intense, memorable performance of "What Do You Mean?" that loyal fans have been waiting for.
Photo By Getty Images
Just when the 2015 VMA audience thought Demi Lovato's beach-themed performance of "Cool For The Summer" couldn't get any hotter, she brought up rapper BFF Iggy Azalea for a duet that was pure fire.
Photo By Getty Images
Tori Kelly's knockout performance of "Should've Been Us" at the 2015 VMAs had everyone jumping to their feet for a much-deserved standing ovation.
Everything about Miley Cyrus' technicolor finale performance at the 2015 Video Music Awards was a total jaw-dropper. From the colorful costumes to her backup dancers, it was one of the biggest surprises of the night.
As if we needed another reason to bow down to Beyoncé, her flawless 2014 Video Vanguard performance featured heavenly dancers who looked straight from a painting, pole dancing, feminism and home videos of Blue Ivy.
Photo By Getty Images
In a perfect recreation of their music video, 5 Seconds of Summer performed a stripped-down version of "Amnesia" with blissful, unforgettable harmonies at the 2014 show.
Photo By Getty Images
Pint-sized diva Ariana Grande opened the 2014 Video Music Awards with an out-of-this-world performance of "Break Free."
Photo By Getty Images
Adorned in a scaly green two-piece, Nicki Minaj took her 'Anaconda' jungle theme to the next level with serpentine contortionists and big booty twerking for a ferocious performance at the 2014 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" performance featured dapper dancing dudes and lots of shimmering fringe at the 2014 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Miley Cyrus and Robin Thicke may have delivered the most talked about performance in VMA history with their 2013 VMA performance of 'Blurred Lines.'
Photo By Getty Images
Justin Timberlake surprised the world when he brought out *NSYNC boy-bandmates during his medley performance at the 2013 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
A round of 'Applause' goes out to Lady Gaga who had the audience on their feet after her opening performance at the 2013 Video Music Awards.
Katy Perry had a knockout show when she performed 'Roar' at the 2013 MTV VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Frank Ocean's stunning performance at the 2012 VMAs gives us all the feels.
Photo By Getty Images
2 Chainz and Weezy team up for a "Yuck / No Worries" collab at the 2012 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
The British heartthrobs of One Direction bring boy bands back to the 2012 VMAs with a regal rendition of "One Thing."
Photo By Getty Images
LIP SERVICE. P!nk dips in from the ceiling for a puckered performance of "Blow Me (One Last Kiss)" on the 2012 VMA stage.
Photo By Getty Images
Taylor Swift shines on the VMA stage singing the girl anthem of 2012: "We Are Never Getting Back Together."
Photo By Getty Images
At the 2012 VMAs, Rihanna steps down from her throne for a laser-beamed performance of "Cockiness' & 'We Found Love."
Photo By Getty Images
Alicia Keys rocks the 2012 VMA stage with a blazing performance of "Girl On Fire."
Photo By Getty Images
Beyoncé performs "Love On Top" on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Lady Gaga (as alter-ego Jo Calderone) and Queen guitarist Brian May perform "Yoü and I" on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Kanye West and Jay-Z perform "Otis" on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Adele performs "Someone Like You" on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Lil Wayne performs "How To Love" and "John" on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Bruno Mars pays tribute to the late Amy Winehouse with "Valerie" on stage at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Eminem and Rihanna perform "Love The Way You Lie" on stage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Picture Group
Justin Bieber performs "U Smile," "Baby" and "Somebody To Love" on stage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Florence + the Machine perform "Dog Days Are Over" on stage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Taylor Swift performs "Innocent" on stage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By WireImage
Kanye West performs "Runaway" on stage during the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Janet Jackson pays tribute to her brother Michael Jackson on stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty
Lady Gaga performs "Paparazzi" on stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty
Beyoncé performs "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)" on stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys perform "Empire State of Mind" on stage at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty
Rihanna performs "Disturbia/Seven Nation Army" at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Hollywood.
Photo By WireImage
Jonas Brothers perform "Lovebug" on a sidewalk set at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Hollywood.
Photo By Getty Images
Lil Wayne performs a melody of "A Milli/Don't Get It/Got Money" during the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Hollywood.
Photo By Getty Images
T.I. and Rihanna perform "Live Your Life" during the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Hollywood.
Photo By WireImage
Kanye West performs "Love Lockdown" on stage at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards in Hollywood.
Photo By Getty Images
Britney Spears performs "Gimme More" on stage during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo By John Shearer/Wireimage.com
Fall Out Boy perform "Thnks fr th Mmrs" on stage during the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards in Las Vegas.
Photo By Jamie McCarthy/Wireimage.com
Lou Reed and Raconteurs' Jack White perform on stage during the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
Photo By John Shearer/WireImage.com
Timbaland and Justin Timberlake perform "SexyBack" on stage at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
Photo By John Shearer/WireImage.com
OK Go perform "Here It Goes Again" at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Green Day perform "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" on stage at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami.
Photo By Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson performs "Since U Been Gone" on stage at the 2005 Video Music Awards in Miami.
Photo By Getty Images
Kanye West and Jamie Foxx perform "Gold Digger" at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards in Miami.
Photo By Film Magic
Britney Spears, Madonna and Christina Aguilera perform "Like A Virgin" and "Hollywood" at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Jay-Z and Beyonce perform "Baby Boy" and "Crazy in Love" at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Guns N' Roses perform "Welcome To The Jungle" and "Madagascar" at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Michael Jackson & 'NSYNC perform at the 2001 Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Britney Spears performs "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Britney Spears performs "Satisfaction" and "Oops!...I Did It Again" at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Eminem performs "The Real Slim Shady" and "The Way I Am" at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Jay-Z performs "Jigga", "Can I Get A..." and "Hard Knock Life" at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Britney Spears performs "Baby One More Time" at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Kid Rock, Aerosmith and Run DMC (not pictured) perform "Walk This Way" on stage at the 1999 Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
'NSYNC perform "Tearin' Up My Heart" at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
P. Diddy and Sting perform "I'll Be Missing You" at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
The Spice Girls perform "Say You'll Be There" at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Michael Jackson performs on stage at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty Images
Nirvana perform "Lithium" at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Slash of Guns N' Roses and Elton John perform "November Rain" on stage at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Prince and The New Power Generation perform "Gett Off" at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Madonna performs "Vogue" at the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles.
Photo By Getty Images
Madonna performs "Like a Virgin" at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.
Photo By Getty