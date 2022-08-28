All the Excitement from the 2022 Black Carpet

From eye-catching outfits to anticipated arrivals and can't-miss moments, see all the highlights from the MTV VMAs 2022 black carpet.

1 / 13

Emcee Jack Harlow on the Black Carpet

2 / 13

Performer Lizzo on the Black Carpet

3 / 13

Emcee LL Cool J on the Black Carpet

4 / 13

Performers BLACKPINK on the Black Carpet

5 / 13

Performer Khalid on the Black Carpet

6 / 13

Special Guest Chlöe

7 / 13

Performers Måneskin on the Black Carpet

8 / 13

Performer Anitta

9 / 13

Nominee Kane Brown

10 / 13

Special Guest Taylor Swift

11 / 13

Performer J Balvin and Special Guest DJ Khaled

12 / 13

Special Guest Lil Nas X

13 / 13

Actress Sofia Carson