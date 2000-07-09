Video Music Awards In NYC: A Photo History

1 / 53
On a stage dripping in gold, Queens native Nicki Minaj rapped a medley of "Majesty," "Barbie Dreams," and "Fefe" at the 2018 VMAs with a special performance from The Oculus in Lower Manhattan.
Like a true born-and-raised New Yorker Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her roots by performing "Jenny From the Block" on a 6 Train during her Video Vanguard performance at the 2018 VMAs in New York City.
Drake professed his love for Video Vanguard honoree Rihanna while presenting her award at the 2016 VMAs at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Beyoncé performed an incredible medley of songs from her critically-acclaimed album “Lemonade” at the 2016 VMAs at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
Making the city his stage, Nick Jonas began performing his hit song “Bacon” at New York’s iconic Tick Tock Diner before continuing the show outside with Ty Dolla $ign at the 2016 VMAs.
Brooklyn-based artist KAWS reimagined the 2013 Moonman in his signature style for the first time the VMAs was held in Brooklyn.
Lady Gaga opened the 2013 VMAs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a dramatic performance of “Applause” complete with multiple costume changes.
In a now infamous performance, Miley Cyrus twerked on Robin Thicke at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at the 2013 VMAs.
Legendary boy band *NSYNC reunited for Justin Timberlake’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award performance at the 2013 VMAs in Brooklyn, New York.
To close out the 2013 show, Katy Perry hit the ring with a boxing-themed performance of “Roar” underneath the Brooklyn Bridge.
“Yo Taylor, Imma let you finish but...” Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift as she accepted Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.
In 2009, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys brought their boisterous tribute to New York, “Empire State of Mind,” to life on stage at Radio City Music Hall.
Taylor Swift began her 2009 VMA performance of “You Belong With Me” in the New York City subway before bringing the show to the street (and on top of a taxi cab!) outside of Radio City Music Hall.
Jack Black hosts the 2006 VMAs
Justin Timberlake and Timbaland perform at the 2006 VMAs
Lil Kim appears in her prison jumpsuit at the 2006 VMAs
T.I. and Yung Joc perform at the 2006 VMAs
Britney Spears and Madonna kiss at the 2003 VMAs
Christina Aguilera and Dave Navarro perform at the 2003 VMAs
Jay-Z and Beyonce perform at the 2003 VMAs
Michael Jackson mistakenly accepts the imaginary Artist of the Millennium award at the 2002 VMAs
Justin Timberlake performs solo for the first time at the 2002 VMAs
Eminem and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog fight at the 2002 VMAs
Britney Spears performs "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the 2001 VMAs
Jay-Z performs at the 2001 VMAs
Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez perform at the 2001 VMAs
09.07.2000, New York City: Video of the Year-winner Eminem performs with an entourage of clones outside of Radio City Music Hall.
Britney Spears performs at the 2000 VMAs
Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown appear on stage together at the 2000 VMAs
Blink-182 perform at the 2000 VMAs
*NSYNC perform at the 1999 VMAs
The Backstreet Boys perform at the 1999 VMAs
Diana Ross fondles Lil Kim on stage at the 1999 VMAs
Eminem accepts the award for Best New Artist at the 1999 VMAs
Kid Rock performs with Run-DMC and Aerosmith at the 1999 VMAs
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the 1997 VMAs
Puff Daddy and Sting perform "I'll Be Missing You" as a tribute to Notorious B.I.G. at the 1997 VMAs
The Spice Girls perform at the 1997 VMAs
U2's Bono performs at the 1997 VMAs
Marilyn Manson performs at the 1997 VMAs
The Smashing Pumpkins win five awards at the 1996 VMAs
Van Halen feud on stage at the 1996 VMAs
Michael Jackson performs a medley of hits at the 1995 VMAs
TLC win four awards at the 1995 VMAs
Courtney Love performs at the 1995 VMAs
The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan performs at the 1994 VMAs
Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley kiss at the 1994 VMAs
Madonna brings out David Letterman as her beau in a parody of the kiss between Michael Jackson and Lisa-Marie Presley at the 1994 VMAs
09.05.86, New York: Van Halen perform live at Radio City Music Hall with Sammy Hagar, long before the days of digital cameras.
09.13.1985, New York City: Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the Eurythmics at the 1985 VMAs.
09.13.1985, New York City: As the night ends, host Eddie Murphy reminds his girl Tina Turner to "Party All the Time."
Madonna performs "Like a Virgin" at the 1984 VMAs
9.14.84, New York City: Ric Ocasek of The Cars accepts the Best Video of the Year Award for “You Might Think,” at the 1984 Video Music Awards. He later went on to produce albums for Bad Brains, Suicide and Weezer.
