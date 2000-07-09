Video Music Awards In NYC: A Photo History

On a stage dripping in gold, Queens native Nicki Minaj rapped a medley of "Majesty," "Barbie Dreams," and "Fefe" at the 2018 VMAs with a special performance from The Oculus in Lower Manhattan.

Photo By Getty Images.

Like a true born-and-raised New Yorker Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her roots by performing "Jenny From the Block" on a 6 Train during her Video Vanguard performance at the 2018 VMAs in New York City.

Photo By Getty Images.

Drake professed his love for Video Vanguard honoree Rihanna while presenting her award at the 2016 VMAs at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo By Getty Images.

Beyoncé performed an incredible medley of songs from her critically-acclaimed album “Lemonade” at the 2016 VMAs at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Photo By Getty Images.

Making the city his stage, Nick Jonas began performing his hit song “Bacon” at New York’s iconic Tick Tock Diner before continuing the show outside with Ty Dolla $ign at the 2016 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Brooklyn-based artist KAWS reimagined the 2013 Moonman in his signature style for the first time the VMAs was held in Brooklyn.

Photo By Getty Images.

Lady Gaga opened the 2013 VMAs at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn with a dramatic performance of “Applause” complete with multiple costume changes.

Photo By Getty Images.

In a now infamous performance, Miley Cyrus twerked on Robin Thicke at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn at the 2013 VMAs.

Photo By Getty Images.

Legendary boy band *NSYNC reunited for Justin Timberlake’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award performance at the 2013 VMAs in Brooklyn, New York.

Photo By Getty Images.

To close out the 2013 show, Katy Perry hit the ring with a boxing-themed performance of “Roar” underneath the Brooklyn Bridge.

Photo By Getty Images.

“Yo Taylor, Imma let you finish but...” Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift as she accepted Best Female Video at the 2009 VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

Photo By Getty Images.

In 2009, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys brought their boisterous tribute to New York, “Empire State of Mind,” to life on stage at Radio City Music Hall.

Photo By Getty Images.

Taylor Swift began her 2009 VMA performance of “You Belong With Me” in the New York City subway before bringing the show to the street (and on top of a taxi cab!) outside of Radio City Music Hall.

Photo By Getty Images.

Jack Black hosts the 2006 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

Justin Timberlake and Timbaland perform at the 2006 VMAs

Photo By Kane/ Getty Images

Lil Kim appears in her prison jumpsuit at the 2006 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

T.I. and Yung Joc perform at the 2006 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

Britney Spears and Madonna kiss at the 2003 VMAs

Photo By Polk/ Getty Images

Christina Aguilera and Dave Navarro perform at the 2003 VMAs

Photo By Kane/ Getty Images

Jay-Z and Beyonce perform at the 2003 VMAs

Photo By Mazur/ Getty Images

Michael Jackson mistakenly accepts the imaginary Artist of the Millennium award at the 2002 VMAs

Photo By Mazur/ Getty Images

Justin Timberlake performs solo for the first time at the 2002 VMAs

Photo By Gries/ Getty Images

Eminem and Triumph the Insult Comic Dog fight at the 2002 VMAs

Photo By Kane/ Getty Images

Britney Spears performs "I'm a Slave 4 U" at the 2001 VMAs

Photo By Mazur/ Getty Images

Jay-Z performs at the 2001 VMAs

Photo By Wargo/ Getty Images

Ja Rule and Jennifer Lopez perform at the 2001 VMAs

Photo By Kane/ Getty Images

09.07.2000, New York City: Video of the Year-winner Eminem performs with an entourage of clones outside of Radio City Music Hall.

Photo By MTV

Britney Spears performs at the 2000 VMAs

Photo By Gries/ Getty Images

Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown appear on stage together at the 2000 VMAs

Photo By Mazur/ Getty Images

Blink-182 perform at the 2000 VMAs

Photo By Getty Images

*NSYNC perform at the 1999 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

The Backstreet Boys perform at the 1999 VMAs

Photo By Christensen/ Getty Images

Diana Ross fondles Lil Kim on stage at the 1999 VMAs

Photo By Drapkin/ Getty Images

Eminem accepts the award for Best New Artist at the 1999 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

Kid Rock performs with Run-DMC and Aerosmith at the 1999 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform at the 1997 VMAs

Photo By Emmert/ Getty Images

Puff Daddy and Sting perform "I'll Be Missing You" as a tribute to Notorious B.I.G. at the 1997 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

The Spice Girls perform at the 1997 VMAs

Photo By Bennett/ Getty Images

U2's Bono performs at the 1997 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

Marilyn Manson performs at the 1997 VMAs

Photo By Mazur/ Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins win five awards at the 1996 VMAs

Photo By Kravitz/ Getty Images

Van Halen feud on stage at the 1996 VMAs

Photo By Emmert/ Getty Images

Michael Jackson performs a medley of hits at the 1995 VMAs

Photo By Mazur/ Getty Images

TLC win four awards at the 1995 VMAs

Photo By Emmert/ Getty Images

Courtney Love performs at the 1995 VMAs

Photo By Mazur/ Getty Images

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan performs at the 1994 VMAs

Photo By Kravitz/ Getty Images

Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley kiss at the 1994 VMAs

Photo By Getty Images

Madonna brings out David Letterman as her beau in a parody of the kiss between Michael Jackson and Lisa-Marie Presley at the 1994 VMAs

Photo By Kravitz/ Getty Images

09.05.86, New York: Van Halen perform live at Radio City Music Hall with Sammy Hagar, long before the days of digital cameras.

Photo By MTV

09.13.1985, New York City: Annie Lennox and David A. Stewart of the Eurythmics at the 1985 VMAs.

Photo By MTV

09.13.1985, New York City: As the night ends, host Eddie Murphy reminds his girl Tina Turner to "Party All the Time."

Photo By MTV

Madonna performs "Like a Virgin" at the 1984 VMAs

Photo By Micelotta/ Getty Images

9.14.84, New York City: Ric Ocasek of The Cars accepts the Best Video of the Year Award for “You Might Think,” at the 1984 Video Music Awards. He later went on to produce albums for Bad Brains, Suicide and Weezer.

Photo By MTV