Winners & Their Moon People

Best Collaboration Award Winners Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
Global Icon Award Winners Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best K-Pop Winner Lisa
Best New Artist Award Winner Dove Cameron
Best Direction, Best Longform Video and Video of the Year Award Winner Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Song of the Summer Award Winner Jack Harlow
Artist of the Year Bad Bunny
Video Vanguard Award Winner Nicki Minaj
Best Collaboration, Best Art Direction and Best Visual Effects Award Winner Lil Nas X
Video for Good Winner Lizzo
Best Alternative Winner Måneskin
Best Latin Award Winner Anitta
Best Alternative Winner Machine Gun Kelly
Best New Artist Winner Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Winners Justin Bieber and Giveon
Video of the Year Winner Lil Nas X
Best Hip-Hop Winner Travis Scott
Video for Good Winner Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration Winner Doja Cat
2015 Video Vanguard recipient and future presidential candidate Kanye West poses with his all-gold Moonman commemorating his illustrious career in music.
Photo By Getty Images
Taylor Swift poses with her matching Moonman for Best Pop Video during 2015 VMA Pre-Show.
Photo By Getty Images
Big Sean can totally change the world. The rapper shows off his Moonman for Video With A Social Message backstage at the 2015 show.
Photo By Getty Images
Justin Timberlake can't help but smile thanks to the small army of Moonmen he scooped up after sweeping the 2013 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Super producer Ryan Lewis and his hip-hop partner in crime Macklemore show they've come a long way from shopping in thrift shops as they strike a pose with their hard-earned 2013 VMA trophies.
Photo By Getty Images
Teen sensation Austin Mahone salutes each and every Mahomie who voted him Artist To Watch at the 2013 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
No one had to tell Selena Gomez to 'Come & Get' her Moonman, who took home her 2013 Best Pop Video award to the delight of Selenators everywhere.
Photo By Getty Images
At the 2013 VMAs, Bruno Mars won Best Male Video and Best Choreography (and maybe a few hearts!), thanks to the massive success of 'Unorthodox Jukebox.'
Photo By Getty Images
Musician, madman and mastermind behind Odd Future, Tyler, The Creator shows off his gold grill and silver Moonman after winning 2011's Best New Artist statuette.
Photo By WireImage
Ever the punk rockers, Green Day mix a little Moonman-silver in with their award-show ensemble at the 2009 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
A.F.I. prove their hard rock tunes can stand up on their own as they beat out VMA vets Green Day and Red Hot Chili Peppers for 2006's Best Rock Video.
Photo By Getty Images
Green Day sweeps the 2005 MTV VMAs with seven wins, including top honor Video of the Year for "Boulevard of Broken Dreams."
Photo By Getty Images
Jack and Meg of The White Stripes pose simply with their Moonman to match the elegant prom-night pose they're rocking at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By WireImage
LL Cool J gets so excited about his Best Rap Moonman win that he rips his shirt right off...or something like that at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
At the 1990 VMAs, Billy Idol clenches his Moonman proudly after winning Best Video from a Film.
Photo By Getty Images
Paula Abdul proves she's as fierce as her outfit after nabbing four Moonmen at the 1989 MTV VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images