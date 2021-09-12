Past VMA Winners And Their Moonmen

1 / 79
Best Alternative Winner Machine Gun Kelly
Best New Artist Winner Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Winners Justin Bieber and Giveon
Video of the Year Winner Lil Nas X
Best Hip-Hop Winner Travis Scott
Video for Good Winner Billie Eilish
Best Collaboration Winner Doja Cat
2015 Video Vanguard recipient and future presidential candidate Kanye West poses with his all-gold Moonman commemorating his illustrious career in music.
Photo By Getty Images
Taylor Swift poses with her matching Moonman for Best Pop Video during 2015 VMA Pre-Show.
Photo By Getty Images
Big Sean can totally change the world. The rapper shows off his Moonman for Video With A Social Message backstage at the 2015 show.
Photo By Getty Images
Ariana Grande proudly shows off her 2014 Best Pop Video Moonman for "Problem" in a stage-ready outfit.
Photo By Getty Images
Ed Sheeran swipes his Moonman's flag and holds it up high after winning for Best Male Video at the 2014 show.
Photo By Getty Images
Miley shows off her midriff, megawatt smile and 2014 Video Of The Year Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
Lorde has never looked more "Royal" than with her 2014 Best Rock Video Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
If anyone ever questions just how intensely Beyoncé slayed the 2014 VMAs, refer to this photo. Queen Bey took home more Moonmen than she could hold!
Photo By Getty Images
Justin Timberlake can't help but smile thanks to the small army of Moonmen he scooped up after sweeping the 2013 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Super producer Ryan Lewis and his hip-hop partner in crime Macklemore show they've come a long way from shopping in thrift shops as they strike a pose with their hard-earned 2013 VMA trophies.
Photo By Getty Images
Teen sensation Austin Mahone salutes each and every Mahomie who voted him Artist To Watch at the 2013 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
No one had to tell Selena Gomez to 'Come & Get' her Moonman, who took home her 2013 Best Pop Video award to the delight of Selenators everywhere.
Photo By Getty Images
At the 2013 VMAs, Bruno Mars won Best Male Video and Best Choreography (and maybe a few hearts!), thanks to the massive success of 'Unorthodox Jukebox.'
Photo By Getty Images
In 2012, the Brit boys of One Direction take home two Moonmen at their first ever VMAs. Best New Artist and Best Pop Video in the same year? Props, gentlemen.
Photo By MTV
Demi Lovato is presented with her 2012 Moonman for Best Video With A Message after her Pre-Show performance of "Give Your Heart A Break."
Photo By MTV
"Hell Yeah F***ing Right" is right! Drake is all smiles as he displays his Moonman for Best Hip Hop Video in 2012.
Photo By MTV
Calvin Harris takes home two Moonmen in 2012; one for Best Electronic Dance Music Video and one for Video Of The Year for his contagious collaboration with Rihanna.
Photo By MTV
Always dressed for the occasion, a sparkly Katy Perry accessorizes with an armful of not-to-be-outshined Moonmen in 2011.
Fiercest femcee in the game Nicki Minaj schools her 2011 Best Hip-Hop Video Moonman in the ways of the badass pose.
27 / 79
Jo Calderone, Lady Gaga's slick-haired male alter-ego, collects Mother Monster's Moonmen at the 2011 VMAs.
Make room on your trophy shelf, Britney! The Princess of Pop proudly displays Moonmen numbers 5 and 6 after receiving Video Vanguard and Best Pop Video honors at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.
Musician, madman and mastermind behind Odd Future, Tyler, The Creator shows off his gold grill and silver Moonman after winning 2011's Best New Artist statuette.
Photo By WireImage
Pop and R&B sensation Justin Bieber nabs his first ever Moonman after being crowned Best New Artist at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
30 Seconds to Mars bandmates Tomo Miličević, Shannon Leto, and Jared Leto proudly rock their Moonmen after winning Best Rock Video at the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Lady Gaga matches her space-age outfit to the Moonman's own astronaut duds at the 2009 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Sweetheart Taylor Swift gives her Best Female Video Moonman some time to shine at the 2009 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Ever the punk rockers, Green Day mix a little Moonman-silver in with their award-show ensemble at the 2009 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Beyoncé graciously shares the spotlight with her latest Moonman at the 2009 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Multiple Moonman winner Britney Spears looks ready to add juggling to her singing, dancing repertoire at the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
2008 Best New Artist winners Tokio Hotel celebrate the Moonman they won for their break-out hit, 'Ready, Set, Go!'
Photo By Getty Images
Rihanna strikes gold -- or Moonman silver -- in her saucy, hot pink dress as she shows off her 2007 Video Of The Year win.
Photo By Getty Images
Gym Class Heroes immediately create a human pedestal to display their Moonman after the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
The Black Eyed Peas strike a pose with their 2006 Best Hip-Hop Video Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
A.F.I. prove their hard rock tunes can stand up on their own as they beat out VMA vets Green Day and Red Hot Chili Peppers for 2006's Best Rock Video.
Photo By Getty Images
The Pussycat Dolls pucker-up after their Best Dance Video win at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards. There's enough Moonman to go around, ladies!
Photo By Getty Images
Green Day sweeps the 2005 MTV VMAs with seven wins, including top honor Video of the Year for "Boulevard of Broken Dreams."
Photo By Getty Images
Kanye West grips his Moonman with the classic stance a of a champion after winning the Best Male Video Award in 2005.
Photo By Getty Images
Songstress Alicia Keys triumphantly holds her Moonman after winning Best R&B video for her hit song "Karma" at the 2005 MTV Video Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
The guys of Fall Out Boy say hello to their first ever Moonman at the 2005 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Ludacris displays his 2005 Best Rap Video Moonman in his "Number One Spot" -- right in the palm of his hand.
Photo By Getty Image
Kelly Clarkson air-dries her Moonman after her wet and wild closing performance at the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Always multitasking, Jay-Z uses his newly won Moonmen trophies to work his biceps while answering questions in the press room after the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
After the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards, Usher gazes lovingly up at his Moonman prize.
Photo By Getty Images
The boys of Good Charlotte decide initiate their Moonman with matching guyliner at the '03 Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Missy Elliott gives her new BFF, the Moonman, a sweet peck at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Justin Timberlake runs out of hands to hold the three Moonmen he won at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards, so he balances one on his head.
Photo By Getty Images
Avril Lavigne takes a bite of her Moonman -- mistaking it for a foil-wrapped, chocolate treat -- at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By AFP/Getty Images
Jack and Meg of The White Stripes pose simply with their Moonman to match the elegant prom-night pose they're rocking at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By WireImage
The attractive members of No Doubt pose alongside another beauty, a gleaming silver Moonman, at the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Former American boy band *NSYNC is all smiles after scoring four wins at the 2001 MTV VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Alicia Keys sports a gorgeous grin along with her shiny new trophy at the 2001 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Heavy-metal rockers Mudvayne take care not to splatter any red goo on their 2001 Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
Pink's well-sculpted arms compliment her well-sculpted Moonman at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Hey, girl! Christina Aguilera uses the Moonman's magical magnetic ability to hold up her pants at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
At the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards, Jennifer Lopez shows the crowd how her blinged-out belt and top match perfectly with her glitzy Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
Destiny's Child's first Moonman nearly gets lost among the hundreds of jewels on their bedazzled outfits at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Ricky Martin teaches his two new Moonmen to shake their bon bons at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Time & Life Pictures/Getty ImageGetty Images
We know TLC "don't want no scrubs," so the Moonman must be genuine if they let it pose with them at the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Will Smith must have been talking about the Moonman he would receive at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards when he wrote Best Male winner "Just The Two Of Us."
Photo By Getty Images
The Backstreet Boys let the Moonman become the (silent) sixth member of their VMA-winning boy band at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Fiona Apple rocks her Moonman to sleep after winning Best New Artist for "Sleep to Dream" at the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
Madonna and her Moonman smile at photographers, ready for their close-up, at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By WireImage
After the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards, Janet Jackson takes a moment to think about where she will display her seventh Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
Lenny Kravitz dons the shiniest silver outfit he can find to match his Moonman at the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
After the 1993 MTV Video Music Awards, Aerosmith's Steven Tyler opens up wide and prepares to swallow the band's Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
Flea and Anthony Kiedis of Red Hot Chili Peppers add the Moonman to the top of their Best Breakthrough Video totem pole at the 1992 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
LL Cool J gets so excited about his Best Rap Moonman win that he rips his shirt right off...or something like that at the 1991 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
At the 1990 VMAs, Billy Idol clenches his Moonman proudly after winning Best Video from a Film.
Photo By Getty Images
Paula Abdul proves she's as fierce as her outfit after nabbing four Moonmen at the 1989 MTV VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
George Michael keeps his sunglasses on at the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards to counter the gleam of his Moonman.
Photo By Getty Images
At the 1986 VMAs, Singer Tina Turner happily shares with us her Moonman for Best Stage Performance with Bryan Adams.
Photo By Getty Images
Cyndi Lauper does her best imitation of what the Moonman looks like without his helmet on at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images