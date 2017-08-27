VMA Fashion: Back in Black

1 / 91
Kendrick Lamar keeps it cool and stylish in a black jacket and sneakers on the 2017 red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
P!nk and her family stepped out hand in hand with matching three-piece suits on the 2017 VMA red carpet.
During the 2017 VMA red carpet, Model Amber Rose traded in her signature platinum hairstyle for a new brunette look while wearing a gorgeous sparkling gown.
Photo By Getty Images
‘Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown looked all grown up with sleek hair and a chic black dress that showed off her amazing fashion sense on the 2017 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
On the 2017 VMA red carpet, Demi Lovato paired a sheer lace top with sequin harem pants for a look that screams glam.
Photo By Getty Images
Amber Rose bares some skin in an all black mensware-inspired ensemble on the 2016 VMA red carpet.
“We Don’t Mind” rapper Kent Jones's casual all black look on the 2016 VMA Red Carpet.
Ariana Grande whips her signature ponytail while rocking a playful lace crop top and dress pants on the 2016 VMA Red Carpet.
Singer Travis Mills dons black boots paired perfectly with a motorcycle ready leather jacket on the 2016 VMA Red Carpet.
Kim Kardashian’s stunning semi-sheer mini-dress shows off her amazing body on the 2016 VMA Red Carpet.
Sean “P. Diddy” Combs looks suave in his all-black look, accented by layered gold chains on the 2016 VMA Red Carpet.
Britney Spears turns heads in her cut-out asymmetrical black dress on the 2016 VMA Red Carpet.
Selena Gomez brings her elegant style to the 2015 VMA red carpet in a beautiful long sleeve body forming black dress.
Photo By Getty Images
Superstar "it" couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are a matching duo in all black from head to toe on the 2015 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Fashionista Rita Ora is never one to be outdone on the red carpet. Her super sexy black strappy top and feathered bottom dress were a head turner at the 2015 Video Music Awards.
Photo By Getty Images
The matriarch of the Kardashian klan, Kris Jenner kept it classy with an effortless black gown on the 2015 VMAs red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
During the 2015 Video Music Awards red carpet, Ciara rocked a gorgeous black tasseled dress with matching heels. Can you say hawt?!
Photo By Getty Images
There's nothing better than two well-dressed men! Fall Out Boy members Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz stole the 2015 VMA red carpet in their simple yet rockin' ensembles.
Photo By Getty Images
Brit singer/songwriter FKA Twigs wowed on the 2015 VMA red carpet donning a see-through black gown.
Photo By Getty Images
Queen Bey is flawless on the 2014 VMA red carpet in a black, body hugging, lace gown.
Photo By Getty Images
Miley Cyrus rocks the 2014 VMA red carpet in fierce black leather pants coupled with a matching bandeau top.
Photo By Getty Images
Ariana Grande arrives on the 2014 red carpet in a skin-tight black leather dress paired with over-the-knee matching boots.
Photo By Getty Images
Ed Sheeran brings his casual-cool style to the 2014 VMA red carpet in a chill all-black 'fit.
Photo By Getty Images
Sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner keep color coordination in the family as they stun in all-black ensembles on the 2014 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Chanel Iman is runway ready for the 2014 VMA red carpet, modelling a heavy black leather Balmain frock.
Photo By Getty Images
At the 2014 VMAs, Becky G wows the red carpet in a black-as-night two-piece showing off tons of studs, sheer and a whole lot of skin.
Photo By Getty Images
Despite the California sun, Dylan O'Brien looks cool in dark threads and matching sunnies on the 2014 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Lady Gaga always brings the wow factor on the red carpet. At the 2013 VMAs, she goes goth glam in a dashing black Prabal Gurung dress.
Photo By Getty Images
Miley Cyrus brings a playful twist to the 2013 VMA red carpet in a bejeweled black crop top with matching leggings.
Photo By Getty Images
The boys of One Direction keep their look coordinated yet individual in ultra-hip black ensembles on the 2013 VMAs red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
In all black everything, Drake couldn't walk the 2013 VMAs red carpet without reminding everyone of his new album, 'Nothing Was The Same.'
Photo By Getty Images
Nothing's sweeter than seeing sweethearts Big Sean and Naya Riviera cuddled up and matching in all black on the 2013 VMAs red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Daft Punk knows how to make all black look all good. From their heads to their toes, they dazzle and shine in dark hues on the 2013 VMAs red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Newbie Austin Mahone wows the 2013 VMAs red carpet in a dapper all black ensemble.
Photo By John Shearer/Invision for MTV
The rockers of Thirty Seconds To Mars keep it cool and casual in dark tones for the 2013 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Legends T-Boz and Chilli of TLC step out on the 2013 VMA red carpet looking fresher than ever in matching black 'fits.
Photo By Getty Images
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi stuns on the 2013 VMA red carpet in a glamorous black dress decked out in sparkles.
Photo By Getty Images
Double vision! Twin sisters Miriam and Olivia Nervo steal the show in exquisite black gowns on the 2013 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Model Erin Wasson leaves very little to the imagination in a sheer black number on the 2013 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Miley Cyrus debuts her new 'do and banging bod in a black gown with sheer detailing n the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Wiz and Amber bare their baby bump in monochromatic fashion with a murdered-out ensemble on the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
The Wanted keeps their look coordinated in gray scale hues on the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By PictureGroup
Ke$ha keeps it classy in a black, long-sleeved mini-dress complete with flirty flower embellishments on the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By PictureGroup
Demi struts from concert to carpet after performing 'Give Your Heart A Break' at the 2012 VMA Pre-Show.
Photo By Getty Images
PSY celebrates his signature strut in a snazzy black suit on the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By PictureGroup
The gents of Green Day keep it casual in dark hues on the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By PictureGroup
Sammi Sweetheart rocks a sparkled, strapless dress on the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Jessica Szhor is sleek and sophisticated in black fitted tank and flowing skirt on the 2012 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Even with a broken foot, Jessie J knows how to bring the fierceness! Here, the singer rocks a shimmering black body suit with jewels that stretch all the way down to her boot on the 2011 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Selena Gomez steals the show in a sexy and sophisticated black dress with layered lace cut outs and a dramatic train on the 2011 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Britney Spears rocks head-to-toe black in a playful black romper with sequined stripes and scalloped edges at the 2011 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Adele looks elegant in a simple black cocktail dress, spiced up with geometric bib detailing on the 2011 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
Rapper Pitbull puts black-on-black-on-black with his sophisticated suit, shoes, and sunglasses on the 2011 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Getty Images
The members of 30 Seconds To Mars seem to have a similar kind of style on the 2011 VMA red carpet. Black sunglasses, black skinnies, black shoes... and you've got yourself a matching band!
Photo By Getty Images
R&B legend Usher shows his protogégé Justin Bieber how to wow on the 2010 VMA red carpet: all black everything.
Photo By WireImage
Superstar comedienne Emma Stone goes punk rock pretty in a black leather mini dress and studded pumps at the 2010 VMAs.
Photo By Picture Group
Actor-turned-rapper Drake keeps it cool in a chic and simple black suit and smoking shoes at the 2010 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Ke$ha lets her wild side run free in a black mini dress (made from a trash bag!) with a fur-lined collar at the 2010 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Jenni "JWOWW" Farley ditches her usual beachwear for a body-hugging black mini that shows off the tan in her GTL routine at the 2010 VMAs.
Photo By Picture Group
Model Coco Rocha looks statuesque in a stunning gown, dripping with black chiffon at the 2010 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
'Glee' star Amber Riley rocks an outfit that is the perfect blend of femininity and toughness: an embellished black mini dress and hard core moto boots at the 2010 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Lady Gaga would never allow black to be boring! Her corset dress, feathers, and hat keep the monotone ensemble super interesting at the 2009 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Alicia Keys knows that you can never go wrong with a little black dress on the 2009 VMA red carpet - especially if it has a little sparkle.
Photo By Getty Images
Madonna is super sophisticated at the 2009 VMAs in a simple black wrap dress that is modest for the boisterous Queen of Pop.
Photo By Picture Group
A very glamorous Christina Aguilera goes glam with thick black eyeliner and a sparkling black gown at the 2008 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Miley Cyrus recaptures her good-girl reputation on behalf of her Hannah Montana fans, in a sparkly, flouncy, age-appropriate dress at the 2008 VMAs.
Photo By Wire Images
The Montag sisters still dazzle the crowd on the red carpet, even in their dark duds at the 2008 VMAs.
Photo By WireImage
Stephanie Pratt looks sophisticated and spicy in her itsy bitsy black cocktail dress and red handbag at the 2008 VMAs.
Photo By Wire Images
Nicky Hilton sports a slim, zippered, lacy number with peek-a-boo cut-outs at the 2008 VMAs. Paris who?
Photo By Getty Images for MTV
Kid Rock looks every part the dark cowboy in his all-black Western-inspired pieces at the 2008 VMAs.
Photo By Getty Images
Sporting various combinations of black-on-black, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman show that being in Fall Out Boy has its fashionable advantages at the 2007 VMAs.
Photo By Wireimage.com
Alicia Keys offsets her hip-hugging little black dress with always-in-style berry-red lipstick, bright cat eyes, and out-to-there lashes at the 2007 VMAs.
Photo By Wireimage.com
Rawkers Foo Fighters ditch the glitz and glam for an effortless black ensemble at the 2007 VMAs.
Photo By Wireimage.com
There are few more stylish and sexy lyricists at the 2007 MTV VMAs in Las Vegas than the uncommonly fashionable Common.
Photo By Wireimage.com
The Taking Back Sunday studs sport black on black for added class at the 2006 VMAs. Those sunglasses are a nice touch, too.
Photo By Getty Images
Mainstream rock's resident goth girl, Amy Lee of Evanescence, attends the 2006 VMAs wearing what else but head-to-toe black.
Photo By Peter Kramer/Getty Images
She's not just some stupid girl! Pink glams it up, arriving at the 2006 VMAs in a stylish black pantsuit.
Photo By Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Shakira turns a floor-length gothic black gown downright cheery with her rosy smile at the 2006 VMAs.
Photo By Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Jack White takes a break from red and white as he joins fellow black-clad Raconteurs Patrick Keeler, Little Jack Lawrence and Brendan Benson at the 2006 VMAs.
Photo By Bryan Bedder/Getty Images
Welcome to the Black Parade! The guys from My Chemical Romance rock their snazzy black suits at the 2005 VMAs.
Photo By Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Classic! Jessica Alba proves that you can never go wrong with a little black dress at the 2005 VMAs. Or is it that you can never go wrong with Jessica Alba?
Photo By Evan Agostini/Getty Images
Rapper Omarion sets off his bling with a classy backdrop of classic black at the 2005 VMAs. Look at him shine!
Photo By Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Ciara's sexy smile keeps her heavy black dress and oversized silver and gold cross from looking too "nun-chic" at the 2005 VMAs.
Photo By Peter Kramer/Getty Images
Bra straps are in! Well...technically they're out...but anyway! Hilary Duff gives us a peek of her own on the 2004 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Dressed in matching black, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs arrive to the 2004 VMAs in style.
Photo By Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Kelly Clarkson looks stunning in black velvet, black silk, and smokey black eyeliner at the 2003 VMAs.
Photo By Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Nothing will ever be "the new black" as Jennifer Lopez proves on the 2002 VMA red carpet.
Photo By Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Justin Timberlake definitely brought sexy back in all black at the 2002 VMAs.
Photo By Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
The Hives have found an ingenious way of remembering their own name at the 2002 VMas. Now if only they could find a mirror...
Photo By Dave Hogan/Getty Images
Only two months before his death, hip-hop legend Jam Master Jay appears with Run DMC in matching black leather at the 2002 VMAs.
Photo By Scott Gries/Getty Images
Milla Jovovich adds a regal flair to her simple black ensemble with some serious neck jewels at the 2000 VMAs.
Photo By Frank Micelotta/Getty Images