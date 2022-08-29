MTV VMAs 2022 Highlights

Check out all the special guests from music's biggest night, emceed by LL Cool J, Jack Harlow and Nicki Minaj.

Presenter Sofia Carson

Performer Snoop Dogg

Performers Ryan Castro and J Balvin

Global Icon Award Winners Red Hot Chili Peppers

Video Vanguard Award Winner Nicki Minaj

Performers Måneskin

Video for Good Winner Lizzo

Best K-Pop Winner Lisa

Best Collaboration Winner Lil Nas X

Performers Khalid and Marshmello

Performer Kane Brown and Video of the Year Winner Taylor Swift

Performers Jack Harlow and Fergie

Performers BLACKPINK

Performer Anitta