Meet Baby Kingston: Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Officially Introduce Their Son

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett welcomed their first child Kingston in May (he's a Taurus) and shared a sweet photo as a new family of three several weeks after the birth. Such sweet curls!

Now, The Challenge couple is formally introducing "amazing" Baby Kamroy -- who was born the day after his doting day's bday -- and we can all finally see his little face.

"Introducing Kingston Lee Garrett #BabyKamroy 🤍," Kam and Le captioned the Instagram album above. "He’s the perfect mix of us both & fits perfectly into our family. God is great & really blessed us with our beautiful healthy baby boy 🙏🏽."