How Noah Schnapp Became Wingman For Doja Cat And 'Stranger Things''s Joseph Quinn

UPDATE (7/8/2022, 10:15 a.m. ET): Doja Cat responded on Instagram Live disapproving of Noah Schnapp's TikTok video of a screenshot of their private Instagram conversation. “The fact that Noah did that and went and posted a private conversation between me and him is so unbelievably socially unaware and wack,” she said.“That’s like borderline shit, that’s like weasel shit.” See below for the original post.

Stranger Things fans aren’t the only ones crushing on Joseph Quinn — Doja Cat is, too. And she has apparently recruited Quinn’s co-star Noah Schnapp as her wingman.

It all started on May 30, three days after the release of the first half of Season 4 of Stranger Things. Doja first openly expressed her attraction toward the British actor. Quinn appeared in the new breakout role of Eddie Munson, an eccentric drug dealer and metalhead who befriends two of the main characters, Mike and Dustin. “Joseph Quinn is fine as shit,” Doja tweeted.

Then, on Wednesday (July 6), Schnapp — who plays the shy, kind, and timid Will Byers — posted a short TikTok video, captioned with “thirsty Doja.” The clip begins with a screenshot of Doja replying to a Twitter thread where a user wrote, “Doja, look how fine Joseph Quinn is.” She replied, “It’s fucking criminal.” It proceeds to show another clipping of Schnapp’s Instagram direct-message conversation between him and the “Kiss Me More” singer.

“Noah, can you tell Joseph to hit me up?” she asked. “Wait, no, does he have a girlfriend?”

“LMAOOO, slide into his DMs,” Schnapp replied. Doja seemingly did not know either Quinn’s Instagram or Twitter account. “He doesn’t have a DM to slide in,” she responded. Schnapp then linked his co-star’s Instagram account: “Right here, ma’am.”

Since the video’s upload, it has racked up over 4.5 million views and over 84,000 likes. Many users replied with friendly amusement. Even the Empire State Building’s official TikTok account commented, “Noah exposing Doja was not something I was ready for today.”

“Okay, but can we blame her?” user @emiliesprivateacc wrote. Another user @san.xo also responded with, “Noah, you have to persuade him [Quinn].”