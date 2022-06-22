Sneak Peek: Kayla's Relationship With Luke Is 'Still Tense' On 'Young And Pregnant'

Over the past year, "so much has happened" in Kayla's teen mom life, and her relationship with Luke is "still tense."

"Me and your family got into it, so they don't really like me anymore," she reflects to Luke in the Young and Pregnant sneak peek above. "And then the abortion. I'm just exhausted in every single way. Physically, mentally, emotionally. I just feel drained."

Luke responds that he is trying to be as supportive as possible but that he finds it challenging that she does not let him help her.