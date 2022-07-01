Bop Shop: Songs From Lava La Rue, Raye, Kizz Daniel, And More

The search for the ever-elusive "bop" is difficult. Playlists and streaming-service recommendations can only do so much. They often leave a lingering question: Are these songs really good, or are they just new?

Enter Bop Shop, a hand-picked selection of songs from the MTV News team. This weekly collection doesn't discriminate by genre and can include anything — it's a snapshot of what's on our minds and what sounds good. We'll keep it fresh with the latest music, but expect a few oldies (but goodies) every once in a while, too. Get ready: The Bop Shop is now open for business.

Raye: “Hard Out Here”

“After years and fears and smiling through my tears, all I ask of you is open your ears,” Raye croons at the top of “Hard Out Here,” the first single off her upcoming debut album. Her first release since becoming independent, Raye uses this opportunity as a declaration of agency, a way to reclaim control over her own narrative, both sonically and lyrically. Deviating away from the hyperpop and EDM melodies with which she’s most often associated, Raye goes for an edgier R&B sound, giving herself enough space to tell her story. Accompanied by an art house-esque visual displaying a strong and powerful Raye in full form, “Hard Out Here” marks the start of a renaissance, an exciting and liberating new chapter for the artist now in control. —Sarina Bhutani

Fancy Hagood ft. Kacey Musgraves: “Blue Dream Baby”

The singer Fancy Hagood has released a string of catchy country tunes over the past few years. Now, he’s enlisted the space cowgirl herself, Kacey Musgraves, who is also one of his besties, for his latest single, “Blue Dream Baby.” The pair’s vocals meld perfectly for a groovy slice of summer pop that will make you feel like you’re floating down a lazy river sparkling with cosmic stardust. “Blue Dream Baby” sounds like a Golden Hour B-side, and what could be a better compliment than that? —Chris Rudolph

Kizz Daniel ft. Tekno: “Buga”

Honor your enduring devotion to yourself and dance to your good deeds. The Yoruba word “buga,” after which this song is titled, denotes displaying oneself and one’s accomplishments proudly. This is exactly what Nigerian artist Kizz Daniel encourages in his hip-shaking hit. A vibrant Carnival hypes up his boisterous and beautiful Black crowd to celebrate overcoming hardships and ushering in success. —Gwyn Cutler

Mark Clennon: “Kingston”

Jamaican future soul artist Mark Clennon’s new single isn’t just astonishingly beautiful, it’s groundbreaking. The tranquil track’s visual, filmed in Jamaica, is the first music video shot in the country to feature a gay romance. There’s a tension to its peaceful production as Clennon sings about finding a lover in Kingston, where the stakes are especially heightened due to the country’s typically intolerant attitude toward the queer community. “One look alone can change your life,” he sings, pleading to his lover, “Don’t let me down in Kingston tonight.” The intimacy is tangible, in both Clennon’s soulful vocals and his moving self-directed visual, creating a vibe that you’ll want to hold tight and never let go. —Carson Mlnarik

Dove Cameron: “Breakfast”

Dove Cameron is having her own succubus moment in this latest delicious single. “I eat boys like you for breakfast / One by one hung on my necklace,” she sings in her appropriately husky low timbre. “They'll always be mine / It makes me feel alive.” The rapid violin strings bring a sense of tension to her seduction before leading to synth beats in the chorus, revealing her true intentions. It’s giving Jennifer’s Body. —Athena Serrano

Lava La Rue ft. Biig Piig: “Hi-Fidelity”

This atmospheric and psychedelic jam eases you into an out-of-body, otherworldly experience. Lava La Rue is no stranger to fun and freaky vibes, and this title track to their newest album is no exception. Transport to their hypnotic planet when their album debuts on July 29. “We jumping the moon / And the world watch us glisten / I’m just an alien / And I’m here for a visit,” they sing. —Gwyn Cutler

Jake Shears: “Amazing”

The former Scissor Sisters frontman Jake Shears takes you to the club for his cover of George Michael’s hit “Amazing.” The perfect send-off to Pride Month, one of Michael’s best tracks gets a makeover as a pulsating dance track that will instantly transport you to a dark, crowded dance floor. We think George Michael would approve. —Chris Rudolph

Peach Tree Rascals: “Let U Go”