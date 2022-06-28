'Hocus Pocus 2' Resurrects The Sanderson Sisters For A New Generation

The Sanderson sisters are back for revenge! A spooky teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2 was summoned on Tuesday (June 28) almost three decades since the first film’s release in 1993.

The film is set 29 years after the famed witches’ supposed deaths. The trailer introduces Cassie (Lilia Buckingham), who wishes “happy birthday” to her friend Becca (Whitney Peak) and asks about her plans. “Birthday ritual, scary movie marathon, same as every year,” she responds. Ominous foreshadowing, perhaps?

Later, Becca and another friend, Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), go to the local Olde Salem Magic Shoppe, where a black cat can be seen hopping in front of a crystal ball. The shopkeeper (Sam Richardson) mentions a legend that a witch gains powers on her 16th birthday. At night, the duo descend into the woods to perform Becca’s birthday ritual with the infamous Black Flame Candle, now melted to a shrunken nub.

“Another year begins anew. Maiden, mother, and crone, too,” they both chant. “We call on thee with one request. Help our intentions manifest.”

As the flame is lit, the ground rumbles and cracks open, resurrecting the Sanderson sisters. “Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!” Winnie shouts with a gleeful cackle.

The sisters then head to a carnival where the organizer greets them excitedly. “I bet you're looking for the stage?" he asks. “Always,” Winnie responds with a wicked smile.

Now it’s up to Becca, Izzy, and Cassie to put an actual end to the Sanderson sisters. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprise their roles as Winnie, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively. Doug Jones will also return as Billy Butcherson, Winnie’s ex-boyfriend who was poisoned by her back in 1693 and since been revived as a zombie.

Two newcomer supporting roles include Froy Gutierrez as Mike, Cassie's boyfriend, Hannah Waddingham, a new mysterious witch, and Tony Hale, who has shared to Variety that he also plays two characters in the film: an “evil reverend” and a mayor. RuPaul's Drag Race stars Ginger Minj, Kornbread Jeté, and Kahmora Hall also will appear and portray drag queens impersonating the Sanderson sisters.