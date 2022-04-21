Siesta Key: Miami Moves

We Gotta Put On a Good Show

Season 5 E 5 • 12/01/2022

Mike and Lexie reach a decision about their relationship, Juliette copes with the pressure of showcasing JMP The Label at her first Miami Swim Week, and Kelsey and Juliette bury the hatchet.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S4 • E20
Stop Videotaping

Brandon balances his career and being a good father to Quincy, Juliette wonders if she's truly over Sam, and Madisson updates her parents on her wedding planning.
04/21/2022
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S4 • E21
I Was Living a Lie with Him

Juliette rethinks her recent hookups with Sam after her friends disapprove of their arrangement, and Chris asks Chloe a question that could take their whirlwind romance to the next level.
04/28/2022
Full Ep
41:41
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S4 • E22
Someone Sent a Video

Juliette's mixed messages to Sam reach an all-time high when an incriminating video leaks of her with a new guy, and she jets off to L.A. to work on her swimsuit line and visit Madisson.
05/05/2022
Full Ep
41:45
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S4 • E23
Where's the Popcorn?

Kelsey and Max aren't on the same page regarding where they'll spend their futures, Amanda is shaken when her father suffers a health scare, and Juliette and Sam butt heads at a pool party.
05/12/2022
Full Ep
41:40
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S4 • E24
You're Moving?

The crew struggles to repair the fractures from the big breakup as Madisson's wedding approaches, Sam considers starting over somewhere new, and Juliette tries to focus on her business.
05/19/2022
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S4 • E25
Tiny

Words are exchanged when the group gathers for Madisson and Ish’s wedding; Juliette, Sam and their new partners have an awkward run-in; and Kelsey and Max’s relationship reaches an impasse.
05/26/2022
Full Ep
41:47

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E1
Welcome to Miami

As the squad settles in Miami, Juliette's swimsuit line and camera-shy boyfriend compromise her friendship with Chloe, and Sam's living situation with Jordana causes tension with Meghan.
10/27/2022
Full Ep
41:39
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E2
You Are in a Huge Pond Now

Chloe and Amanda's patience for Juliette wears thin, Juliette gets professional advice about her personal life, and Sam's behavior toward Jordana has everyone talking.
11/03/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E3
Ask Your Best Friend

Sam seals his fate with Meghan, and Juliette must confront her past anger issues while promoting her swimsuit label -- but not before one more face-off.
11/10/2022
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E4
He Was Flirting with Her

Sam and Jordana's party lifestyle rubs Cara the wrong way, rumors about Clark and Mike worry Juliette and Lexie, and Brandon opens up to Christine about his rocky relationship history.
11/17/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E5
We Gotta Put On a Good Show

Mike and Lexie reach a decision about their relationship, Juliette copes with the pressure of showcasing JMP The Label at her first Miami Swim Week, and Kelsey and Juliette bury the hatchet.
12/01/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E6
This TV Show Changed You

Madisson arrives in Miami still grieving her stillborn son, Chloe worries she and Chris aren't on the same page about starting a family, and Mike accuses Lexie of cheating.
12/08/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E7
Our Best Friend's Ex-Boyfriend's Shirt

Chloe causes friction with her blunt comments about Jordana's professionalism and Sam's home environment, and a fun day on the yacht is soured by Mike and Lexie's ongoing breakup.
12/15/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E8
He's Never Picked You

Juliette returns from Greece to a rude awakening about Amanda, Jordana's mom visits, Madisson selects an artist for her children's book, and Kelsey has big news to share.
12/22/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Siesta Key: Miami Moves
S5 • E9
How Do You Know It's Toxic?

Juliette and Jordana have a surprising heart-to-heart, Brandon gets an opportunity to level up in his music career, and Chloe clashes with Amanda about her lifestyle and friendship with Sam.
12/29/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
It's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever

From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022
Trailer
01:00

RuPaul's Drag RaceS15
Full Throttle Fierceness on RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Ts Madison and more bring high-octane star power to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, premiering Friday, January 6 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
00:15

RidiculousnessS29
New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness

Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel when an all-new season premieres on January 2 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
01:20

Teen Mom Family ReunionS2
Teen Mom Family Reunion Is the Grandmother of All Reunions

The moms invite their mothers on vacation to relax and bond on Teen Mom Family Reunion, premiering January 3 at 8/7c.
12/15/2022
Trailer
01:30

RuPaul's Drag RaceS15
All Roads Lead to a New Season of RuPaul's Drag Race

Get ready for 16 queens to start their engines and floor it to nab the drag world's biggest crown on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, making its MTV debut on Friday, January 6, at 8/7c.
12/14/2022