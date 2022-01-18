Teen Mom Family Reunion
Floating Down the River
Season 2 E 4 • 01/24/2023
Tensions are at an all-time high in the house following Ashley and Briana's fight, Catelynn and April unpack their history with Coach B, and some of the moms go tubing.
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E2Don't Rock the Boat
Maci plans a fun team-building activity to settle the feud between Ashley and Jade, and an exercise with the group's life coach leads Amber to confess her deep insecurities about motherhood.
01/18/2022
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E3Never Have I Ever
Amber skips out on outdoor fun as her thoughts distract her, Devoin visits and works on a coparenting routine with Briana, and Leah reflects on her growth in relationships.
01/25/2022
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E4Welcome to Farrah-Dise
Briana and Devoin have a breakthrough about their coparenting relationship, an obstacle course challenge ends with Briana in the hospital, and Maci, Cheyenne and Amber confront their childhood issues.
02/01/2022
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E5Ride the Wave
After Farrah crashes the cookout and bad-mouths Cheyenne and Cory, Coach Bryant leads an OGs-only emergency session, and the Teen Mom 2 family blows off steam on a girls' boating trip.
02/08/2022
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E6Highwire Act
Maci coaxes Farrah to join the family reunion fray, Ashley and Bar's session with Coach Bryant unpacks their marital issues, and the Teen Mom families conquer a ropes course.
02/15/2022
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E7Tiny Bubbles but Big Troubles
Bar surprises Ashley with a romantic gesture, Jade has a heartfelt question for her BFF Chau, and Leah discusses her trust issues with Coach B and welcomes her boyfriend Jaylan to the lake.
02/22/2022
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E8Burn, Baby, Burn
To cap off the trip, the Teen Mom family throws a slumber party, and a special guest joins them for a final dinner and bonfire where they vow to let go of the past and other negativities.
03/01/2022
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E1Grandmother of All Reunions
Things get off to an exciting start as Coach B encourages the ladies to face their fears in a thrilling stunt, but navigating Ashley and Briana's feud might be a bigger challenge.
01/03/2023
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E2Mudslide
Ashley gets more bad news from Bar, Catelynn reaches out to the Young + Pregnant women, and Coach B has the moms and "glam-mas" wading through their messiest emotional issues.
01/10/2023
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E3Double Mama Drama
Roxanne and Tea's argument spirals and drags everyone else into the conflict, the producers cut off April from drinking, and Ashley sparks total chaos in an altercation with Briana.
01/17/2023
