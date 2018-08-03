Three Reasons Being Called Exotic Is Not a Compliment
Season 7 E 9 • 12/19/2018
Franchesca explains why describing female BIPOC as exotic reinforces white beauty standards.
Full Ep
05:18
Decoded
S6 • E10
Are All Asians Rich? featuring Lily Du
Lily Du topples the myth of the model minority.
03/08/2018
Full Ep
06:30
Decoded
S6 • E11
Can You Choose Your Own Pronouns? featuring Patti Harrison
Guest Patti Harrison explores gender pronouns, and why asking and using someone's preferred pronouns is a sign of respect.
03/14/2018
Full Ep
07:14
Decoded
S7 • E1
Four Reasons School Dress Codes Are Sexist
Franchesca explains how dress code enforcement at school disproportionately affects girls, polices their bodies and unfairly limits their wardrobe choices.
10/18/2018
Full Ep
06:12
Decoded
S7 • E2
Why Are There So Few Asians in Hollywood?
Guests Lily Du and Fareeha Khan examine Hollywood's justification for Asian erasure in big-budget movies and posit diversity in film would be a boon for Hollywood.
10/18/2018
Full Ep
06:01
Decoded
S7 • E3
Five Phrases Disabled People Are Tired Of
Guest Danielle Perez reviews offensive comments made about people with disabilities.
11/01/2018
Full Ep
06:30
Decoded
S7 • E4
Why Don't Straight Men Hold Hands?
Guest host Kenny and Franchesca break down homophobic ideas about intimacy and show intimacy between men is not only instinctual, but has mental health benefits.
11/08/2018
Full Ep
07:11
Decoded
S7 • E5
Where Does the "Fiery Latinx" Stereotype Come From?
Joanna Hausmann breaks down the history of a Latinx stereotype, from one-dimensional roles in 1920s Hollywood to Sofia Vergara's character on "Modern Family."
11/15/2018
Full Ep
05:30
Decoded
S7 • E6
Can You Sound Gay?
Gabe Gonzalez examines three speech characteristics perceived as inherent in gay men that instead they widely embrace.
11/22/2018
Full Ep
06:17
Decoded
S7 • E7
The Virginity Double Standard
Franchesca concludes the viginity double standard serves no one and oversexualizing women -- and men -- reduces them into objects.
11/29/2018
Full Ep
05:22
Decoded
S7 • E8
Five Asexuality Myths Debunked
Ricky Dillon explores misconceptions about asexual people.
12/12/2018
Full Ep
04:43
Decoded
Decoded
S7 • E10
Are Drag Queens Trans?
Peppermint explains the differences between drag queens and trans women.
01/09/2019
Full Ep
04:31
Decoded
S7 • E11
The History of Cholo
Veronica Garza shares the origins of the word "cholo" and how a word meant to be an insult was transformed into a look, attitude and cultural movement.
01/16/2019
Full Ep
04:32
Decoded
S7 • E12
Light-Skinned Privilege
Franchesca breaks down the concept of colorism as it exists within racism and explains how light-skinned Black women have had skin color privilege throughout history.
01/23/2019
Full Ep
07:47
Decoded
S8 • E1
Why It's Not About Good Cops vs. Bad Cops
Franchesca Ramsey breaks down the myth of the good cop and why the idea fails to address the systemic problems with policing.
07/21/2020
Full Ep
07:46
Decoded
S8 • E2
Why Prosecuting Police Is Almost Impossible
Franchesca Ramsey discusses qualified immunity and examines how police officers can call the court system for backup after they've killed or harmed someone
07/28/2020
Full Ep
07:09
Decoded
S8 • E3
Three Hollywood Myths About Police
Franchesca Ramsey discusses copaganda, myths Hollywood reinforces about policing and how the defund-the-police movement could help solve societal problems.
08/04/2020
Full Ep
07:16
Decoded
S8 • E4
The Racist Origins of Police
Franchesca Ramsey looks at the history of policing and the institutions that provided a blueprint for modern law enforcement.
08/11/2020
Full Ep
08:06
Decoded
S8 • E5
The War on Drugs Is a Lie
Franchesca Ramsey breaks down the history and falsehoods behind the war on drugs and explains how it has fueled some of the worst aspects of modern policing.
08/18/2020
