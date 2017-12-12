The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
Champs Caught in Cross Fire
Season 3 E 6 • 05/22/2018
With an even number of Champs and Stars on the red squad, the Stars orchestrate a plan to take back control of the game.
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E4When Push Comes to Shoving Stars
After a physical challenge in the Arena sends one contestant packing, a new player arrives to even the playing field, and a newly formed alliance leaves one team at odds with each other.
12/12/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E5Playing Me for the Foos
The Champs are visited by a guest coach during a Jumbo Foosball challenge, and a decade-long rivalry between two contestants comes to a head during elimination nominations.
12/19/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E6Flagpoles and False Hopes
One Star finds himself caught between two alliances on his team, a twist during nominations puts one team in danger, and a player is sent home after an intense Cage Match in the Arena.
12/26/2017
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E7Sink, Purge, Repeat
The contestants battle it out in an underwater obstacle course to secure their spot in the Final Challenge, and one team is forced to choose a player from an opposing alliance.
01/02/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E8It's the Final Countdown
The remaining six players compete in an intense Finale Challenge for a chance to earn $150,000 for their charities.
01/09/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E1Stairing Down the Competition
The Challenge all-stars meet a new group of professional athletes and entertainers to compete against in the name of charity -- and to become the Ultimate Challenge MVP.
04/17/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E2Over the Edge and Under a Bus
One player manages to ruffle feathers with some of the other women, and a flirtatious relationship develops between a Champ and a Star.
04/24/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E3From Rainbows to Storm Clouds
Tempers flare on both teams during and after the challenge, and one Star has a total meltdown.
05/01/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E4Face Off, Gloves On
Things get messy when an extreme physical challenge leaves one player injured and another player ready to quit.
05/08/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E5Fire in the Heart, Ice in the Veins
With tensions high, the teams play a life-size version of table hockey and vote two unlikely players into elimination.
05/15/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E7Go Deep or Go Home
Alliances are called into question since the Red and Blue teams are now teams of two, and an underwater challenge proves too much for one team.
05/29/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E8When Loyalty is Spot On
The players compete in a challenge designed to purge the weakest from the game, and there's an explosive shouting match when one competitor accuses another of cheating.
06/05/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E9Crossed Words and Mixed Signals
The four remaining teams battle it out for a spot in the final during a beach challenge that mixes speed, puzzle solving and a bit of pop culture.
06/12/2018
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS3 • E10Bank Rolling in the Deep
The final three teams battle it out in a finale that tests endurance and balance (as well as how strong their stomachs are) in order to take home money for their charities.
06/19/2018
