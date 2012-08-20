Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Excess Baggage
Season 10 E 8 • 08/23/2021
Erica loses patience with Safaree in the wake of the robbery, Mendeecees and Yandy invite their friends to Dubai for their vow renewal, and Amoni isn't interested in Joc's fatherly wisdom.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E10Love & Hip Hop AtlantaSmoke and Mirrors
Mimi, Stevie J and Joseline return to counseling, Erica makes a decision about her relationship with Scrappy, and Benzino proposes to Karlie.
08/20/2012
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThe Reunion, Pt. 1
With host Mona Scott-Young, the cast looks back on Erica and Scrappy's fight with Stevie and Joseline, and K. Michelle rehashes her beefs with Karlie and Rasheeda.
08/27/2012
Full Ep
41:57
Sign in to Watch
S1 • E12Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThe Reunion, Pt. 2
Stevie J discusses his love triangle, Scrappy proposes to Erica, and the cast watches unseen footage of Joseline with her parents.
09/03/2012
Full Ep
47:35
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E1Love & Hip Hop AtlantaThe New Normal
Yandy and Mendeecees relocate to Atlanta, Yung Baby Tate has a full-circle moment, Erica Mena and Bambi compare marital woes, and Sierra and BK Brasco meet in an attempt to get closure.
07/05/2021
Full Ep
45:40
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E2Love & Hip Hop AtlantaGood Trouble
Yandy, Mendeecees, Yung Joc and Karlie demand justice for Breonna Taylor, Erica worries that her pregnancy will drive Safaree away, and Omeretta addresses her issues with her mom.
07/12/2021
Full Ep
47:51
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E3Love & Hip Hop AtlantaOh, Baby!
Karlie introduces the crew to her new boyfriend, Yung Baby Tate links up with Guapdad 4000 in L.A., Erica surprises Safaree with major news, and Yandy tries to clear the air with Infinity.
07/19/2021
Full Ep
48:02
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E4Love & Hip Hop AtlantaBlast From The Past
Rasheeda tries to make amends with her sister, Yung Baby Tate and Guapdad 4000's relationship takes an unexpected turn, and Mendeecees and Yandy cautiously move forward with Infinity.
07/26/2021
Full Ep
46:47
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E5Love & Hip Hop AtlantaA Ruff Road
Kirk and Safaree honor late rapper DMX, Renni Rucci tries to balance touring and motherhood, and Omeretta The Great grapples with her painful relationship with her mother.
08/02/2021
Full Ep
47:46
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E6Love & Hip Hop AtlantaShape Up or Ship Out
Karlie celebrates her birthday and bonds with her daughter, Safaree's mom visits, Rasheeda and her family air their grievances, and Yandy and Mendeecees talk to Infinity about her future.
08/09/2021
Full Ep
46:30
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E7Love & Hip Hop AtlantaSee You At The Crossroads
Spice performs her hit "Go Down Deh" with Jamaican reggae star Shaggy, Omeretta makes peace with her mother, and Joc tries to close the distance in his relationship with his son Amoni.
08/16/2021
Full Ep
47:45
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E8Love & Hip Hop AtlantaExcess Baggage
Erica loses patience with Safaree in the wake of the robbery, Mendeecees and Yandy invite their friends to Dubai for their vow renewal, and Amoni isn't interested in Joc's fatherly wisdom.
08/23/2021
Full Ep
47:59
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E9Love & Hip Hop AtlantaMama Drama
Karlie and Jasmine butt heads over KP, Renni Rucci tries to address her mother's gossip habits, and Momma Dee has a surprise in store for Yandy and Mendeecees's vow renewal in Dubai.
08/30/2021
Full Ep
48:54
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E10Love & Hip Hop AtlantaFor Better or for Worse
An unexpected guest turns Yandy's barbecue upside down, Judy confronts Momma Dee, and Eric cooks up a romantic surprise for Sierra.
09/06/2021
Full Ep
48:01
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaFace the Music
Momma Dee returns from Dubai with news for Scrappy, Spice balances her love life with her career, and Renni has a public faceoff with her mother.
09/13/2021
Full Ep
49:16
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E12Love & Hip Hop AtlantaOld Wounds
Scrappy's friends fear for his mental health after a worrying social media post, Erica meets with divorce lawyers, and Kirk and Rasheeda find out who's been stealing from the bistro.
09/20/2021
Full Ep
49:10
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E13Love & Hip Hop AtlantaFamily Over Everything
Family drama erupts at Rasheeda's grand opening, the guys have a mental health check-in, Spice issues an apology at her album release party, and Scrappy clears up rumors.
09/27/2021
Full Ep
42:49
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E14Love & Hip Hop AtlantaGet Off My Joc
Erica and Safaree are on the outs after their San Diego trip, Joc and Kendra continue to plan their wedding, and Spice embarks on a hot new collab as she continues her career climb.
08/08/2022
Full Ep
41:54
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E15Love & Hip Hop AtlantaTaste of Your Own Meda-cine
Rasheeda considers reconnecting with her dad, Spice prepares for a performance with Shaggy in New York City, and Sierra is conflicted about telling Kendra the gossip she heard about Joc.
08/15/2022
Full Ep
41:54
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E16Love & Hip Hop AtlantaI Do, Do You?
Sierra confronts her mother's destructive behavior, Erica reconnects with Rich, and everyone comes together for Joc and Kendra's wedding day until a rowdy guest tries to ruin the ceremony.
08/22/2022
Full Ep
50:37
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E17Love & Hip Hop AtlantaHeirs to the Throne
Rumors fly about newlywed Joc's supposed infidelity; Momma Dee confronts Bambi; Renni and Sir Malcolm bond over their fears for their mom; and Karlie and Spice clash over their song.
08/29/2022
Full Ep
46:24
Sign in to Watch
S10 • E18Love & Hip Hop AtlantaBaby Bump in the Road
Karlie sets expectations for her daughter, Sierra deals with a robbery and her mom's declining health, and Kendra returns from the honeymoon to rumors swirling about Joc and other women.
09/05/2022
Highlight
02:13
Spice Makes Grammy HistoryLove & Hip Hop AtlantaS10 E18
Spice celebrates with friends and family after "10" received a Grammy nomination for best reggae album.
09/05/2022
Highlight
03:43
Spice Gets Real with Karlie in the StudioLove & Hip Hop AtlantaS10 E18
Following the unfinished demo fiasco, Spice joins Karlie in the recording studio and gives her honest opinion about the revised single.
09/05/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
04:52
Buckle Up for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11
Relationships hit highs and lows while tempers reach a boiling point on this extended preview for the latest season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, now on MTV.
06/20/2023
Trailer
01:00
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful Returns with Deeper DilemmasCaught in the Act: UnfaithfulS2
Tami and her team are back with more relationship issues to solve and lies to uncover on Season 2 of Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, premiering Tuesday, July 11.
06/15/2023
Trailer
00:20
Sammi Sweetheart Is Coming to Jersey Shore Family VacationJersey Shore Family VacationS6
Sammi Sweetheart -- the sweetest girl you'll ever meet -- returns to the shore on all-new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, coming this summer.
06/02/2023
Trailer
00:15
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023