Mom Gone Missing: Runaway or Murder Victim?
Season 1 E 8 • 02/26/2020
Dometi Pongo heads to the Northern Cheyenne Reservation of Montana to find out what happened to Hanna Harris, a young Native American mom who disappeared one July 4th weekend.
True Life Crime
S1 • E1
Tragic Accident or Calculated Murder?
Dometi Pongo takes a closer look at the mysterious death of Kenneka Jenkins, a 19-year-old Chicagoan who was found dead inside a hotel freezer after partying with her friends.
01/08/2020
True Life Crime
S1 • E2
Gang Target or Mistaken Identity?
Dometi Pongo and social media activist Sasha Merci search for answers surrounding the brutal murder of 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega.
01/15/2020
True Life Crime
S1 • E3
Killed for Gender Identity? The Kedarie Johnson Case
In the small town of Burlington, Iowa, investigators retrace the final days of Kedarie Johnson to try to figure out why the gender-fluid teen was a target for murder.
01/22/2020
True Life Crime
S1 • E4
Runaway or Targeted Runner?
Dometi Pongo and journalist Kiera Carter examine the mysterious case of 24-year-old ultramarathoner Jerika Binks, who went for a run through a Utah canyon and never returned.
01/29/2020
True Life Crime
S1 • E5
Skipping School or Silenced Forever?
When the body of 16-year-old Mujey Dumbuya was discovered in Kalamazoo, MI, 45 miles away from her home, investigators narrowed in on only one suspect.
02/05/2020
True Life Crime
S1 • E6
Suicide or Sinister Plot?
Dometi Pongo investigates the death of Sarah Stern, a teenager whose car was found abandoned on a bridge in New Jersey, leaving police to suspect a suicide.
02/12/2020
True Life Crime
S1 • E7
The $5 Million Phone Hack
Dometi Pongo finds out how a 19-year-old hacker got involved in a $5 million "SIM swapping" scam and learns about the elite police task force that tracked him down.
02/19/2020
True Life Crime
