Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Deena's All Star Family Fun Dinner
Season 6 E 36 • 05/25/2023
Deena hosts a family dinner for Jenni, Nicole and Mike where they look back on their Season 6 adventures, reveal which scenes they wish never aired, play party games and more.
S6 • E24Jersey Shore Family VacationCharcuterie Party
Mike teams up with Vinny to investigate the truth about Angelina's biological dad, and a miscommunication about Lauren's boutique launch leaves the ladies at odds with Angelina again.
09/14/2023
S6 • E25Jersey Shore Family VacationMargarita Problems!
After another roommate fight, Angelina anxiously prepares to see everyone on the Florida trip, and the argument threatens to derail Mike's plans to find Angelina's father.
09/21/2023
S6 • E26Jersey Shore Family VacationFasten Your Seatbelt
The squad lands in Orlando, FL, Mike owns up to stirring the pot after a lengthy sit-down with Angelina, and Pauly introduces Sammi to a special guest.
09/28/2023
S6 • E27Jersey Shore Family VacationSammi's New Man
Vinny processes his first gray hair, Angelina attempts to clear the air with Deena, MVP continues the paternity investigation, and Sammi prepares to introduce her boyfriend to the roommates.
10/05/2023
S6 • E28Jersey Shore Family VacationStrip Steak
The squad puts Sammi's boyfriend in the hot seat, Angelina turns to an unlikely source for advice about Jenni, Deena brings the roommates into battle, and Ronnie considers visiting.
10/12/2023
S6 • E29Jersey Shore Family VacationDeena Makes a Friend
Angelina's issues with Jenni cause a stir during a night out, Deena gives a stripper her phone number, and Ronnie returns to try to make amends and address his troubling behavior.
10/19/2023
S6 • E30Jersey Shore Family VacationFrozen Pizza and Margaritas
Emotions run high as Ronnie tries to move forward with the roommates, Jenni and Angelina continue to clash, and Mike reflects on his personal growth over the years.
10/26/2023
S6 • E31Jersey Shore Family VacationTequila and Theories
Angelina joins the meatballs for a night out, Mike's investigation hits a dead end, Nicole and Ronnie catch up over brunch, and MVP skips family fun day for a conspiracy theory convention.
11/02/2023
S6 • E32Jersey Shore Family VacationDirty Try Out
As the Florida trip comes to an end, MVP meets with a flat-earther, Sammi struggles through her Dirty Stay Out initiation, and Jenni is on high alert when she spots Angelina talking to Mike.
11/09/2023
S6 • E33Jersey Shore Family VacationJust Flip the Table
Mike struggles to keep his chat with Angelina to himself, Sammi wakes up to a note, Angelina gets support when she receives life-changing news, and the crew ends the trip on good terms.
11/16/2023
