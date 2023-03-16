Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Deena's All Star Family Fun Dinner

Season 6 E 18 • 05/25/2023

Deena hosts a family dinner for Jenni, Nicole and Mike where they look back on their Season 6 adventures, reveal which scenes they wish never aired, play party games and more.

S6 • E8
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Dancing with the Chooch

The roommates host watch parties while Vinny competes on "Dancing with the Stars," and Angelina questions her friendship with Mike ahead of the group's trip to New Orleans.
03/16/2023
S6 • E9
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
What a Waste of Cake!

In New Orleans, Vinny reflects on his "Dancing with the Stars" elimination, one roomie misses their flight, Angelina and Mike discuss their Twitter war, and Pauly arranges a group dinner.
03/23/2023
S6 • E10
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Operation Mike Drop

Angelina battles a bad hangover, while Vinny and Pauly plan an elaborate gender reveal stunt for Mike and Lauren involving sandwiches, a top secret mission for Zack and Chris, and skydiving.
03/30/2023
S6 • E11
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
F.F.D. 2

Mike brings out the old Situation, Deena plans a jazz night and another Family Fun Day, and the roommates prepare to meet Angelina's boyfriend, Vinny 2.0, at her divorce party.
04/06/2023
S6 • E12
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Divorce Party

The crew gets introduced to Vinny 2.0, Nicole has a graveside funeral to celebrate Angelina's divorce, and Deena, Jenni and Nicole give a speech to redeem themselves for their wedding toast.
04/13/2023
S6 • E13
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Birthday Party

After the squad convinces Vinny they've forgotten his birthday, they pull off an unforgettable surprise party, and Angelina's boyfriend cooks up a surprise of his own.
04/20/2023
S6 • E14
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Engagement Party

Vinny 2.0 reveals his surprise for Angelina, Vinny celebrates his birthday with strippers and Italian food, and Mike tries to stop Angelina from sabotaging her big day.
04/27/2023
S6 • E15
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Hangover

The squad steps in to mediate after Angelina confides in Mike that she has a problem with Jenni's reaction to her engagement, leaving Jenni and Angelina at odds once again.
05/04/2023
S6 • E16
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Reunion, Pt. 1

Pauly virtually joins his shoremates as they remember Mike's sky-high gender reveal, Nicole tests her wine knowledge, and tensions build when the roommates revisit Angelina's engagement.
05/11/2023
S6 • E17
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Reunion, Pt. 2

Deena gets caught in the middle of Jenni and Angelina's argument, Mike defends his behavior on social media, the roommates answer fan questions, and Vinny shows off his dance moves.
05/18/2023
