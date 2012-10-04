MTV2's Guy Code
Farting, Foreplay, Lying & Bachelor Parties
Season 2 E 2 • 07/17/2012
The panelists offer advice on the art of the fart, when and how to tell a convincing lie, the importance of expert foreplay, and the dos and don'ts of bachelor parties.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:57
MTV2's Guy CodeS2Spring Break Survival Guide
Chris Distefano, Levy Tran, Big Black and the rest of the crew chat about enjoying and surviving spring break, and April Rose and Melanie Iglesias go undercover in Las Vegas.
04/10/2012
Full Ep
20:41
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E2Farting, Foreplay, Lying & Bachelor Parties
The panelists offer advice on the art of the fart, when and how to tell a convincing lie, the importance of expert foreplay, and the dos and don'ts of bachelor parties.
07/17/2012
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E2One-night stands, racism and going abroad.
One-night stands, racism and going abroad. Damien Lemon takes a trip to the spa to find out about facials.
07/24/2012
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E4Paying for Sex, Being a Player, Road Trips & Sisters
The panel describes how to craft a perfect road trip, the art of being a truly successful player, the double standards of dating friends' sisters, and the pros and cons of paying for sex.
07/31/2012
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E5Pregnancy Scares, Barbecues, Astrology & Hosting a Friend
The experts navigate the awkward world of pregnancy scares, astrology and its uses in dating and romance, hosting a friend in your home, and the many joys of barbecuing.
08/07/2012
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E1Porn, Being Broke, Jealousy & Having a Crush
The panelists weigh in on reasonable and unreasonable porn habits, strategies for living well with limited funds, how to handle a romantic crush, and ways to overcome petty jealousy.
08/07/2012
Full Ep
20:38
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E6STDs, Video Games, Cops & Weddings
The panel comments on the importance of STD testing, the addictive qualities of video games, how to safely handle run-ins with cops, and why bridesmaids and open bars make weddings great.
08/14/2012
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E7Stress, How to Work a Rebound, Friends & Fantasy Sports
The panel of experts ponders the tiers of friendship, ways to handle stress with yoga and more, the healing properties of rebound relationships, and the appeal of fantasy sports.
08/21/2012
Full Ep
20:54
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E8Friends with Benefits, Rejection, Shopping & Freshmen
The experts clarify the difference between shopping and picking stuff up, explore the painful world of rejection, offer advice on surviving freshman year, and celebrate friends with benefits.
08/28/2012
Full Ep
20:54
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E10Piercings, Gossip, Brothers & Moving in with Your Lady
The panelists cover the rules of gossip, the pros and cons of moving in with a girlfriend, dos and don'ts of body piercing, and the joys of having a brother to both torment and guide.
09/04/2012
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E10Online Dating, Going to the Doctor & Tailgating
The experts confess their fears of going to the doctor, examine the psychological draw of firearms, celebrate the tradition of tailgating and brave the world of online dating.
09/11/2012
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016