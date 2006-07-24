Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Rapper: Ryan
Season 11 E 14 • 10/05/2010
Skate rat Ryan Bowers is best known for making people laugh. But this high school joker wants to be taken more seriously by being MADE into a rapper and revealing his deepest secrets in rhyme.
MADE
S7 • E5
Fashion Designer
Class clown Dylan gets help from renowned fashion designer Rob Younkers as he develops the skills needed to impress his classmates at a fashion show.
07/24/2006
Full Ep
40:50
MADE
S7 • E9
Prom Queen
Former Miss Michigan Shannon Grace Clark helps theater-loving Katie step out of her twin sister's shadow and transform herself into her school's prom queen.
08/28/2006
Full Ep
42:38
MADE
S7 • E11
Ms. Ledyard Fair
With the help of former Miss Cambridge Valerie Amaral, Katherine works to break away from her shyness and out of her comfort zone to compete in the Miss Ledyard Fair pageant.
10/16/2006
Full Ep
34:54
MADE
S8 • E5
Super Made: Family Make-over
Welcome to Litchfield, Conn., where everyone is sporty and skinny. Well, almost everyone. Meet 15-year-old Cindy Mosher and her family. They're out of shape and love to eat. It's time for a MADE family makeover! Cindy is a vivacious girl who has a passion for music, funky fashion and food. Her whole family loves to eat, and nothing brings them together quite like a good meal. But that mentality has left Cindy feeling not so great about her body. Self-conscious about her appearance, Cindy admits she keeps to herself and doesn't have many friends. But, with her sweet 16 just around the corner, she wants to shed 30 pounds and feel like a new person. Cindy wants to be MADE into a lean, mean birthday party machine! Before they meet their MADE coach, the Moshers sit down for one last family feast of macaroni and cheese, but the grand meal is interrupted by their coach, Alicia. Having won Miss Bikini Universe and Miss Muscle and Fitness, Alicia's ready to whip the family into shape. Knowing that food is what brings them together, Alicia takes each family member aside and lets them know that their support will help Cindy -- and them -- lose weight. Looks like it's going to be a family affair! The family's fat burn boot camp kicks off with a weigh-in. Although the Mosher men seem to be in a considerable position to become fit, the women are in very poor shape. Cindy's mother, Bonnie, has 45% body fat, which is a serious health issue. So MADE coach Alicia and a dietician bust into the Moshers' house and get rid of all the junk food that will hamper their weight-loss goals. The family watches in disbelief as bags and bags of food are thrown out. With all their comfort food gone, Cindy breaks down in tears and her father, Chris, storms off in a rage. This is going to be much harder than they thought. Alicia tries to build up the Mosher morale by taking Cindy and her mother shopping for healthy new foods. When they bring home lots of veggies and teas, Cindy's father is still steaming about the food that was thrown out. Disgruntled, the family sits down silently to share a salad for dinner. The once vibrant dinner table is now totally stale. Could food tear this family apart? As if a lack of comfort food wasn't enough, Alicia bangs on their door at 5:30 a.m. and tells the Moshers to suit up for a jog. It's part of the MADE coach's plan to work Cindy and her family's butts off, trying to get them to slim down by the next weigh-in. And it works. As they individually hop on the scale, good news is here. Cindy's dad lost 11 pounds and Cindy lost seven. As they celebrate, Cindy's mother takes the scale, and she's "only" lost three pounds. Cindy wants to look great for her sweet 16 party, so she sets out to find the perfect dress. MADE coach Alicia volunteers to take her shopping, on one condition -- Cindy must buy a dress that's too small for her so she'll have to get motivated and shed some pounds in order to fit into it. When Cindy finds the perfect dress, she purchases a smaller size and crosses her fingers that it'll fit on her big day. To make sure Cindy will be able to wear that new dress, Alicia takes her fitness training to a whole new level. The MADE coach has the Mosher family take part in a 5K run. As they trek through the country terrain, Cindy discovers that her mother has taken a shortcut. Cheater! Alicia fears that without her family getting motivating and nurturing her progress, Cindy will turn right back to food for comfort. To help Cindy get the three things she needs most -- exercise, support and friendship -- coach Alicia enrolls her in a dance class. After her first class, Cindy tells Alicia that she hated it and doesn't want to be friends with "a bunch of skinny girls in tights." But Alicia's not having it. She insists that Cindy go back and act like she owns the class. A few days later, MADE coach Alicia finds out she has to go away on business. But that doesn't mean that Cindy and the rest of the Mosher family are off the hook when it comes to diet and exercise. Nope. In fact, Alicia's reinforcement is none other than NFL player Eddie George. With the help of his trainer, Eddie whips the family into shape with a game of football and some intense exercise drills. The Moshers' next MADE assignment will not only test their endurance but also the strength of their family bond. Eddie takes them on a hike, requiring teamwork and focus. After reaching the top of the mountain range, Eddie explains that the family made it to the top because they worked together and supported each other. He then tells them to take pride in being able to see such a gorgeous view together. As they head back down the mountain, Eddie realizes that Cindy's brother, Chris, is nowhere in sight -- he's taken a shortcut. Because of this, Eddie tells the rest of the Mosher family that they'll have to make up for Chris' absence by doing push-ups and sit-ups. Later, when Cindy's father tries to get the whole family to workout at home, things get heated between him and his son. Is the family cracking under pressure? Actually, it looks like the fog is starting to clear. MADE coach Alicia returns from her business trip and helps repair the family bond with a whitewater rafting trip. To stay out of the water, the Mosher family will have to work as a team. When they successfully complete the task, the family is feeling good. Then, to add to the enthusiasm, Cindy is invited to a dinner party with her dance classmates. Thoroughly excited to make new friends, Cindy is thrilled when her fellow dancers comment on how confident she is in class. Now it's time for the Mosher family's last weigh-in. And, when all is said and done, everyone has lost a significant amount of weight -- including the family dog! When Cindy finds out she's lost 18 pounds, she's a little disappointed because she had hoped to lose 30. But on the day of her big birthday bash, Cindy feels great when she gets a makeover and tries on her dress. It fits!
10/07/2007
Full Ep
42:04
MADE
S8 • E7
Super Made: Moto-X
Ashley is a laid back teen who's out of shape and loves being lazy. Instead of sticking around the schoolyard practicing a sport or rehearsing for a school play, she'd rather be by herself. She admits to failing gym class and being scared of her own shadow. She wants to get involved in more school activities but her fear is holding her back, so Ashley asks MADE to help build up her courage and branch out. On the flip side is Jessica, who's physically fit and a social butterfly. She's on the cheerleading squad and track team and loves yoga and shopping. But despite having a packed social schedule, most of her classmates think she's a total ditz, and Jessica wants to prove them wrong. She wants be MADE to show people she's strong, intelligent and capable of fending for herself. So, how exactly can MADE help both a lazy loner and a ditzy cheerleader change their reputations? One word: motocross. If there's any way to have these two ladies strengthen their bodies and minds, it's by flying through the air at 60 miles an hour. It'll teach them to be stronger and tougher and take themselves more seriously. It doesn't take long for rumors to spread through the school that two opposites like Ashley and Jessica are both taking on the same challenge. The kids can't stop talking about who will come out on top. Place your bets, ladies and gents ... this is going to be one wild dirt bike battle! Meeting for the first time, Ashley and Jessica wait for their MADE coach. As the time slowly ticks by, it's obvious these two completely clash. But, thankfully, a dirt bike comes barreling toward them just in time, skidding to a stop right before their toes. Their MADE coach is Ryan Hughes, a 10 time Supercross champion. Ryan makes Ashley and Jessica pinky swear that they'll dedicate a month of their lives to training and being MADE into a dynamic motocross duo. He tells them that at the end of their training they'll race each other. With both girls' reputations on the line, the stakes are high. Then, MADE coach Ryan flings the covers off their new bikes, allowing Ashley and Jessica to jump on and learn the basics. As the girls fight about who gets the pink bike and who gets the blue one, Ryan can already see the competitive drive starting to burn inside them. When he realizes Jessica knows nothing about dirt bikes, he starts with the bare essentials, pointing out buttons and mechanical parts. Ashley, on the other hand, already knows a thing or two about motocross since she grew up in "a dirt bike family." Coach Ryan sends Ashley and Jessica to a mountain bike class with Team Drexel. The team takes the girls for a ride on a woodsy, rocky road. Cheerleader Jessica, more physically in tune with her body, makes it through the course without a scratch. Ashley, on the other hand, can hardly stay on her bike. She constantly crashes into bushes and falls off, leaving Ryan to believe she should focus on training her body before getting on a bike again. To start her training, Ashley meets Val, a former WNBA champ. When Val makes Ashley run a mile, Ashley's laziness kicks in and she starts complaining. Meanwhile, Jessica takes her MADE coach, Ryan, for a ride on the back of her bike, and he's impressed with her ability to maintain her balance and speed. Ashley's really going to have to step it up if she wants to beat Jessica in the final showdown. After her ride with coach Ryan Hughes, it's clear that Ashley is overcome by fear and anxiety. Ryan knows that she's much better at the sport than she's letting on, but her nerves are getting in the way of her really controlling the bike. Meanwhile, there's trouble in paradise for Jessica when she finds out that if she misses two cheerleading practices, she'll be kicked off the squad. Will this interfere with her MADE training? To get them revved up, MADE coach Ryan takes Ashley and Jessica to a junior motocross race. He wants to see how much they know about the sport, so he tells them they'll be commentating on the race to the crowd. Jessica is up first, and she totally blows her turn at the mic by not knowing a thing about what's going on. A more intuitive Ashley gives it her all as round two begins, and Ryan can see she has the spunk and motocross smarts that Jessica lacks. After the race, Ryan tells Ashley and Jessica that they must go to school all decked out in their gear so that they feel like a real motocrosser. Jessica can't believe she can't wear her perfectly picked out outfit -- after all, she is a cheerleader and is expected to look good. As Jessica pitches a fit, Ashley embraces the idea and accessorizes. At school, Jessica doesn't quite wear what Ryan told her to, and he's not happy. When Ryan asks Jessica why she's wearing a skirt, she says she wants to wear the gear her way. Her attitude makes a bad impression on her MADE coach. After Ryan makes an announcement over the school's intercom, inviting everyone to come to Ashley and Jessica's head-to-head motocross match, he is whisked away for some important business. The girls are left in the hands of his assistant MADE coach, Jason. While practicing with Jason, Ashley bombs on the racecourse, freaking out every time she falls down. Her rival, Jessica, arrives late because of cheerleading practice, which ticks Jason off. Although she seems to be a natural at motocross racing, Jessica doesn't give 100%, ultimately limiting her performance. Later, Ashley makes fliers to attract her friends and fellow students to the big race. When Jessica doesn't attempt to publicize the event, she receives a call from Ryan. He challenges her to write a motocross cheer to perform in front of her peers. But when Jessica ditches her meeting with Ryan, he shows up at her cheerleading practice. Emotions run high as Jessica snubs Ryan and he leaves alone. After feeling bad about ditching her MADE coach, Jessica finally performs the cheer she wrote. With their training days coming to an end, Ashley and Jessica must cram to get their motocross skills in check. As Ashley takes off during her last practice, she wobbles from side to side and falls off her bike, screaming and crying out in pain after hurting her shoulder. After being rushed to the hospital, her mother isn't sure if she wants her daughter racing anymore. Could this motocross showdown turn into nothing but a whole lot of hype? The next day, coach Ryan visits Ashley to make sure she's OK and still wants to race. Ashley says she doesn't care if her arm falls off, she's going to go through with the race. The day of the big motocross race, Ashley's and Jessica's friends and family come out to support them. But right out of the gate, Ashley clips the back of Jessica's bike, causing her to spin out and tip over. Although Ashley gets back up, Jessica's in the lead for the rest of the race and crosses the finish line first, but both girls felt like winners. After it's all over, Ashley and Jessica reflect on what they have accomplished and agree they have changed for the better. Jessica, the ditzy cheerleading princess, has proven there's more to her than meets the eye. Ashley, the lazy loner, has blossomed into a hard-working, enthusiastic team player. Looks like MADE has done it once again.
10/07/2007
Full Ep
41:55
MADE
S8 • E4
Super Made: Cheerleader
Jenna is captain of her cheerleading squad at Apponequet Regional High School. She is spirited and tenacious but embarrassed by her squad's performance. With no place to practice, no way to get to and from games and ratty, old tumbling mats, her squad is far from professional. They're so bad, in fact, that the entire student body makes fun of them. With monetary limitations, no school support and lots of team drama, the squad comes across like the Bad News Bears. They may be facing a lot of challenges, but Jenna and her team want to finally bring it on and gain respect. Can MADE make it happen? During the cheerleading squad's annual car wash, a man pulls in for a wash and wax. After his car is clean, he asks Jenna and the girls to show him what they've got. Let's just say that they fall flat of impressing him, having only one lackluster cheer. Thankfully, the mystery man is here to help -- he's the squad's MADE coach! Yup, Brandon, a cheer coach for the National Cheerleading Association, is going to try to clean up their act. But it looks like he has his work cut out for him. With his help, will these cheerleaders finally get their act together or will they fall right to the mat? Brandon has his first meeting with the cheerleading squad at the football field. As they sit on the bleachers, their MADE coach questions them about what's been going on, saying he needs to know all the nitty-gritty. The girls in the squad reveal that they've been booed at pep rallies, had stuff thrown at them and their school gives them no financial support because they're so bad. After understanding the challenges they're facing, Brandon tells the team that in just six weeks they will perform an entire halftime show, complete with cheering, tumbling, stunts and choreography. Needless to say, the girls are skeptical that they'll be able to pull it off. The next morning, the cheerleading squad is told to be on the field at 9 a.m. sharp. As the cheerleaders slowly trickle in, Brandon is far from pleased. Once everyone's there, this MADE coach states his rules. He requires them to take out all piercings and wear shorts, a bow in their hair and as many bras as they need to keep their cleavage in check. Then, since the team didn't assemble until 9:15, he makes them make up for lost time by running for 15 minutes. But after just three minutes, the girls are wiped out, gasping for air and throwing up on the sidelines. Being MADE into a tight cheerleading squad won't be as easy as they thought! On the second day of practice, coach Brandon rolls up in a new ride for the cheerleaders and takes them to a training facility to learn how to tumble. Once there, cheerleader Courtney isn't able to keep up with the exercises and becomes discouraged and starts to cry. Brandon tells her that she can't get down on herself because it will ultimately cause the downfall of the whole team. These skills don't come easy, so they'll all have to work hard at learning them. The cheerleaders successfully finish a hard day of training, but where's the spirit? Well, the police are about to find out! The girls' MADE coach tells them to write a cheer and perform it for their local police force. If they can cheer up the straight-laced sheriff, then they can cheer up anyone! After failing to make the sheriff smile with a corny cheer accompanied by some random arm flailing, Brandon makes them cheer at a gas station. After a second failed attempt, Brandon calls the squad "brain dead." But he gives them one last shot, cheering at a beach. But, again, their routine is a dud. The lifeguards would rather apply more suntan lotion than watch these girls. It's embarrassing for everyone involved. After three failed attempts at performing a cohesive cheer, the cheerleading squad learns a cheer that MADE coach Brandon has choreographed for them -- and it's tough, especially when cheerleader Ashley bails on their tumbling practice because she injured her hand. After a mini-meltdown, she packs up and leaves, saying she can't practice with her bum hand. Her teammates are upset, but they can't let it get them down. Brandon phones Ashley, telling her she can't give up and let her team down, so she heads back and apologizes to her teammates. To really help them get their act together, Brandon has the cheerleaders meet with a stunt coach for a crash course in trust. While blindfolded, they must rely on their teammates to lead them through hoops and around obstacles. This will teach them to trust each other when they're being thrown 12 feet in the air and relying on their teammates to catch them. Next, the girls learn the choreographed dance portion of their routine, alongside one of the top cheerleading squads in the state. Brandon tells them they'll be competing against the other team in a cheer-off at the end of the day. Hold on to your pompoms, 'cause this could be brutal. As their MADE training reaches the apex of intensity, Ashley and Courtney just can't hack it. Having an anxiety attack, Ashley runs out the door, freaking out. After running laps, Courtney runs to the bathroom sick to her stomach. Since they can't seem to cut it they say goodbye for the day. After all the drama goes down and the two teammates take off, coach Brandon wonders if they should even do the cheer-off, but the remaining girls say they want to press on. Despite their best efforts, they lose to the other squad. But now at least they know what works, what doesn't and what it takes be MADE into a lean, mean cheerleading team. Later, with Courtney and Ashley rejoining the squad, the cheerleaders continue to practice for their big halftime show. Kicking off the big routine is Jenna, who'll enter the field doing a backflip. But the more she tries to get the routine down, the more she fails -- and falls. As the team captain, Jenna knows she has to make a big impression, so the pressure's on. The next two weeks are filled with rigorous training, but the girls finally feel like a real squad. Even their school is sitting up and taking notice -- and buying them new tumbling mats. And, during a celebratory dinner, MADE coach Brandon surprises the girls with new matching uniforms. Are they finally gaining the respect they deserve? On the day of the big halftime show, the cheerleaders are nervous, especially Jenna. With the bleachers full, they head out onto the field to show off their new and improved style. Jenna messes up her backflip but doesn't let it bring her or the team down. They nail their routine, making the crowd go wild. It was hairy at times over the last sex weeks, but MADE coach Brandon is proud of the way these young ladies turned things around, proving that they are real cheerleaders.
10/08/2007
Full Ep
41:59
MADE
S8 • E19
Snowboarder
Colorado Springs' Care Bear-lovin' Tara is ultra popular and ultra prissy. She's well liked in school, gets good grades and always looks good doing it. High school is no stress for this sophomore, but when it comes to being home, that's another story. Tara is the self-proclaimed odd-one-out -- everyone in the family is competitive and athletic, while youngest she is klutzy and apathetic. But she's hoping to change everyone's perception about her -- Tara wants to be MADE into a kick-ass snowboarder. But can a girl who is never without lip gloss strap on a board and be MADE into a speeding snowboarder that can beat the competition? Tara's hoping she can tackle the tricks and get some air, but first she has to tackle her family's doubt. They point out her penchant for giving in, but she shrugs it off and keeps on with her hopes of mastering the slopes. A typical, boring day at school swiftly melts into a welcome surprise. Opening her locker, Tara discovers it is jammed with all the latest and coolest snowboarding supplies, from a hot pink snowboard to cute quilted boots. Attached is a note from her MADE coach, asking her to deck herself out in all the gear and trudge outside. When Tara meets her coach, Gravity Games and Olympic qualifier Jesse Csincsak, he slyly sneaks up behind her and empties a box of fake snow over her head. Now, that's a greeting! Tara confesses that she has quit every sport she's ever played, and Jesse tells her she's going to have to toughen up to be MADE into a snowboarder that's ready to compete. She's also going to have to accept the fact that she may break something, as he lists off all the bones he's broken over the years: nose, ankle and fingers to name a few. Ouch! Tara's goal is to learn a frontside 180, board slide a flat box and 50/50 a flat rail so that she can handle a snowboarding competition -- yeah, not sure what those are either -- but she'll know them inside out by the end of her training. The weekend hits and Tara's heads to Breckenridge, ready to hit the hills. With butt pads in place, Tara meets MADE coach Jesse Csincsak and learns the all-important how-to-stand-up-while-snapped-into-the-board move. She slides forward and backward and eventually makes it up. The second day on the snow, Tara learns turns, and Jesse makes it all fun. There's the "Pamela Anderson" -- hips forward, back arched -- and the "Jennifer Lopez, where she sticks her butt out. From the hills to the gym, Jesse puts Tara on the machines, helmet intact. When he brings out the balance board, however, it proves to kick her butt. Done for the day, Tara heads home, only to be grilled by mom and dad. Ah, home sweet home. At school, Tara's eager to show off her scrapes and bruises to see her friends' reactions. Meanwhile, MADE coach Jesse Csincsak's full of surprises -- he shows up one day just as Tara pulls into her driveway after school and tells her she's got a workout awaiting her. Jesse reads a magazine as a breathless Tara sprints up and down her monster driveway. Just as she is about to give in, Jesse tells her that she doesn't want to be a SPORE (aka A Stupid Person on Rental Equipment). This little reminder keeps Tara running, but soon enough they head indoors to do 100 sit down, stand up's on the snowboard. She's not excited but does it as Jesse looks on and enjoys a slice of cake and a few giggles with dad, who's sure she's going to quit. Back at Breckenridge, Tara is told she's going to start working on tricks. MADE coach Jesse Csincsak goes through the tricks, sailing around like it's nothing. When Tara follows, she tumbles. Her fear of falling overwhelms her, but then snowboard cutie Ian helps her up. He builds up her self-esteem and gets her focused on impressing him by conquering the trick. To reward Tara for her progress, Jesse invites her out to dinner with him and two of his friends, Spencer and AJ, two kids who know everything about snowboarding. Jesse knows Tara needs to learn how to speak the lingo in order to fit in, as well as to better understand the sport. At dinner, the guys reel off some of their daily speak, leaving Tara totally confused. Before the sun's up, MADE coach Jesse Csincsak takes Tara out on a freezing three-mile jog as he zooms along beside her in a snowmobile. And the day's not over yet! Tara gets on her board and zooms along and falls a lot. After some tough love from Jesse and another fall, Tara gives her notice and walks away. On day 24, though, Tara is surprised by Jesse -- he knows she's been in a bad mood, but he hopes that seeing a competition first-hand will inspire her to get back up on the board. He's right! A star-struck Tara gets to meet gold medalist Shaun White, the best snowboarder in the world. She's overexcited and ready to shred. The next day, MADE coach Jesse Csincsak takes Tara out for some off-snow training, hitting up a gym designed for catching air. Tara snaps her shoes into the board and jumps on a trampoline, making the jumps look easy. Jesse's sure she'll be in for a shock when she has to do it on the snow. As her training progresses, Tara has more jumping ahead of her, but this time it's on fresh powder. Luckily, this comes really easy to Tara and she nails the jumps. Jesse's pleased and Tara's self-esteem is strengthened. The next day, Jesse's got to leave town, but Ian's all excited to take his place as the snowboarding guy in Tara's world. He promises to teach her a few tricks of his own and, in between giving her pointers on her jumps, he asks her out for a night on the (brisk) town, complete with horse-drawn carriage. Aw! Later, MADE coach Jesse Csincsak calls Tara for a late-night quiz on her boarding lingo. Defining "dust on crust" goes right over Tara's head and she ultimately fails the quiz. Jesse makes it his job to put the pressure on Tara and reminds her of the short time they have left before she can compete. At practice, Jesse sees Tara's improvement. However, not all is perfect on the hills. Ian hasn't called Tara in days and, with New Year's Eve around the corner, she's feeling lonely. The next night, Jesse pays back Tara for losing the quiz. She's got 12 boards to wax for him and his friends. But not only does she have to deal with the boards and the hot wax, she has to confront Ian who just so happens to show up. He plays innocent and tells her he'll catch her later, and his blow-off follows Tara onto the hills. When her father shows up on the snow, as an invite from Jesse, he places a lot of extra stress on Tara. He wants to see her perform, but, unfortunately, Tara's performance wrecks her confidence. MADE coach Jesse Csincsak reminds her that her dad is only one person watching and critiquing -- she'll have to deal with a lot more people at a competition! Soon, Tara's cascading down the hill and pulling tricks that Jesse thinks are the best she's pulled thus far. Tara's dad is sincerely impressed by his daughter's performance and his words of encouragement remind Tara that he'll always support her. After six weeks of training, Tara is ready for the big competition ... well, as ready as she'll ever be! Tara's nerves are working her up but she's got a full support system -- friends, family and MADE coach Jesse Csincsak. Her warm-up goes poorly, which heightens her nerves. As Tara takes the course, she can't t get her moves right. While the competitors whip by, Tara's self-esteem plummets. Jesse encourages her as her family and friends cheer her name, and she starts acing the tricks and takes second place! She's no longer a quitter, she's been MADE into a snowboarder!
02/16/2008
Full Ep
41:42
MADE
S8 • E20
Pageant Queen
Can tomboys wear tiaras? Kelly Ortiz thinks so! This tomboy prefers jeans and hats to skirts and hair ribbons and has always been seen as just one of the guys. But Kelly has decided she's ready to be one of the girls now. And she won't stop at just that, she's going to take girly to the extreme and be MADE into a picture-perfect pageant queen in just six weeks. During one dull day at school, Kelly gets the feeling she is being watched. And indeed, she is, from outside the classroom by her MADE coach, Jacqueline Bradley. This beautiful blonde is the author of Bombshell Bible, which teaches girls about inner beauty. Jacqueline is appalled at Kelly's haphazard hairstyle, poor posture and tomboy attire. After meeting Kelly, Jacqueline drops the bomb: she has entered Kelly into the Miss Tri-State Arizona pageant ... and expects her to win! There are three main things Kelly needs to perfect before the pageant: talent, poise and thinking quick on her feet. Since Kelly is lacking in all these areas, Jacqueline heads to Kelly's house after school to get down to business. The girls do a poster board exercise, which outlines Kelly's negative and positive characteristics. Next, they practice friendly greetings and positive first impressions. Kelly bombs both exercises. After a first day like this, both girls are nervous about the huge amount of work that has to be done in such a short amount of time. The next day as Kelly leaves her house, she finds a bright pink ball sitting outside: a J-bomb! The J-bomb contains a challenge note from MADE coach Jacqueline Bradley: find five girls and five guys at school and practice her friendly greeting on them. But when lunchtime rolls around and Kelly attempts to approach a group of girls, she chickens out. So Jacqueline has no choice but to call for reinforcements: pageant experts. The first expert is Brenna, who was Miss Arizona and a semifinalist from Miss USA 2006. Brenna comes to Kelly's house with a fishbowl of practice Q&A questions. But Brenna gets on Kelly's nerves, and Brenna doesn't seem too happy with Kelly either, especially when she answers her cell phone during practice. Things don't get much better when Kelly meets her nutritionist, Jeff. The rules to a bombshell diet are rough: no pasta, no butter, fat free everything and, worst of all, tons of vegetables. The road to being MADE into a pageant queen keeps going downhill when Jacqueline takes Kelly for a wardrobe makeover. Goodbye, baggy jeans and T-shirts! The girls pick out only feminine clothes, including a skirt. The next day, Kelly goes to school feeling confident in her new clothes, but a little embarrassed about having to carry around a fishbowl of practice Q&A questions. She's having trouble taking the questions seriously, what do they have to do with being MADE into a pageant queen anyway? Her situation becomes even more embarrassing when she discovers another J-bomb on her desk, instructing her to sing the national anthem at the women's basketball game that night. Jacqueline thinks Kelly needs all the practice she can get, since her talent for the pageant will be singing. Although Kelly sings in the chorus, she never does solos. So, when the big moment comes, Kelly panics and can't manage to sing on-key. The small audience at the basketball game barely musters up a halfhearted applause. After this disaster, Kelly meets with Jody, a local singer/songwriter, to write a song for the pageant. Jody decides that they will make a song out of one of Kelly's poems. The next day, Kelly wakes up looking forward to a relaxing day on her own for a change, but instead, she comes face to face with a J-bomb nestled into a pair of heels. Jacquline wants Kelly to practice walking in a pair of heels for the entire day. Painful as it was, Kelly thinks she's doing well. But when Jacqueline stops by to check things out, Kelly gets shot down. Excited to get back to work on something less painful, Kelly and Jody go to a recording studio record her song. A few days later, Brenna and the fishbowl are back. Kelly stumbles across her words and admits she didn't practice all the questions. Brenna says in order to prove her desire to become a pageant queen, Kelly has to meet her at Golfland, where Brenna is waiting with a bikini. She tells Kelly that she'll not only be showing off her body in front of strangers, but practicing her talent as well. After almost quitting, Kelly sucks it up and sings for a group of golfing strangers, who give her an enthusiastic round of applause. Another day, another J-bomb. Kelly has to work on getting more girly by sitting at a new table at lunch and inviting the girls to a slumber party at her house. Her confidence grows as all the girls agree to come. The only catch? A J-bomb makes an appearance at the party as well, instructing Kelly to ask all her guests what they first thought about her when they met her. The girls have mixed opinions, some said she was scary and weird, others tell her she's hilarious, outgoing and even pretty. The rest of the night is a blast. The girls have facials, eat pizza and stay up late. The next day, MADE coach Jacqueline Bradley takes Kelly shopping for formalwear. Kelly finds a pretty black and white dress she loves and realizes she actually likes girly clothes! Kelly's starting to feel and look pretty good -- and everyone's noticing. During a final practice, she gets an enthusiastic nod of approval from Jacqueline and Jody. It's the big day and Kelly's feeling confident. Jacqueline and Kelly pack up the car and head to the pageant, making a quick stop at a beauty salon for a makeover. After a haircut, highlights and makeup, Kelly's ready to go. Kelly feels nervous. During the first event, fishbowl questions, Kelly fumbles her words at first but manages to give a good answer that seems to please Jacqueline. However, she might have messed things up during the formalwear event, when she gives a rock-on symbol while walking offstage, right in front of the judges! Jacqueline is horrified. Luckily for Kelly, she nails the talent event, performing her song perfectly. But is this enough to make up for the stammering and inappropriate formalwear behavior? It's up to the judges, so all Kelly and Jacqueline can do is wait. The judges finally announce first place, and it's not Kelly. She tries to keep a smile on her face, the competition's not over yet! And it's a good thing she does, because the next thing the judges announce is that Kelly has won "prettiest face" and "holiday queen" for the most confident girl onstage. After all the torture of hobbling around in heels, squeezing into mini-skirts and embarrassing challenges, Kelly says that after being MADE she's carrying herself in a way she never thought she would! See, it can be fun being a girly-girl!
02/16/2008
Full Ep
43:02
MADE
S8 • E23
Pro Wrestler
Professional wrestlers Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley work with openly gay teen Chris to prepare for his first pro wrestling match with the hope of connecting with his brother.
03/08/2008
Full Ep
42:03
MADE
S8 • E22
Debater
Aja, a varsity cheerleader, is an outgoing redhead who is as popular as she is energetic. But despite her social status, this feisty junior at Washington's Ridgefield High School has more than her fair share of awkward moments, leaving her with a reputation for being ditzy. Aja's tired of people not taking her seriously, which is why she wants to be MADE into a great debater.
Unfortunately for Aja, she doesn't know the meaning of the word "articulate." So, when she reveals her goal of joining the speech and debate team to her friends and family, they are not exactly enthusiastic. Disappointed by the lack of support, Aja calls her dad, who is a military man stationed in Korea. Even though he's thousands of miles away, he's behind his daughter 100%.
On a typical rainy day in Ridgefield, Wash., Aja finds a note taped to her locker. It's from her MADE coach, nationally ranked debate champ Jeff, who challenges her to give a speech to the cheerleading squad that afternoon. After spying on her lackluster effort, Jeff informs Aja of what he has in store for her over the next eight weeks. After (hopefully) being transformed into a great debater, she'll compete in a competition with students from over 40 schools.
Wasting no time, Jeff gives Aja a current-events quiz that she completely bombs. Her poor performance notwithstanding, MADE coach Jeff gives Aja another assignment: join the debate team and give a speech on why she should be taken seriously. Aja completes her task, but the result is a sea of "likes" and "ums." Despite her shaky start, Aja is asked to prepare an interpretive reading of a Walt Whitman poem for the next team meeting.
The following day, Jeff decides it's time to start curbing Aja's nasty "like" habit. His method: the "Like Jar." Every time Aja uses a filler word, she's got to pay up 25 cents. Sounds like a simple deterrent, but when Jeff comes to check her progress at the end of the day, he's disappointed to find quite a few quarters in the jar. Questioning her resolve, Jeff asks Aja to miss cheerleading practice the next day so he can work with her.
Aja's teammates aren't pleased that she's putting debate first, but Aja has other concerns, like making sure her Walt Whitman poetry assignment is a success. Her reading in front of the debate team seems heartfelt, but she admits afterwards that the emotion in her voice actually came from being on the edge of a nervous breakdown.
Overwhelmed, Aja calls her father looking for a confidence boost. She'll need it, too, because MADE coach Jeff has pitted Aja against fellow cheerleader Kristen in her first full-blown debate. She loses the match but learns an important lesson about not getting angry during an argument. Hoping to put that lesson to good use, Aja partners up with debate team member Chris for the big tournament.
Later that week, Aja gets some bad news: she's failing math! And if she fails a class, she won't be allowed to participate in either cheerleading or debating. It looks like Aja may have to ditch one of her activities so she can find time to study. But first, she's got to pack because she's heading to Korea to spend time with dad. Little does she know, Jeff's got a few assignments in mind for his traveling protégé.
After visiting with her dad, Aja takes a trip to Seoul, where she meets Tyler, winner of The Amazing Race and her overseas MADE coach. Tyler immediately gets to work, forcing Aja to tackle the language barrier by ordering food via body language and drawing. The next day, he sends her out alone into the heart of the foreign city. After navigating the tramway and haggling in a fish market, Aja returns to Washington with newfound confidence.
Back at school, Aja discovers that her math grade is back on track and turns her focus to debate. She works with Chris every day during lunch, and when she's placed in an impromptu debate, she does a great job! But just as the dynamic duo was really starting to cook, a conflicting schedule sidelines Chris for the big debate, forcing Aja to find a new partner. Ack! Luckily, Nick, Ridgefield High School's best debater, agrees to step in.
The day before the big competition, Aja starts to get nervous. This time, however, her friends and family are there for her, offering words of encouragement. MADE coach Jeff even says that no matter what happens he's proud of what she's accomplished.
The competition gets underway, and Aja hits the ground running. She's really holding her own amongst the seasoned veterans, and the team storms through the first four rounds. But in the fifth and final round, Aja struggles to maintain her composure against a particularly frustrating opponent. The match is too close for Jeff to guess the winner, so everyone has to wait for the results to be revealed the next day.
When the winners are announced, Aja is thrilled to find out that she and Nick placed third overall in public forum debate. The rest of the team is excited, too. Not only do they have a new huge trophy, but a new strong teammate as well. Looks like Aja has become so much more than a flighty cheerleader; she has been MADE into a great debater who commands respect.
03/08/2008
Full Ep
1:26:05
MADE
S9 • E1
Ballet/Tap Dancer
Classmates and sports fanatics Kevin and Vanessa wants to explore their artistic sides, so professional dancers step in to help them prepare for their school's talent show.
04/12/2008
Full Ep
42:04
MADE
S8 • E25
Baseball Player
Stephen lives for the stage. There isn't a show or a song this suburban-vegetarian-Broadway-bound boy doesn't know and love; and while he's stereotyped to the max at school, as being the loud and proud drama queen, Stephen really wants to prove that he's more than just a bitchy attitude who loves the limelight. Stephen wants to be made into a Varsity Baseball Player. But can 5 weeks and a National League MADE coach really be enough to transform this sports-insecure theatre-thespian into a plate-stealing player? No one's on Stephen's side: the base-ballers at school think he should stick to what he knows, his drama teacher's scared for her one-time Snoopy, and his family doesn't even think he'll make it past a practice. Stephen's all secure in his element, the spotlight, when his MADE coach jumps into the scene. For the next five weeks, Jonathan Pollard is Stephen's director. The New England Sox base-baller has led his team to 4 National Championships and a ton of history coaching other players onto the US National team. Stephen's definitely in good hands, but will he be able to mold his hands into a throwing and catching machine? While in front of Jonathan, Stephen makes nice, but off the field, Stephen's true thoughts toward his coach come forward. Calling your coach a "douche bag" may not be the best first steps to forging a great coach-player relationship, Stephen. It can only lead to running laps. Jonathan gets along fantastically with Stephen's sports-obsessed family, but the guy's own protege is still unwelcoming to his coaching. Jonathan hopes that with running some drills, Stephen's drama-streak can be broken -- but day one isn't off to a great start. After a few attempts at fainting and some bumps and bruises, Stephen is in one word: aggravated. Jonathan definitely does not put the "break" in Spring Break. Once back at school, Stephen's hoping to get back on his drama-diet, but his MADE coach has other plans: it's time they hit up the batting cage. Luckily, for Stephen, he's got Nan (the destroyer, err, drama teacher) on his side. She wins the round this time, but Jonathan isn't giving up that easily. Round two: Jonathan versus Stephen's immune system. It's the battle of the century and Stephen's fighting to get home and get out of practice. A note from the school nurse may work wonders at school, but Stephen's on Jonathan's turf and Jonathan's not giving up that easily. Too bad for Jonathan, the four-time National league champion, he's no match for Stephen's fierce dramatic skills. In between bat swings, Stephen throws a fit and flees. The deadline is approaching, but the only person that seems to care whether or not Stephen makes varsity, isn't Stephen at all, but Jonathan. What's going on with this wannabe player? Eventually, Stephen's guilt catches up with him and he phones his coach to apologize. Can they come to terms and move on, or are they destined to continue to fight it out? Jonathan sneaks in on an open-gym practice at Stephen's school; there's a whole lot improvement and natural talent that Jonathan spots, but there are still some things keeping Stephen from succeeding with the team. It's up to Stephen to get the guys on his side and win them over -- there's only one way to do this: paintball. There's nothing like shooting one another with little orbs of condensed paint to bring guys with different priorities together. Despite making progress with the baseball players at school, Stephen still hasn't been able to bond with Dad over his baseball practice. It's a good thing Jonathan has an idea on how to go about doing this; he sets up Stephen with a trip down to sunny Florida to train at the Play Ball Baseball Academy and his coach for the weekend? Good ol' Dad. Down in Florida, Jonathan also manages to set Stephen up with an afternoon of practice on the field with Billy Bean, a one-time major leaguer who has a fantastic resume of pro baseball teams, and who also happens to be openly gay. This is someone Stephen can definitely look up to and talk things over with. After their afternoon, Stephen finally realizes that while there's a lot stacked against him, he deserves success in the game just as much as anyone else. Back home in Boston, Stephen and Jonathan meet for their final practice. Stephen's not only improved how he plays the game, but how he thinks about the game: he's a changed man and more importantly, a changed player. But there are still the tryouts to get through. The ultimate question remains: can Stephen, the drama-star turned athlete, work it all out and knock it out of the park?
04/12/2008
Full Ep
41:59
MADE
S9 • E3
Model: Deanna
Deanna, a rough-and-tumble tomboy, is nothing like the other girlie-girls at her high school. Her life revolves around sports -- softball, basketball and football. And when Deanna's not on the field, she's rockin' out with her band that includes her best friend Alison and her sister Ali, who are also far from girlie. Older sister Katie is the complete opposite of Deanna and Ali, and now that Deanna's starting to see guys as more than just friends she wants to be more like her. Sick of being "one of the guys," Deanna is hoping to turn heads by being MADE into a model and ruling the runway at her high school's annual fashion show. By showing off her feminine side and gaining more confidence, Deanna hopes to score the boy of her dreams, Aaron. But can this total jock walk the walk in just six weeks? At school, Deanna's peers are skeptical about her being MADE into a model. Thinking she can count on her bandmates for support, Deanna quickly realizes she's wrong, as they also doubt her and question why she's trying to become something they hate. During a backyard tackle football game with the guys, Deanna's MADE coach Stacey McKenzie, a well-known supermodel, makes a surprise appearance. After calling a time-out, Stacey tells Deanna that she is really going to have to work hard in order to bring out her feminine side. Stacey doesn't waste any time, immediately ordering Deanna to go into her closet and come out wearing the sexiest outfit she owns -- it's time for her very first photo shoot! The T-shirt and jeans combo Deanna opts for is far from sexy, and she is clearly clueless about posing in front of a camera. Her first photo shoot is a disaster, making it clear Deanna is going to need a lot of work. After receiving a makeup lesson from MADE coach Stacey McKenzie, Deanna leaves her hometown of Chelmsford, Mass., for New York City to get a true-life taste of what it's like to be a model. Having never been to NYC before, Deanna gets completely lost and shows up late to her meeting at VIBE magazine, leaving Stacey ticked. Inside VIBE, Deanna has a hard time selling herself to fashion editor Memsor. Then, after receiving some helpful advice at a modeling agency, Deanna realizes she's going to have to work a lot harder if she wants to make it in the modeling world. Deanna meets MADE coach Stacey McKenzie in Central Park, where she learns to walk in high heels. But she isn't really able to work the makeshift runway the way she needs to because she lacks confidence. During lunch, Deanna meets with a dating expert who teaches her how to flirt. Even though Deanna feels awkward about making the first move, she walks away with a few new tips on how to score the boy of her dreams. Back in Chelmsford, Deanna reverts back to her old habits by entering a basketball tournament and practicing for her band's first gig. But MADE coach Stacey McKenzie clearly has a different agenda when she crashes Deanna's jam session to take her to a ballet lesson. After reluctantly putting on a leotard, Deanna learns to conquer her poor posture -- and gains some confidence at the same time. After letting her band down, Deanna becomes frustrated when she learns that Stacey wants her to skip out on the basketball tournament so she can head to her second photo shoot. Stuck between a rock and hard place, Deanna breaks the news to her teammates. The gamble pays off, as Deanna has much more success posing for her second photo shoot. After feeling good in front of the camera, she even wears a dress to school! When Deanna gets home, MADE coach Stacey McKenzie is waiting for her with some gifts -- a full-length mirror and a pair of red pumps. And Stacey tells Deanna that, as her next assignment, she will have to ask Aaron out. Deanna meets her guy friends for pizza, where she musters up the confidence to ask Aaron the big question. When she asks Aaron if he wants to hang out, he says he might ... if he has time. Not quite the answer Deanna was hoping for, but at least he didn't say no! Deanna travels back to New York City to go to one of MADE coach Stacey McKenzie's photo shoots. After seeing how a pro does it, Deanna unexpectedly gets all done up and stars in her own photo shoot. Third time's a charm, as Deanna is finally able to really work the camera. Back at school, Aaron tells Deanna that he can't hang out because he is too busy and he has a girlfriend. She didn't see that one coming! Down about Aaron, Deanna asks sister Katie to help her get ready for her band's first gig. But Deanna's bandmates grow impatient when it takes her more than 30 minutes to primp, so they leave without her. Luckily, Deanna finds her own ride and the gig is a success. Forgetting about Aaron, Deanna asks her new crush, Christian, out on a date and receives a more favorable response. The date goes well, thanks to the tips Deanna learned from the dating expert, and Deanna and Christian decide to hang out again. All her practice seems to be paying off! With the fashion show just days away, Deanna picks out the clothes she is going to wear on the runway, gets a spray tan and goes to the hair salon to get a new color and cut. Showing of her new look, Deanna's friends and classmates are taken aback by her girlie style. As the fashion show quickly approaches, talk of Deanna's transformation is buzzing through the school. On the day of the fashion show, amidst all the other pretty models, Deanna gets nervous before hitting the runway. Although she breezes through the first round featuring casual wear, she has trouble taking off her jacket during the second round while modeling business wear. Deanna doesn't let her fashion faux pas destroy her confidence; she continues to strut her stuff in formal wear during the last round. But did her new look make a big splash? Yup, Deanna definitely wowed the crowed as the judges announce that she wins the big prize -- best overall model! After six weeks of hard work and dedication, Deanna feels like she has really found herself and realizes she can show confidence both on and off the field. Being MADE into a model was a good choice!
06/05/2008
Full Ep
42:00
MADE
S9 • E6
Pageant Queen
Dyanna is a boyish baller who has all the right moves on the court. But when it comes to manners and style, this high school junior from Gaithersburg, Md., is totally clueless. Even when she's not on the court, she's dressed to play ball. She usually wears sweats and T-shirts, and her idea of freshening up is spraying herself with air freshener. She acts like one of the boys -- burping, spitting and sporting hairy armpits. Dyanna feels like her rude, crude ways have been holding her back. She thinks it's time for people to see her as more than "a dude." That's why she wants to be MADE into an elegant and beautiful girlie-girl and go for the crown in the school beauty pageant. By becoming a beauty queen, Dyanna hopes to change people's attitudes toward her and even score a date. But can this jock turn into a jewel in just five weeks? When Dyanna tells her friends about her goal of being MADE into a beauty queen, they think she's joking. And her family is even less supportive, especially her father, who sees her as the son he never had. But Dyanna is determined to find her feminine side. Heading back to the locker room after basketball practice one afternoon, Dyanna finds her locker covered in pink. When she opens it, there's a pair of pink high heels inside and a note instructing her to put them on and head back to the gym. As one practice ends, her next one begins when she meets her fierce and fabulous MADE coach Kyle Haggerty, who has worked with contestants for Miss USA, Miss America and Miss Universe. When she shows him her best strut, Kyle cringes because she is far from graceful. Clearly, she needs a lot of work! The next day, Kyle surprises Dyanna at school, hoping to observe her in her natural habitat. Disgusted by some of her habits -- like chewing with her mouth open -- he wonders if he'll be able to change her. Next, he goes to Dyanna's house to meet her family and ask them all to sign an agreement saying they'll work as hard as they can to help Dyanna's dream come true. Dyanna's dad has mixed emotions about the upcoming transformation, saying he doesn't want her to lose who she is. Upon walking into Dyanna's room, MADE coach Kyle Haggerty is not happy with all the sports memorabilia and "guy stuff" decorating her walls. Ready to "girlify" her, Kyle brings Dyanna a bag of new clothes and accessories, including skirts and handbags. And he expects her to use them! The next day, Dyanna's plans to attend an all-star game with her dad are ruined when Kyle drags her to the spa instead. It's time for grooming 101! Dyanna gets a manicure, pedicure and a full body wax. Not only does Dyanna return home in pain from all the hair removal, but she also feels bad that she bailed on her dad. Early one morning, MADE coach Kyle Haggerty pops in to begin Dyanna's pageant training. He immediately makes her exchange her drab duds for a perky, pink outfit. Hoping to find her hidden talent for the pageant, he asks Dyanna to show him what she's got. She reveals that she likes to play the piano and write songs. Looks like we have a winner! Dyanna is in for a surprise the following day when she meets a batch of real beauty queens that Kyle trained. Ready to help her with her interviewing skills, they ask her questions about current events. Dyanna's answers -- or lack thereof -- are far from eloquent. After hearing her talk, the pageant pros teach Dyanna how to walk like a true beauty queen. While Dyanna is at school, MADE coach Kyle Haggerty and Dyanna's family overhaul her room so she's always surrounded by "prettiness." When Dyanna comes home, she finds her Spider-man poster and model cars have been replaced by pink, pink and more pink. Unhappy with the changes made behind her back, Dyanna breaks down and cries. After composing herself by going on a marathon shopping spree, Dyanna goes to school in new clothes, and her guy friends take notice. After strutting her stuff in the halls, she meets her pageant competition and learns she will need a male escort to walk her onstage during the show. Dyanna is less than thrilled about having to find a date for the big day, and breaking the news to her dad is even harder. In an attempt to help Dyanna find an escort, MADE coach Kyle Haggerty asks Dyanna to meet him at a cafe, where there is a table full of guys who want to be her date. But for Dyanna, finding a guy isn't as interesting as basketball, so she leaves before meeting the boys because she doesn't want to miss practice. As she walks out the door, Kyle says she's on her own from here on out. When Dyanna tells her family what happened, her father admits he has been selfish and unhelpful because he didn't want her to stop being his tomboyish buddy. He now realizes how important this is to her. So, after a pep talk from dad, Dyanna calls Kyle to apologize for bailing and promises to never have another "diva moment" again. Even though she's back in the game, Dyanna still doesn't have an escort, and she needs to find one ASAP. After some encouragement from her friends, she asks a popular guy named Tyler. But he ends up getting a little more than he bargained for when he agrees to go, as he must first get her dad's stamp of approval. Tyler has dinner with Dyanna's family and, after being put in the hot seat, ultimately gets the thumbs up. On pageant day, Dyanna gets her hair and makeup professionally done. When she looks in the mirror she starts to cry. MADE coach Kyle Haggerty is thrilled because she's finally "acting like a girl." After reapplying her makeup, Dyanna puts her game face on and heads to the pageant. In front of a sold-out crowd, Dyanna shows off her new look. But when she steps up to the mic to introduce herself, she stutters. Managing to maintain a smile, she keeps on going like a pro. During the talent portion, her song makes her father cry as the crowd waves their illuminating cell phones in the air. After hitting the stage in formal wear with Tyler by her side, Dyanna's transformation makes the crowd go wild. But now her fate is in the judges hands. After deliberating, the judges announce that Dyanna is the first runner-up. Not bad! Even though Dyanna didn't walk away with the crown, she got in touch with her feminine side and gained the confidence she needed to ask Tyler out. She admits that being MADE helped her go from "hot mess" to "little hottie!"
06/12/2008
Full Ep
41:59
MADE
S9 • E5
Prom King
A jean-jacket wearing, mullet-sporting misfit, John is the kind of guy who sits by himself at the corner table of Hortonville High School's lunch room. Since he lost his father in a swimming accident when he was seven, John has had a hard time letting people into his life. Compounding these issues is his weight, which seriously affects his confidence around girls. But John has finally had enough. Not only is this Wisconsinite sick of being known for his horrible hair, but he's fed up with always being the odd man out when it comes to dating. John wants to prove to everyone at his school that he can open up to people, be confident and go from awkward outsider to Mr. Popularity. At Hortonville High, there's only one way to do it: being Prom King. He's hoping that by being MADE into a winner he can put his loner life behind him and maybe even garner some luck with the ladies -- especially Brittany, his crush since freshman year. It won't be easy. Being elected Prom King means running against the most popular kids in school. His classmates don't think his chances of winning are very good, and even his family is having a hard time believing in him. His sister chuckles at the very notion of Prom King John, but who will have the last laugh? At the end of a long and uneventful day, Hortonville High gets a surprise visit from Deon: model, actor and John's MADE coach. Once Deon finds John at his locker, John reveals that he wants to be Prom King so that he can open up and slim down. Deon remembers what it was like to be a shy high school student and is excited about helping John break out of his shell. The first thing on Deon's agenda is John's weight. So John hits the gym to tackle the problem head-on with the help of Eric, a personal trainer. It's rough going the first day, but John survives and heads off to the next phase of Deon's plan: hip-hop dance class. Already skeptical about any activity that has him wearing sweatpants, John is even more uncomfortable when he finds out that the rest of class is 8th grade girls. And, as if that wasn't mortifying enough, John couldn't exactly shake it as well as his classmates. After the session, a frustrated John makes no guarantees about coming back. Though the path to becoming royalty is a demanding one, John still takes the time to participate in forensics, a speaking competition that is his favorite after-school activity. John is delivering his speech at a big meet when MADE coach Deon drops by unexpectedly to observe John "in his element." Unfortunately for Deon, he finds John's element to be a real snore. With this in mind, Deon devises a new plan of action. John needs to join some more exciting clubs so he can get himself out in the social scene. John eventually decides on the environmental club, and he starts ramping up his campaign for Prom King. With the rest of his preparations well underway, John decides to focus on getting a prom date. He tells Deon about his plan to ask his long-time crush, Brittany, during study hall, but the ever wise Deon warns his young apprentice to "slow his roll." He thinks it would be better for John to ask her on a regular date first to test the waters. John agrees, and eventually musters up the courage to ask Brittany to go bowling with him. She says yes! Maybe there really is hope for this mulleted misfit. After a disastrous private dance lesson where he learned a routine for prom, John heads to the gym for some cardio. But John hates cardio, and by the end of his session he's poised for a total meltdown. Trying to balance getting MADE with his normal life, combined with the threat of failure, is causing him major stress. Fortunately, Eric talks him through it, encouraging John to view working out as an outlet for his stress rather than just another source. Crisis averted! Hoping to put his bad workout behind him, John preps for his big date. He dons his Sunday best, slicks up his mullet and hits the lanes. Though his bowling game isn't up to snuff, his other game seems to be doing the trick, and he and Brittany are having a great time. Confident that everything is going well, John decides its time to pop the prom question. Unfortunately, Brittany turns him down, explaining that she already has plans with her friends. Ouch! The wind taken out of his sails, John wonders what he'll do next. MADE coach Deon has the answer: shop! John heads to PacSun where he is pleased to find three models waiting to help him pick out some trendy new beach clothes. But why would this Wisconsin boy need swim trunks? Simple, because MADE coach Deon's surprising him with a spring break trip to Florida! Deon thinks that a change of scenery will really help John out. Down in sunny Florida, John and Deon get in a quick beach workout before hitting a club. However, John's hip-hop classes don't translate to the dance floor, and the night ends in disappointment. The next day, MADE coach Deon sets up a scavenger hunt that forces John to interact with the ladies. Surprisingly, he finds more success than he thought he would. But can he bring this new confidence back home? With just two weeks till prom, John gets right back to training with Eric. Then, Deon has another challenge for him: shake hands with all 264 members of his junior class. Time to put that spring break ego boost to the test! John succeeds, and even gets some of his new friends to help him make campaign posters. All his hard work pays off, as John becomes one of three boys elected to Prom Court. However, only one of them can be Prom King, and John still doesn't have a date. Revitalized by the good news, John hits the gym again and puts in a solid workout. Then, he and Deon head to the mall to ditch the jean jacket and mullet once and for all. When John unveils his new look at school the next day, everyone is floored. Compliments come at him by the truckload, and he soaks up his newfound popularity. More confident than ever, he decides to ask Brittany to the prom one more time. Impressed by how far he's come, she instantly accepts. The day of the junior prom arrives and John is having the time of his life with the date of his dreams. As the moment of truth draws near, John is hopeful -- and more than little bit nervous. When Brittany is announced as Prom Queen he gets more reason to hope, and more reason to worry. The envelope is opened ... and John is Prom King! The royal couple shares a dance in the spotlight for a truly a storybook ending. It feels good to be MADE.
06/14/2008
Full Ep
41:46
MADE
S9 • E13
Dream Date
Diana, a 17-year-old senior, isn't the most popular kid at Roseburg High School in Roseburg, Ore. As a geeky anime fanatic who constantly wears cat-ear hats, she'd rather play video games and dream up characters with her friends than spend time talking to boys. But with senior prom on the horizon, Diana is starting to worry that her shyness around guys will make her miss out on an essential high school experience. Since she can't exactly bring her cartoon crush, Edward from the comic book Fullmetal Alchemist, she'll need to ditch her dorky ways in order to meet some real boys. She'd love to go with her flesh-and-blood crush, David, but confidence is far from her strong suit. That's why she wants to be MADE into a dream date. One day during an after-school Japanese club meeting, Diana is surprised by her MADE coach, Stephanie Myers, a blonde bombshell and former contestant on The Apprentice. Stephanie takes Diana aside and outlines the three steps they must take to make her a dream date. Diana must increase her confidence, become fashion savvy and get comfortable around boys. The third step will be the toughest, so with that in mind, Stephanie gives Diana her first assignment: find five boys and get their name, phone number and a Polaroid. Unfortunately, Edward doesn't count. Since the next day is Saturday and Diana isn't at school, she is clueless about where to go to find guys. She decides to try her luck at the bowling alley and, despite a queasy stomach, she finally musters up the courage to ask a guy for his name and number. He happily obliges. Pleased with her initial success, Diana runs with her newfound confidence, surpassing her five-guy goal. Things are going well ... until one of the guys asks for her number in return. Diana freezes up at the request and decides to go home. Wait, wasn't this supposed to be about finding a date? Expecting praise for her stellar work, Diana is disappointed when MADE coach Stephanie Myers immediately moves on to critiquing her wardrobe. With her closet filled with jeans and anime T-shirts, Diana's wardrobe is definitely going to need an overhaul. Stephanie also warns Diana that she needs to practice wearing heels before the big prom night. At school, Diana's hangout session is interrupted when Krista, her new style coach, crashes the party to deliver a pair of sparkly stilettos to the aspiring diva. The uncomfortable shoes have Diana in agony by the end of the day -- who knew prom could be so painful? When the weekend arrives, Diana just wants to sleep all day, but Stephanie has set her up on some blind dates. After learning the basics of flirting on a mock date, Diana gets thrown headfirst into the dating world by going out with a couple of male models. She survives the experience, but when Stephanie meets with Diana's dates to get the post-game report, she is nervous to hear that all Diana could talk about was anime. Stephanie decides to take swift action, forcing Diana to take down all of her anime posters in her room. It's a tearful goodbye, but Diana will never get a date if she keeps reminding guys of their little brother. Hoping to cheer Diana up, MADE coach Stephanie Myers takes her shopping for some more stylish threads. When they find an outfit that works, Stephanie tells Diana to wear it to school so she can ask David on a casual date. The next day, people love Diana's new look -- even David, who agrees to show her some skateboarding moves after school. The two really seem to get along and the informal date is a success. When Diana learns he hasn't asked anyone to prom yet, her dream date is looking like a real possibility. But Diana has little time to relish in her success before she's whisked off to San Diego, Calif., with Stephanie. For her first assignment in the sun, Diana must put on a polka dot bikini and build a sandcastle with boys she finds on the beach. The thought of her blindingly white body amid a sea of tan Californians is a scary one, and Diana is brought to tears. But a quick pep talk from Stephanie puts Diana in better spirits and she finds a pair of guys to chill with in the sand. Surprisingly, she has a great time, and even exchanges e-mail addresses with one of the guys. That night, Diana gets an e-mail from Trey, her beach buddy, and an ecstatic Stephanie demands that they go out to celebrate. After enjoying some fine cuisine, Stephanie gives Diana another assignment. It's time to ask David on a second, more romantic date and really turn up the flirting. Back in Oregon, Diana gets a reality check when David rejects her invitation. Completely devastated, a teary-eyed Diana calls style coach Krista for some comfort. Krista encourages her to find someone even better than David to take to prom, and Diana doesn't have to think too hard before she decides to ask Trey. Much to her surprise, he agrees to come all the way from California to go to prom with her! With only a few days left before the big night, Diana's MADE coaches team up to help her with the final preparations. Diana finds a sassy dress, gets her hair done and even gets her ears pierced -- now she's officially girlie. Prom finally arrives and, as Trey pulls up in a limo, Diana is nervously optimistic that it will be a promising night. When she greets Trey at the door, he is blown away by her new look. At the main event, everyone is amazed at Diana's transformation, even a slightly jealous David. Diana is having the time of her life, and just when she thinks things can't get any better, Trey grabs her hand, takes her outside and gives her a kiss! No longer the shy, boy-fearing girl in cat ears, Diana has been MADE into a confident and flirtatious female. She proved once and for all that even anime lovers can get a dream date to prom.
07/20/2008
Full Ep
41:22
MADE
S9 • E15
Martial Arts
High school senior and prankster Danielle wants to be taken seriously, so karate black belt Alec Shane steps in to help her achieve her martial arts dreams.
08/10/2008
Full Ep
40:23
MADE
S9 • E16
Pageant Queen
High school junior Shelby has never been comfortable in her own skin. Feeling like she can't be her true self around others, the Minnesota teen finds refuge by dressing up as her favorite anime characters. Donning a crazy costume and taking on another persona is the only thing that breaks Shelby out of her shell. However, she's tired of pretending to be someone else and being defined by her love of anime. Shelby thinks it's time to try on a tiara and be MADE into a hand-waving, bouquet-bearing beauty queen! Shelby is confident that she can make her inner beauty shine through, and the other members of the anime club are behind her 100%. They all believe in her, especially Lucas, who Shelby feels has always "gotten" her. Shelby's parents, on the other hand, are far from supportive -- they think she must be joking! During anime club one day, a fully geared up Shelby gets a surprise visit from Tiffany Ogle, former Miss Minnesota and now Shelby's MADE coach. Though Tiffany is initially impressed with Shelby's confidence, she realizes that it's probably the costume doing the talking. Regardless, Tiffany reveals that in six short weeks, Shelby will be competing in a local beauty pageant. But before Shelby can compete, she has to ditch the weirdo duds for a gown, uncover her hidden talent and score a handsome escort! It won't be easy, especially given that Shelby will be in Japan on a school trip for two whole weeks. Wasting no time, MADE coach Tiffany Ogle checks out Shelby's wardrobe. Of course, she's shocked to discover that Shelby's room would make any 14-year-old boy jealous -- there's nothing but wall-to-wall anime! To top it all off, Shelby doesn't even own a dress that's not an anime costume. Concerned but not discouraged, Tiffany takes Shelby gown shopping. Unfortunately, Shelby can't fit into any of the elegant dresses. It looks like she has to slim down a little if she wants to work the beauty pageant runway. Realizing that a diet is imminent, Shelby tries to get in one last snack in her school's cafeteria. But she is interrupted by her personal trainer, Anthony, who has brought her a delicious lunch ... well, a healthy lunch. In order to help Shelby with her poise, MADE coach Tiffany Ogle sends her protégé to a modeling class. First, she gives Shelby a pair of high heels that she expects her to wear everyday until the beauty pageant. Ouch! Even while wearing heels, Shelby doesn't feel like she fits in with the other girls in the modeling class. So she quietly doodles away the afternoon, learning nothing and meeting no one. After a torturous workout with Anthony, an exhausted Shelby meets with Tiffany, who heard about Shelby's lackluster performance during the modeling class and has decided to call for backup. Tiffany introduces Jessica, another former Miss Minnesota who's now a stylist/event planner. Jessica has planned an art show of Shelby's work so the aspiring beauty queen can practice working a crowd and displaying her talents. There's a catch though, Shelby will have to ask a boy to be her date to the show -- and not an anime club member! When Shelby hands out her art show invitations at school, she's surprised by the positive response. Feeling confident, she decides to ask Adam, who will be joining her in Japan, to be her date. While searching for Adam, Shelby runs into Lucas and admits to him that if she could have asked an anime clubber, he would have been her pick. Lucas blushes and Shelby runs off before he gets a chance to reveal his crush on her. When she finally tracks down Adam, he happily agrees to be her date. Score! Looking to build on Shelby's early success, MADE coach Tiffany Ogle decides that it's time to de-anime Shelby's room. Shelby dejectedly cleans through the night and then heads off for a workout with Anthony in the morning. The especially grueling workout eventually leads to a breakdown, as Shelby is both mentally and physically exhausted. Shelby is truly upset about getting rid of all her anime stuff. She still wants to be MADE, but not if it means betraying who she is inside. Thankfully, Tiffany has devised a way around the predicament. Remembering that Shelby makes all her own costumes, Tiffany decides that costume design would be the perfect talent for Shelby to showcase at the pageant. Brilliant! On the day of the art show, Shelby finds Adam to be a real gentleman. Happy with the way her date is going, she has no problem mingling with the crowd at the reception. Her only disappointment is that Lucas couldn't make it. When Lucas unexpectedly shows up, flowers in hand, Shelby is shocked. He takes her aside and admits he's always had a huge crush on her. Shelby doesn't know what to say; who would have thought that two boys would be after her? But there's no time for love triangles, as Shelby is off to Japan. She has a blast in the country with Adam, but all the fun is getting in the way of her training, and her coaches aren't happy about it. After a pep talk from MADE coach Tiffany Ogle, Shelby redoubles her efforts. On her last night in Japan, she calls Lucas, which leaves her even more torn between him and Adam. Back in Minnesota, Shelby returns to the gown shop for round two. This time, however, she finds a perfect fit! Revitalized, Shelby takes to her training with unprecedented tenacity. She also works hard in her modeling class and practices showing off her costumes. While the beauty pageant preparations are going great, Shelby still needs to pick an escort. MADE coach Tiffany Ogle sets her up on back-to-back dates with Adam and Lucas, but afterwards Shelby is more confused than ever. She eventually decides on Adam, reasoning that he has more of an escort vibe. Shelby heads to the salon to put the finishing touches on her new look. Feeling fabulous, she braces herself for the beauty pageant. On the big night, the pageant interview goes smoothly and her unique talent wows the crowd. Then, her confidence at an all-time high, Shelby takes the stage with Adam and struts her stuff in her gorgeous gown. When the dust settles, Shelby wins! It was a long and difficult road, but Shelby acknowledges that the hardships only made her success that much sweeter. The cherry on top is that Lucas asks her on a real date. Shelby really has been MADE into a beauty queen!
08/10/2008
Full Ep
40:00
MADE
S9 • E14
Ice Hockey Player
Sixteen-year-old Courtney is the self-proclaimed princess of New Jersey's Springfield High School. Always the life of the party, Courtney is well known as a fun loving, fashion forward girlie-girl. When she's not tearing up the social scene, she's pursuing her true passion: cheerleading. Unfortunately, at her school, only those who actually score points get any respect. Although Courtney loves cheering, she realizes that people will only take her seriously if she gets off the sidelines and into the game. But Courtney has more than a desire for respect to motivate her, she also hopes that proving herself as an athlete will help her get closer to her sports-crazy brother, Shaun. A star ice hockey player, Shaun's relationship with Courtney has been lukewarm at best. So, Courtney wants to follow in her brother's footsteps and be MADE into a slap-shot firing, board-crashing rink-rattler. She hopes to prove once and for all that she's more than a prissy cheerleader. Naturally, her friends and family -- especially her brother -- are less than confident in her success. School is out for the summer, but Courtney is in for a chilly afternoon. Outside, she finds a huge block of ice with an envelope frozen inside. Realizing that the note is probably from her MADE coach, Courtney gets right to work on smashing the enormous block. The note inside tells her to meet at the ice rink, but thanks to her brother ignoring her calls for a ride, Courtney arrives more than a half-hour late. Finding nothing but an empty rink, Courtney worries that her coach has already thrown in the towel. Suddenly, Courtney's MADE coach Chad Dlugolecki, a 30-year veteran of the sport and coach of the New Jersey Devils' Junior Team, bursts onto the ice. He starts Courtney off with a lesson in stopping, but her nerves seem to get the better of her. Talking with Courtney after the lesson, Chad reveals that there is a tournament in six weeks, and Courtney will have to work her butt off to make the team, let alone score a goal. With that, he gives Courtney her first assignment: learn the official rules of hockey. Of course, Courtney wasn't planning on spending her summer nights studying a rulebook, so she blows off the assignment. However, when she bombs her quiz, Chad makes her pay for it with a grueling workout, even though Courtney can barely keep her balance after changing into full hockey gear. Afterward, Chad assigns Courtney to practice her stick handling at home with a golf ball. Courtney neglects to practice, but does manage to get her stick cut down and taped with the help of her reluctant brother. The next day, MADE coach Chad Dlugolecki surprises her with an early morning off-ice practice. The agility training quickly frustrates Courtney, and she snaps. Not one to be rattled by a cranky cheerleader, Chad calmly, albeit sternly, reminds her that he's only there to help. Thankfully, Courtney's best friend, Beth, has flown in from Chicago for a visit -- that should cheer her up! However, Courtney still has one more practice to get through before spending time with her best bud. When Chad learns that Courtney lost her rulebook and didn't practice her stick skills, he lets her have it on the ice with an absolutely torturous practice. Chad is working her hard for a reason though, as her next practice will be a joint session with the local women's team, the Demons. Looking for some relaxation, Courtney and her friend Beth head to the beach, and Courtney is glad to have a weekend away from her MADE coach. But Chad has other plans. He realizes that the tournament is too close for her to take even one day off, so he interrupts the vacation by dragging Courtney out of bed for some off-ice practice. The practice is one of their worst ever, leaving both Chad and Courtney extremely frustrated. The drama continues when Courtney returns home. She's supposed to attend a full day of cheer camp with her team, but she also has practice with Chad and the Demons. Courtney's cheer coach refuses to let her out early, so an angry Chad crashes the camp. He demands that Courtney make a choice between cheering and hockey, and surprisingly Courtney opts for the latter. At home after another tough practice, Courtney complains to her parents about MADE coach Chad Dlugolecki berating her. Tired of Courtney's incessant whining, her brother harshly reminds Courtney that coaches are supposed to yell at players and get in their heads. Taking her brother's tough love to heart, Courtney agrees to attend a weeklong hockey camp, despite the fact that it will cut short her time with BFF Beth. When she arrives at camp in Minnesota, Courtney is immediately made aware of her inadequacies as a hockey player. Wishing that she had worked harder with Chad, Courtney struggles through each day. Drill after drill reveals a common theme: the only thing Courtney has a knack for is falling down. But just as she's about to give up, Courtney gets some inspiration from her camp roommate, Faryn, who is playing despite her asthma and back problems. Looking to match Faryn's tenacity, Courtney gives 110% for the rest of the week, even attending an optional practice where she finally perfects the art of stopping. Back home, Courtney gets thrown into the mix right away with a tryout for the upcoming tournament. Her skills secure her a spot on the team, but she has a lot of work to do to earn the respect of her teammates. Courtney steps up her efforts, refusing to disappoint her team ... or herself. On the day of the big tournament, things get off to a shaky start. Not only has a busted AC unit left the rink a foggy mess, but Courtney finds herself two steps behind for the first game, and her team suffers a loss. After getting some words of encouragement from MADE coach Chad Dlugolecki, Courtney steps on the ice for her second and final game. She battles as hard as she can and even comes within an inch of scoring a goal. When all is said and done, her team wins! Everyone is proud of Courtney after the game, including her brother. He knows how hard it was for her to commit to something like this and is glad that she saw it through. Courtney is glad too, and finally feels like she deserves respect. Transformed from prissy princess to hardcore hockey player in just a few weeks, Courtney has definitely been MADE.
08/10/2008
Full Ep
41:00
MADE
S9 • E17
Skateboarder
When 15-year-old Alex isn't tending to her 17 pet ducks or acing an AP exam, she's at the doctor's office getting an allergy shot. Alex has outdoor allergies so severe that she had to be home-schooled for a year, but even though new medication has allowed her to venture back into the world, her parents are as overbearing as ever. Between her worrywart mom and politician dad, this Ohio teen has become one serious goody-two-shoes. But Alex has had enough of playing it safe. She wants to break out of her mold and be MADE into a freewheelin' skateboarder. Naturally, when Alex reveals the plan to her parents, they aren't thrilled. Her dad is worried about his reputation, and her mom is worried about everything else. But as long as Alex promises to keep up with her schoolwork and not forget her values, they're willing to go along with it. The kids at school have different concerns -- like, is Alex cool enough to be a skateboarder? They'll find out soon enough, as Alex emerges from her last exam of the school year to find a crazed woman with a skateboard standing on her school bus. That woman turns out to be Holly Lyons, World Cup Champion skateboarder and now Alex's MADE coach. Alex and Holly get to talking business right away, setting goals for the upcoming weeks. They decide that at the end of her training, Alex will skate in a real competition at the Kettering Skate Plaza, the mecca of Ohio skateboarding. With only six weeks to prepare, Alex gets right to work with Holly. They start with the basics, but Alex is struggling. As her wipeout total climbs, Alex is brought to tears and almost calls it quits. Refusing to let her student throw in the towel, Holly takes Alex to the skate park for some more practice. Unfortunately, the afternoon is one discouraging moment after another, and Alex even gets dissed by a pint-sized grade school shredder. By the end of the session, Alex is contused and confused. Nothing is making sense, and blindly following MADE coach Holly Lyons seems to only result in more bruises. During a relaxing day at the pool with her friends, Alex admits that she's not sold on Holly's "throw 'em in head first" teaching style. However, when Alex is more vocal about her limits during her next practice, Holly feels disrespected. To top it all off, Alex's mom keeps butting in with one uninformed suggestion after another. Eventually, Holly gets fed up with them both and bails, telling Alex to call her when she's really ready to listen. With MADE coach Holly Lyons gone, Alex's mom picks up the reigns. But before they get too far along, Alex meets Dylan, a super-cute skater boy whose presence alone motivates Alex to do her best drop-in yet. Taking her success home with her, Alex continues to work with her mom. Despite her lack of skateboard savvy, mom actually manages to come up with some unorthodox training methods that are a better fit with Alex's style. Go mom! After a few days, Holly comes knocking. She wants to know why Alex hasn't called her, and Alex explains that she simply prefers her mom's style, even though mama don't skate! Holly tries to convince Alex that only a real skateboarder should be teaching her and reminds her that she's doing this to break away from her parents. Alex's mom doesn't like hearing that, and she blows up at Holly. Eek. Alex and MADE coach Holly desperately need to ease the tension, and who better to help than happy-go-lucky skateboard superstar Rob Dyrdek? They meet Rob at Kettering Skate Plaza, which he founded, and his words of encouragement leave Alex feeling better about working with Holly. Then, Alex spots Dylan, her skate-park crush. Still riding the high from her time with Rob, Alex somehow finds the courage to give Dylan her number, which he accepts with a smile. Score! Time stands still while Alex waits for Dylan to call. When he finally does, they agree to meet at the skate park to practice. Though his cuteness is a distraction, Dylan actually turns out to be a pretty good teacher. After the date, Alex asks Dylan to be her boyfriend, and he says yes! A love-struck Alex really struggles during her next lesson, and MADE coach Holly Lyons is starting to get concerned. Alex seems less and less motivated after every fall, and there are plenty of them. Eventually, Alex has a total meltdown. She's torn between her commitment to succeed and an overwhelming desire to give up in the face of such pain and hardship. Holly tries to give her some tough love, but mom steps in, telling Holly off and taking a hysterical Alex home. Feeling like her mom went too far, Alex sits her down for a heart-to-heart talk, tissues ready. Alex lays it all on the line, saying that she's tired of not being in control of her own life. Although the talk ends in tears for both of them, they feel good that everything is finally out in the open. With her commitment revitalized, Alex goes to meet with MADE coach Holly Lyons, who is so impressed that she rewards Alex with a trip to French Woods skateboard camp in New York. It'll be Alex's first time away from home, but surprisingly her mom takes it in stride. At camp, Alex has a blast perfecting the art of the ollie and finally getting her first taste of independence. Alex realizes that stepping out of her comfort zone is the only way to learn about who she really is inside. Alex returns from camp with the skate contest less than a week away. Holly decides that it's time her protégé looked the part, so she takes Alex to get a skate-style makeover. Shockingly, Alex's parents love her new red-streaked hair and temporary tattoo -- especially the temporary part. Alex is pretty nervous on the day of the competition, but luckily she has her friends, family and good luck charm, Dylan, to cheer her on. Alex puts together a solid run with only one wipeout, but the stiff competition leaves her out of trophy contention. Still, Alex knows that the real prize is looking in the mirror and finding a confident, independent young woman staring back at her. Now that she's been MADE, Alex finally feels like she can step out into the world and fight her own battles.
08/10/2008
Full Ep
41:03
MADE
S9 • E19
Surfer
Meet Jill, the typical theater girl/music geek hoping to turn her 'always play it safe' image into an edgy, risk-taking surfer girl. Even though her normally supportive family and friends don't share her excitement and enthusiasm, Jill dives head-first into her goal. Summer vacation has officially begun, but there will be no rest and relaxation time for Jill. On a day intended for lounging by the lake with her friends, Aimee, a professional surfer, paddles over to the dock and introduces herself as Jill's MADE coach. Jill and Aimee get right down to business with intensive surfer training, cutting Aimee's relaxing summer day at the lake short. After doing muscle strengthening exercises, Jill has trouble keeping up in the water when Aimee tests her swimming skills. To improve Jill's strength and speed in the ocean, Aimee sets Jill up for swimming lessons with an intense instructor. After lessons Jill, goes home to relax, but instead, she finds a brand new surf board waiting at her door with instructions to meet Aimee at the beach. For the next few days, Aimee is instructed to carry her heavy surf board around with her wherever she goes, and exercise constantly. Before she can continue her training to be MADE into a surfer, Jill must take and pass her swimming test. On the big day, she gets the nod from her no-nonsense instructor, giving Aimee the green-light to start teaching Jill the basics of surfing. But when Aimee wants to get started early the next morning, Jill just isn't feeling it. She moves slowly through the water on her board, and is too exhausted to do a single sit-up. Jill feels horrible about her lack of enthusiasm, so the next day, she asks Aimee to take her out in the ocean so she can prove herself. Jill catches a wave and gets up on the board her first try, but Aimee says there's still a long ways to go until she's ready for the big competition. Back from the beach, Aimee drops the news to Jill and her parents that she has entered Jill in a Billabong surfing contest in California. But Jill's parents aren't comfortable with the idea of their daughter going to far away, and for so long without them, so Aimee agrees to make the event into a family vacation. Before the trip, Aimee sends Jill to a beach in Montauk, NY, where the waves are huge. Jill's instructor for the day, Corey, takes her out and warns her to stay close and follow instructions carefully. But the fierce waves take their toll on inexperienced Jill, and she takes a huge spill off of her board. Jill's parents fret and frown over the cut Jill got from the fin of her board hitting her in the head, but Jill knows this experience is all about taking risks. The next day, Jill, Aimee, and Jill's family head to California. Aimee thinks up some original ways to train on the road, like mucking poop in stalls in Pennsylvania, climbing up haystacks in Ohio, or running through the sand dunes in Oklahoma. After ten days of intense training on the road, Jill arrives at camp in California. Jill has fun and works hard while training with her camp instructor, Shelby, but Aimee insists she needs to work even harder and train with her after surf camp workouts. Jill stirs up some problems when she asks Aimee if she can skip training for the day to go shopping with her friends from camp. Aimee tells Jill it's her decision, but is disappointed when Aimee chooses shopping over surfing. Will the carefree California lifestyle distract Jill from her ultimate goal of shining on the surfboard? Jill thinks her shopping spree was totally worth it, but is nervous to face Aimee the next day. Both Aimee and Shelby notice Aimee's performance in the water is slacking, and Aimee decides to call it quits for the day, even though Jill feels she tried her best. Jill's camp friends support her, but Jill is very hurt that Aimee is being so negative. To show she's serious, Jill pushes herself even harder, and finally impresses Aimee. After a hard-core workout, Aimee takes Jill to Huntington Beach, the site of the Billabong competition. Even though she takes some tumbles, Jill takes some serious risks with some of biggest waves she's ever tried for. Now that Jill's surfing like a surfer, Aimee thinks she should sport the surfer look, as well. So she takes her to a salon, where Aimee is transformed into an edgy, blonde surf-girl. Competition day finally arrives, and the waves look rough and the competition looks fierce. Jill's parents come to support her, and when Jill's turn comes, she paddles her heart out against the competition. When the scores are tallied, Jill scores 2nd place and moves to the finales. Even though Jill can't manage to find a wave on round two, and doesn't place, she, her family, and Aimee are all proud of the bold, determined surfer girl she's become.
09/13/2008
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S9 • E24
Triathlete
Meet Brandon Baker, a humorous heavyweight with an appetite for consumption. Brandon's lazy lifestyle is threatening his health so he decides he wants to take a bit out of his problems by becoming made into a fit and fierce tri-athlete. When Brandon decides to eat one last big meal before training by order a huge pizza he got a surprise from the delivery boy. It was actually his new fitness nutrition coach, Matt who delivered a salad for him to eat. It was time for change so Matt had had threw out all of Brandon's junk food. Afterwards, Matt took in the torture machine or the scale and weighed Brandon at 271 pounds. The next morning his MADE coach had delivered a box with a note along with a new pair of sneakers. The note said that he had to walk 6, 000 steps which is 3 miles everyday. After Brandon's long walks everyday, his MADE coach sends him to a gym for boot camp. There he meets his MADE coach Alicia Marie, a fitness model and trainer that won many competitions. During the first workout with he thought she was psycho. Brandon later met with Amanda, an Olympic swimmer that competed in the 2000 games in Sydney who is going to train Brandon to swim. Brandon gets a custom fitted bike and with help from Alicia's friend Kevin, he helps Brandon train to ride on a bike. One month had passed and he checks in with his doctor and it seem that Brandon hasn't been taking the right dose of medication for his diabetes. This could affect his health and he might not even be able to race. Brandon later finds a local gay swim club and meets Jared. Jared later calls him to go to a gay club to dance. Problem is that he doesn't know how so he asks Alicia to teach him a few moves. A couple of days before the race he checks back in with Dr. Reedy. Brandon's numbers have gone down and it seems his diabetes is getting much better. He left the doctors office with a smile and the motivation to keep moving forward. Before race day, Brandon's fitness nutrition coach weighs him in again. Brandon now weighs 245 pounds. They arrive at the course bright and early. Brandon gets motivation from his friends and family cheering him on. He started off strong but had to really push himself when running the final miles of the race. Brandon finished the race and proved that even though he was heavy that doesn't mean he can't do what anyone else can do.
10/05/2008
Full Ep
34:22
MADE
S9 • E20
Football Player
Sidhant Misra, a Columia High School student spends most of his time with his head in the books. His competitive nature has gotten him many awards in the spelling bee scene as well as a 4.0 average. His goals consist of getting a perfect SAT score, attending Harvard and to one day be a leading CEO. Lately Sidhant has been feeling that he hasn't made time for fun since the first day of high school. With all work and no play, Sidhant feels like he isn't as well rounded as he'd like to be. So how does this academic competitor want to fix that? By leading on the field as his high school's Quarter back. Sidhant's parents are less than excited about the idea. They just don't see how Sidhant will have the time to keep his 4.0. His peers are also worried about his physical well-being out on the field. The current quarter back Daryn also seems quite surprised that this bookworm is competing for his position on the team With all of this doubt in the air, Sidhant takes a visit to his high school football coaches office for some positive encouragement. Unfortunately Coach Odile doesn't seem to optimistic about Sidhant's size or about the fact that Sidhant has never played football a day in his life. Before Sidhant can back out, he finds a letter in his locker from his made coach. The letter gives him an address to the place where he will be getting a "body composition sheet" made so that he knows exactly what he is working with. It seems like Sidhant is more concerned with his coach's spelling mistakes than the beginning of his grueling road to becoming a quarterback. When Sidhant arrives at the address he is told to get into the "Bod Pod." Once futuristic experience is over, he gets a print out of his body density. He reads a 24.6% body fat. Not so great. The next morning, honors biology is interrupted by a screaming coach, blowing whistles and a barreling football player running down the hall. After the coach is done drilling the real football player, he calls Sidhant Misra to the front for his turn. After Sidhant barely finishes his pushups, NFL tight end Roland Williams introduces himself as his new Made coach. Made Coach Roland and Sidhant head straight for the weight room. Sidhant maxes out at 75 lbs. Coach Roland explains that he is the weakest kid he has ever seen and seems to be worried about his body fat content. Next they hit the field where Coach Roland explains that in order to make the team, Sidhant must be able to run 16 second "one tens." That means that he has to run the full length of the football field in under 16 seconds, 16 times. Sidhant's cant even make one in 16 seconds and can only throw the ball 24 yards. Coach Roland decides that he needs some serious help, so he sends him to the Football University where the best of the best train. This is where Sidhant finds out that leadership comes from being the hardest worker on the team. Besides have no skill on the field, he doesn't even have football shoes. The Super Bowl champ, Andre steps in to help "the worst player he has ever had" at the Football University. Andre makes it his personal project to get Sidhant to wear he needs to be. He hosts an early morning one on one session for Sidhant to help with his throw and stance. He also brings Sidhant a pair of his very own football shoes. At the end of the practice Andre suggests that he finds a football player at school to give him some extra help. He even suggests trading that help with some studying tips or school help. The next day Sidhant hits a 16 second mark on the field running drill and also manages to strike a deal with quarterback Daryn. By helping Daryn study for the ACT's, he has agreed to help him out on the field. It is evident in their first study session that Daryn needs his academic help just as much as Sidhant needs his athletic help. They agree to help each other succeed over the next few weeks. During the next practice, Coach Roland gives him a taste of what it's liked to be sacked. When Sidhant gets knocked down a little harder than he's used to, he storms off the field. When the first high school football practice rolls around, Sidhant chooses to hit the snooze button instead. Daryn drives to Sidhant's house after school to confront him about not showing up. The high school coach barely accepts his apology.Coach Roland calls Sidhant that night to schedule a talk the next morning. The next morning Sidhant agrees with Coach Roland to give it a second shot. He also promises to do what ever Coach Roland says in order to get him to reach his goal of becoming the school Quarter back. Sidhant starts working double time and improves greatly over the next few weeks. Daryn even scores an 8 out of 10 on a practice exam. Sidhant's body fat decreased, he makes all 16 legs of the drill under 16 seconds, maxes out at 125 and gets his throw to reach 23 yards. The next day at the scrimmage Sidhant doesn't quite make the last play but he sure showed a great effort. He did so well that the team offered him a position on the team, but not as a quarterback. After accepting a letterman's jacket from the team, will he accept the position on the team that doesn't include the leadership aspect?
10/05/2008
Full Ep
41:59
MADE
S9 • E27
Bodybuilder
Bodybuilder Peter "Pump" Putnam steps in to help Cody ditch his love of junk food and learn how to push himself in the gym.
11/01/2008
Full Ep
41:57
MADE
S9 • E28
Streamers
"Harry Potter" superfan Jamie wants to join a dance team, but her audition hangs in the balance when she clashes with her coach Gina, a former New York Jets cheerleader.
11/01/2008
Full Ep
30:51
MADE
S9 • E26
Survivalists
Amanda and Natalie are two fashionable college students who want to be MADE into nature-loving survivalists. These two best friends are ready to go to the extreme to get rid of their girlie-girl image. Amanda is a glamour girl from Michigan who is used to getting what she wants. Her partner in crime, Natalie, is always by her side -- especially at the tanning salon. They both believe that they are down-to-earth girls who just happen to think that makeup is very important. Being MADE into survivalists will help the girls become independent women who are rugged nature experts. When Amanda and Natalie tell their friends about their plans, all they get is a frog thrown at them as a practical joke. At the tanning salon, Amanda and Natalie are confused when their tanning beds are suddenly shut off. The two friends find a giant stuffed bear in the lobby with a note from their MADE coach. Once the girls find the courage to snag the note from the bear's mouth, they realize it is a treasure map. Amanda and Natalie get in a car to drive to the state park, where their MADE coach is waiting. They get lost numerous times and finally meet up with their coach, Erik, four hours later. Erik gives the girls a tent to set up, but when he makes it a race against the clock the girls ultimately fail and have to move on to the next activity. Erik shows Natalie a few of his wilderness tools, but she mistakes one of them for a mirror. Finally, Erik sits both girls down to talk about their goals. By the end of the journey, Natalie and Amanda should be able to survive in the wilderness, gain confidence and learn how to lead a group. Natalie and Amanda agree to the terms but are not pleased when MADE coach Erik makes them give up their high heels. In return, Erik gives them each a pair of hiking boots that they have to keep on at all times. The next morning, the girls get a wake-up call from Erik to go camping. It takes Amanda and Natalie a long time to get ready and put on their makeup but they are finally forced out of the house by Erik. While hiking, the girls try to adapt to their environment but Natalie has the worst time. Natalie continues to hairspray her hair while Amanda freaks out when a bug lands on her head. Coach Erik decides to take them kayaking, but Natalie freaks out again when she has to get out of the boat. In the end, Amanda shines as a true leader. Overwhelmed by how much work needs to be done, MADE coach Erik sits down to talk to Amanda and Natalie. In one week the girls will be sent on a three-week trip to Alaska, where they will have to survive in the wilderness. Both girls are upset that they won't have Erik with them, and they are unsure of how they can survive. For the next week, Erik teaches them how to cook and survive in the wilderness. Natalie still refuses to do most of the activities, especially when it comes to working out. When the girls must sleep in a tent by themselves, only Amanda cleans up the next morning. The last straw for Erik happens when he takes the girls rock climbing. Natalie doesn't want to do the activity and refuses to get off her cell phone. Erik gives her an ultimatum of rock climbing or keeping her cell phone -- and Natalie chooses her phone. Erik decides that it's becoming clearer that Natalie isn't ready to go to Alaska. After taking an inventory of their skills, MADE coach Erik has decided that only Amanda is ready to go to Alaska. Both girls are upset by the news and disagree with Erik's decision. With two days before the big trip, Amanda has little time to think about what it will be like to not have Natalie by her side. Natalie doesn't want Amanda to be upset and reads Amanda a note. She apologizes for not giving her all during their training and wishes Amanda the best of luck in Alaska. Amanda packs her bag and flies to Alaska, where she meets the group of people she will be roughing it with. They begin their journey and everything is going well for Amanda as she follows the others through the wilderness. Soon, the weather turns bad and Amanda isn't so sure about how well she's doing on the trip. After finding bear tracks in the mud and having to cross dangerous streams, Amanda gets frustrated with the trek through the woods. To keep her mind off things, Amanda decides to wash her hair since she hasn't showered in a week. The leaders of the group find out and tell her she broke the rules by using soap in a stream, which is unsafe for the environment. As a punishment, all of her soap is confiscated and she has to carry the group's trash. At this point, Amanda is ready to go home and forget about being a survivalist. When they have a day back in civilization, Amanda calls Natalie to tell her about the hard time she's having. Natalie encourages Amanda to keep on going and to have fun. Amanda decides not to quit and quickly changes her attitude about the trek. Before the last leg of the trip, MADE coach Erik surprises Amanda at the campsite and then announces that she will lead the group to the final campsite. Amanda is nervous about the idea but tries to forget about it while she celebrates her 19th birthday with the group. The next morning, Amanda is anxious about getting the group out on time and has a hard time getting everyone together. Finally, the group packs up and heads out. Amanda leads the group down the stream in her kayak and they reach their final destination. The group congratulates Amanda on a job well done. She has clearly been MADE into a survivalist.
11/01/2008
Full Ep
1:03:27
MADE
S9 • E25
Model Challenge
Anna Johnson is a high school student from the laid back town of New London, Minnesota. She describes herself as shy, sheltered and out-casted by her peers. She feels that her self image is being affected by all of the teasing she gets for being so tall. In order to gain self-confidence and more positive attention, Anna wants to be made into a model. When Anna runs the idea by her parents, Dad wonders if modeling is the answer to gaining self confidence. After she fully pleads her case, both her Mom and her Dad give her the go ahead. The next day while Anna is working at a bed and breakfast, she receives a call from a disgruntled guest. The guest couldn't get the answers he wanted about where to find some good designer sheets, so he decides to come to the lobby and talk to Anna face to face. After he tells Anna he is disappointed with her lack of fashion knowledge, he reveals that he will be her new Made coach. He hands over the heels and demands that she lives in them for rest of the time they are working together. Anna meets her Made coach at the mall soon after to shop for some confidence boosting outfits. All is going well until Glamo hands her a pair of grey tights. When she can barely come out of the dressing room without crying, it becomes evident that Anna has a problem with the skintight outfit. Glamo breaks it to her that she will also have to wear this outfit along with the heels for the remainder of the time. She overcomes her fear of wearing the formfitting spandex outfit by showing up to runway practice with the outfit on. When Anna insists on wearing her "broken in" heels for the rest of practice, Glamo storms off. Anna finishes crying she meets Glamo in the parking lot to discuss some ground rules. She demands that he only gives her constructive criticism. Glamo reminds her that she will find none of that in the modeling industry. She agrees to continue the process but refuses to give Glamo a hug just yet. Anna has a heart to heart with her Dad later on at home. She explains how Glamo's personality is making it difficult for her to push on. After venting she realizes that despite their personality conflicts, Glamo really does know what he is talking about. After a week of training, Glamo tells Anna's parents that he is taking her to New York to live the model life. Once in the city, Anna says goodbye to her mom and settles into her new apartment. To Anna's surprises, there is already another girl sleeping in her bed. When she wakes the stranger, she realizes that she too is wearing a skintight grey outfit. It became clear to Anna that she hasn't been Glamo's only project. The new girl Keia and Anna bond over their dislike for Glamo, the arguments they've gotten into and how they both consider themselves geeks. As they are chatting they hear the sound of heels clicking down the hallway. Is it the dreaded Glamo? No. It's but another spandex wearing model wannabe! Only this girl, Leisha doesn't mind the outfit and hasn't gotten into one fight with Divo. Anna and Keia suddenly don't like Leisha as much anymore. Next comes in Divo, who lets the girls know that it isn't just a funny coincidence, but that it's competition! The girls find out that only one of them will win a year modeling contract after competing in a final runway show. Glamo immediately asks the girls to get up and prove to him that they have been practicing their catwalks. It seems like Anna is the only one who really practiced. After a field trip to the Boss Modeling Agency, Glamo tells the girls that their first "Go See" will be tomorrow. This is when various designers will judge if they are good enough to model their clothes. Glamo tells them to dress plainly and to bring their portfolios. Not only were they all late to their first "Go Sees," no designer had any problem telling Keia that she needed to lose weight. The last stop is to see Isaac Mizrahi, who tells them that they should all burn the clothes they are wearing. When they get back to the house, Glamo also tells them that their outfits were all wrong. Anna flips out while Glamo helps her find a more suitable outfit causing him to storm out yet again. Anna calls her Mom to complain more about Glamo. Lucky for her, Glamo sent Julia to coach the girls for the day. Through a series of "feel good" exercises, she helped the girls feel more confident with themselves. Julia also took them to the streets to approach random women to give them compliments. The girls also gave the strangers "crowns of confidence" to seal the deal. Later on when Glamo arrives, the girls express their thanks for all of his help and also give him a "crown of confidence." After more and more practice, it's finally makeover time! The girls love their new looks and the mother's barely recognize them. While visiting Susan Shultz from Cosmopolitan Magazine, they discover that they will also win a photo shoot to be featured in an upcoming issue. Their next challenge is to pose for a Greek Goddess photo shoot. Anna picks the male model Drew to be her partner for the shoot. Later that night, when the boy models take the girls out for a night on the town, Drew and Anna really hit it off. The whole next day Anna couldn't get the new boy off of her mind. Despite her being sidetracked she got chosen alongside Keia to be used in a test shoot. When Leisha isn't picked, she realizes that this competition isn't as easy as she thought it would be. When the girls get fitted for the final fashion show they discover that Drew just so happens to be modeling for the same event. He tells all three girls that he would love to take them out for another night out on the town as a group. But Anna quickly swoops in to request a one on one date for that night. He agrees and the other two girls aren't too happy about it. The date couldn't have been more perfect, but Anna is defiantly tired for the big Cosmo shoot. The creative director for the magazine said that all the girls did great which makes the competition even steeper. For the last three days before the shoot, Glamo has the girls doing ballet, belly dancing and more strutting. Glamo is still not satisfied with their walks. He calls in Top Model winner Jacqueline Gonzalez to help them with their struts. She reminds them that they need attitudes to go along with their walks. The night before the big day, Glamo comes over to calm their nerves with some face masks and words of wisdom. He reminds them that they will be judged by a panel for their walk as well as their portfolios after the fashion show. While Anna is getting her hair done for the show, Drew comes by to tell her that she is looking hot. Anna knows that the only way she will be able to see Drew again is by winning the contract. The pressure is on. Glamo wishes the three girls the best of luck and the show begins. All three girls killed it on the runway with their walks and fierce attitudes, but only one can win the year contract and Cosmo spread. The panel of judges beckon the girls and announce that the winner is Anna. To Glamo's surprise the first thing Anna does is thank him over the microphone. Glamo felt like a proud parent despite all of their issues working together. Glamo reminds Leisha and Keia that they are still models even though they didn't win. As the winner Anna says goodbye to Drew for now, she also scores her first kiss on top of the new contract and Cosmo spread.
11/12/2008
Full Ep
41:02
MADE
S9 • E29
Homecoming Queen
Meet Andrea, she's a pink haired zombie loving outcast who's oddball tendencies have always landed her on the outside looking in. Now Andrea wants to show all of her classmates even the undead can rise above by being MADE into her school's homecoming queen. She will have a fan dancing coach that will try to turn this corpse into a queen. Can Andrea shed her weird girl image and gain respect from the school? Can she juggle her old friends with the new ones or will Andrea graduate with the same old image? Andrea is a senior at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri. Andrea wants to be MADE into a homecoming queen but Andrea's friends and her dad have valid concerns. Andrea and her friends are surprised by a zombie at her front door with an invitation to meet at her school's football field. When she arrived at the stands she heard a voice over the loudspeaker saying her name. That's when she meets burlesque fan dancer Veronica Varlow, her new MADE coach. Veronica Varlow asks her what the real reason she is here, and why she wants to be a homecoming queen. Andrea told her that she wanted to be taken seriously and connect with other people. Andrea's first assignment was to go out and pick ten strangers and ask them what they are looking for in a homecoming queen. The next day, Veronica Varlow comes over and Andrea shares old school pictures with her coach. Veronica Varlow realized her confidence was lacking. She wanted Andrea to write a love letter to herself and read it to her so that she can get a better understanding of how she feels inside. That afternoon Veronica Varlow brings Andrea to the gym where she meets D'Wayne, her personal trainer. Andrea is also told that her new gym routine will interfere with her zombie club meetings. Andrea tells her zombie loving friends about how she will miss going to the zombie club. Andrea finally worked on her love letter to herself and Veronica Varlow comes over. Veronica Varlow teaches her how to do the burlesque routine and maintain a confident and graceful posture. Andrea hasn't seen her friends in a while and feels as that she is neglecting them due to her busy MADE schedule. Andrea has finished her love letter to herself and reads it to Veronica Varlow. Andrea's coach tells her that her next assignment will have to be to read her love letter in front of her classmates. Andrea is shocked and feels that it's not necessary, but Veronica Varlow feels like she's being disrespected. Veronica Varlow surprises Andrea with tickets to go to the city for the weekend. When they arrived in the city they meet with photographer Burke Heffner for a professional photo shoot. Later that evening, they arrived at The Slipper Room where Veronica Varlow takes the stage and performs her burlesque dance. Afterward Veronica Varlow calls Andrea to the stage to perform. Andrea was nervous but the crowd loved her. Andrea then realized that is she was simply herself back home and not worrying about what other said to her, she would have a real shot of becoming homecoming queen. It's finally time to announce who will be nominated for homecoming queen and Andrea is thrilled that she was in the top nine chosen. Before homecoming Veronica Varlow presents the photos from the photo shoot and gives them to Andrea as a gift. When it finally came down to who was going to be crowned, she stole the spotlight looking amazing in her new makeover. Although Andrea didn't win she made many friends, gained confidence in herself, and still felt like a queen.
12/06/2008
Full Ep
41:00
MADE
S9 • E30
Rock Star
Michelle is known as the pigtail wearing shy girl around her high school. The only time she is comfortable around her peers is when she is playing catcher on the softball. Once she steps off the field she is no longer comfortable around her peers. In order to come out of her shell she wants to be MADE into a rock star. Only two people know the real Michelle at her school. That's her boyfriend Eric and her best friend Martin. Martin is outgoing, but her boyfriend seems to be even shyer than she is. Will she be able to take off her catcher mask and show her classmates the real Michelle? Michelle's peers seem pretty doubtful. Even her boyfriend is doesn't like the idea of it. He likes the quiet Michelle and is fearful that she'll change for the worse. On the other hand her best friend Martin gives his full support. The next morning when she comes down the stairs to go to school, a hot pink envelope is waiting for her by the door. Inside there is a plane ticket to Boston with an invitation to the "world of rock and roll." Michelle realizes that it falls on the same weekend as her school's homecoming. She isn't too disappointed about it, but it seems as though her boyfriend Eric is. That night at home, Michelle and her chaperoning sister pack their bags. The following night they land in Boston to and go to the famous Middle East music venue. On stage a glamorous, bleach blonde Justin rocks out. He's the lead singer of the band Semi Precious Weapons. He introduces himself as her MADE coach. He also breaks the news that Michelle will be playing the tambourine for his band that night. Although her sister tries to calm her down, Michelle is beyond scared. Justin pulls her up on to the stage where she has no place to hide. She seems uncomfortable. Justin realizes he has his work cut out for him. On the van ride back to the airport she tells Justin that she wants to be comfortable talking to new people. He tells her over the next six weeks she will learn bass, create a band, write a song and perform it in a battle of the bands contest. Her first challenge is to walk around her school holding her bass all day. Her friend Martin is really excited upon seeing the instrument. Eric seems unimpressed. Before the sun is up the next morning, Justin is waiting at the front door. He gives Michelle her first bass guitar lesson. Justin is going away for a few weeks so he sets Michelle up with a bass instructor. She takes lessons and practices on her free time. Justin gives her an assignment over the phone. He tells her that she needs to make fliers for her band auditions. Justin shows up at school the next day to help Michelle hang the fliers up. He also makes her announcement for the auditions at the top of her lungs in the quad. Despite her nerves, she belts it out as loud as she can. The next day a ton of kids show up to audition. Justin and Michelle audition everyone from singers to electro-board players.The verdict was in and they decided on Alyssa for guitar and vocals, Andrew on the drums, and of course Martin as the lead guitar player. Brennan the electro-board player also made it into the band off the bat. At the first band practice, Justin leads them into a jam session and gets them closer to making a new song. He won't be around next week, so now it's up to Michelle to be the bandleader. Michelle has a hard time creating a band schedule that anyone can commit to. When they finally do get together they played Rock Band instead of practicing their real band. After they waste three practices playing around, Michelle decides to call Justin to ask for advice. He tells her that they must eat lunch together at school and that she is the one responsible for making it happen. When she tries it seems like everyone has something more important to do. She decides not to try again the next day. After Justin's trip he goes to watch one of their band practices. When he gets there he finds only Michelle and Martin. After she gives Justin everyone's excuses, he decides to leave. The next day Justin tells her that he is really upset with her lack of effort. He breaks the news that he had tickets for Michelle to fly to L.A. to meet her bass idol, Mark Hoppus. He also told her that he was going to cancel it unless she shaped up. He breaks down during the conversation when Michelle tells him that she covers her smiles. Justin tells her that she needs to change that. Michelle agrees to give it her all. Justin assigns her to write lyrics to her song. Over the next three days she writes the song, takes extra lessons, gets the band together and even makes time to play Rock Band with her boyfriend. Justin notices her hard work and allows her to go meet her idol. She meets Mark Hoppus at the L.A. guitar center. After cutting through her nerves, she is able show him the song she wrote. Before the visit is over he gives her a brand new autographed guitar. One day before the show they promote their band CPR. They also get to meet Panic at the Disco backstage and watch them perform. Before the show, Michelle gets a rock and roll makeover. Her band loves her new look and so does she. At the Battle of the Bands, Michelle starts to get nervous watching the other bands go before her. When the crowd starts cheering their name, there is no turning back. They rock the crowd with an awesome performance. Although they didn't place, they know they did an awesome job. Her boyfriend said that he hadn't expected them to do as well as they did, and her sister cries because she is so proud of the transformed Michelle.
12/06/2008
Full Ep
41:02
MADE
S9 • E31
Basketball Player
Avery is known as the chubby theatre star at his high school. He is tired of being known as a sissy and wants to prove that he has the strength and the dicipline to become a varsity basketball player. His schoolmates call him the girliest guy at school. He hates to sweat and has never run a mile in his life. At home, Avery is known as the family comedian. His older siblings are both accomplished basketball players and receive all of the credit for being disciplined and hard workers. His family laughs at him for even thinking of doing an athletic sport. At Avery's annual summer BBQ, his extended family has serious doubts about him being able to make the team. The family is anticipating his brother Anthony's arrival with his new girlfriend, but when they arrive, the tall woman walks over to Avery and tells him that she is not Anthony's girlfriend, but instead, she's his new MADE coach. The mysterious, tall woman's name is Chantelle Anderson, and she plays in the WNBA. She calls Avery over and asks him to show her what he's got on the court. He can't make one shot. When they sit down for a heart to heart, he explains that his big-shot older siblings and family don't take him seriously and expect him to fail. With only six weeks remaining until tryouts, Chantelle tells him to get a good night sleep for the serious training tomorrow. At 5:55 am Chantelle wakes Avery up for a run on the track. She demands five laps and no walking. Avery quickly loses steam as he stumbles around the track, and Chantelle ends up dragging him to the finish line. While Avery is at school, refueling in the cafeteria, Chantelle drops off a new basketball wardrobe at his house. After school, he meets with his personal trainer, who gives Avery some basketball try out tests. Avery performs below average on all aspects. His overall score was a 13.5 and he needs to score at least a 20 in order to be considered for the team. Chantelle brings him in for his first basketball practice. She is frustrated that he can't get through the warm ups without joking around. She decides to show him people who do take basketball practice seriously, and brings him to the varsity team's practice. Avery participates in the team practice until he feels as though he has had enough. As he storms out in the middle of practice, Chantelle stops him and explains that he needs to decide mentally that he will not give up. Avery realizes she is right and walks back into the gym to ask the star basketball player, Jay, to be his drill partner. During a one-on-one practice with Jay, Chantelle tells Avery that he is wasting both her and Jay's time by not pushing himself hard enough. Avery gives her attitude, but Jay tells him he'd better get used to coaches talking to him that way. Meanwhile, Avery's theatre coach fears that he is spread too thin when he cant remember his lines during practice. All Avery can do is hit the sack, hoping that the next day will be a better one. But he barely has time to close his eyes, and before the sun is up, his personal trainer drags him out of bed for training at the track. Later that day, Jay asks Avery for some help in return for his basketball lessons. He asks for acting lessons so that he can perform in the school play. Avery agrees. The next day on the school's TV morning broadcast, Chantelle asks for people to sign up for "two on twos" with Avery and Jay. Avery only has the weekend to prepare for Monday's competition and fears that he'll make Jay look bad on the court. The next Monday, Chantelle starts the competition off. From teachers to girls, the humiliation ensues. For the last game, he is surprised to find out he is playing against his brother, Anthony, who also ends up beating them. Avery asks his theatre coach if Jay can audition for next week's play. The coach agrees, but he is more concerned with Avery's lateness and lack of performance. Avery apologizes and thanks him for giving Jay an audition. During an early morning basketball practice, Avery refuses to lay on the wet ground to do sit-ups. When his personal trainer, Anthony, forces him on the ground, Avery storms off. After another disappointing practice, Avery decides to put off training for a bit to help Jay practice for his audition. He tells him that he did well, but that he will have to do better tomorrow. Later at practice with Chantelle, Avery performs the drills like a pro. He feels good about the successful practice, but he is still uneasy about what happened with Anthony. He decides to ask his mom for advice, and she reminds him that he said he wouldn't give up. Avery decides to apologizes to Anthony, and Anthony explains to that with such little time left, he must become mentally tougher. He gives Avery a day of defense lessons in order to show him that basketball is a contact sport. That night, Chantelle brings Avery to a kickboxing class to toughen up him up even more. Armed with his new, positive attitude, Avery is able to karate smash two wooden boards. With a week to go, Avery is weighed in with a loss of 11 lbs. He even has fun during drills. His results come back that he has improved to a 28.45 score. Later, in his last practice with Chantelle, Avery pushes himself to the limit. Meanwhile, with a bit of practice, Jay tries out for the school play. He scores a non speaking part. When tryout day finally arrives, Avery discovers there are 27 people trying out for 24 spots on the team. He is the last one in place during the try out running warm ups. He finally starts to pass people when he realizes that the coaches are noticing him. Drill after drill, Avery is doing well until the medicine ball drills. He starts to struggle and Chantelle hopes that he can push through it. The coach notices his facial expression and Chantelle tells him to get his attitude in control. During day two of the tryouts, Avery manages to make a basket. Afterwards, the coach brings everyone into the back room to read the names of those who made the team. Unfortunately, Avery's name is not on the list, but his family and friends are still very proud of him for sticking to his promise and not quitting.
12/06/2008
Full Ep
41:01
MADE
S10 • E1
Pageant Queen
Meet Angelica, a 15-year-old high school freshman who is stuck in a sheltered world of her mom's control and childlike ways. She hopes to ditch her stuffed animals and pig tails for a new reputation where she starts to get noticed in the hallways and can be made into her high schools pageant queen. When she breaks the news to her parents that she's signing up for Miss SHS, her mom is wary because of her already packed schedule of clubs and girl scouts that she has laid out for her. Angelica is shocked when Ms. Belleza Latina shows up dressed to the nines at her drama club meeting. The pageant queen turns out to be Yolanda, her new made coach. She gets right to work with Angelica as she makes her stand up and practice her pageant walking and introduction in front of the club. Yolanda warns Angelica that she must get over her shyness and again surprises her when she shows up in her front yard with an RV. Staying anywhere else but the RV will waste too much time with only a few days until the pageant, so why not camp out in the front yard? Every morning when Angelica wakes up she will be literally an arms length from her coach. The first order of business is to ditch the Hershey's sweatshirts and pigtails. After some groaning, Angelica follows the orders and then gets read to tackle her next assignment, talk to 10 people she doesn't know at school. It is clearly a struggle for Angelica, who awkwardly searches for topics of conversation but can only seem to think of, "What's your favorite sport?" With pageant auditions only two days away, Yolanda decides to follow Angelica throughout school that day and make her practice her introduction. On the day of the auditions, Angelica is disappointed to see that Yolanda had some wardrobe changes in mind. Wearing a brand new dress, a nervous Angelica freezes up at the auditions telling them she hopes to see herself as a tornado chaser in 10 years and can not really put a decent sentence together as to why she should be Miss SHS. With a little luck, she is jumping for joy the next day at school when she finds her name on the list for the pageant. At the first meeting, she learns it is a couple's competition. She exchanges numbers with her partner Brandon, which marks the first time she has ever exchanged digits with a boy. With the pageant drawing closer, Yolanda decides it's time for even more changes and orders Angelica to pick out 15 of her most prized childhood possessions and ditch the rest. Back at school, Angelica gets nervous because Brandon didn't show up for the pageant meeting. Yolanda thinks she has the perfect solution to teach Angelica how to be more assertive in dealing with Brandon -- hitting the ring. After just one day of boxing, Angelica realizes she doesn't have to be shy about being strong and goes on a mission to find Brandon. When she confronts him, he cops an attitude and says if he didn't want to do it he wouldn't be here and told her she needs to loosen up a little. She said if he has it all down then she still needs help so he better be at the next practice and he replies, "yes maam." Even though the couple isn't as smooth as Yolanda had hoped, Brandon showed up and practiced hard. Angelica even closed out the session by challenging him to a boxing match, with a movie date at stake. For all of her hard work so far and standing up to Brandon, Yolanda decides to reward Angelica with a trip to New York City for a big apple makeover. Before she hits the road, she asks her mom who reminds her that she already had a church program commitment for that weekend. Sticking to her guns, Angelica tells her mom this is important to her and she's doing it either way. Before she leaves, she decides to give her room a complete makeover, finally saying goodbye to the stuffed animal wonderland. She hits the streets of New York and has a "fantabulous" time getting all dolled up for her big night. After getting all settled in her new style it was time to get down in the ring with Brandon. Yolanda makes sure they sign a contract so they know the stakes for the match. Angelica has no problem finding her rhythm as she gets a quick four hits in and squeaks the fifth in juts as the two minutes were up. Excited about her win and movie date with Brandon, she quickly has to get her attention back to the big night. The couple hits the stage and gets a warm welcome from the crowd who are in shock of the new Angelica. They bring the audience up to do the hooky poky during the audience participation competition and get everyone from parents to little kids hitting the stage floor. Feeling on top of the world, Angelica and Brandon are crowned second runner up, but more importantly, Angelica reminds us her only goal was to be more confident. And she did it.
02/21/2009
Full Ep
41:02
MADE
S10 • E4
Mixed Martial Artists
Sabrina and Jenna are best friends and the biggest girly girls in their school. They want to shed their spoiled images and be MADE into tough, disciplined Mixed Martial Artists.
03/14/2009
Full Ep
41:01
MADE
S10 • E5
Boxer
Cheerleading princess Erin Rogers wants to get tough by being made into a burley boxer. Star boxing trainer Kenny Porter will get Erin ready to fight in the showcase of the stars in just 5 weeks.
03/14/2009
Full Ep
41:11
MADE
S10 • E6
Boxer
Wyatt wants to prove his masculinity and be respected by his dad, brother, and classmates, so he dives head first into the boxing ring.
04/04/2009
Full Ep
41:01
MADE
S10 • E8
Rockstar
Jessica Giannino is an outrageously organized teenager with an obsession for pink. Now, she's ready to let loose and have fun by being MADE into a rockstar. Jessica will work side by side with TV/TV lead singer, Josh Ocean, and push through 5 weeks of chords and lyrics in order to rock out and win her school's talent show.
04/11/2009
Full Ep
41:00
MADE
S10 • E9
Punk Rocker
Gracie Moreau, a straight A student with no social life, wants to break out of her shell and get noticed by being MADE into a Punk Rocker. Gracie will work with Random Hero guitarist, Josh Bertrand, to form a band, write her own punk anthem and perform in front of her entire school at the Estes Park High Talent Show.
04/11/2009
Full Ep
40:28
MADE
S10 • E11
Rapper
Heather Parsell rocks at following the rules - whether it's on the soccer field, in the classroom or on the march with the school band. Now this busy bee wants to ditch the oboe and cleats and finally find a voice of her own by being MADE into a rapper! But will 4 weeks be enough for coach Quest MCODY to help Heather stick her swagger and remember her rhymes? Or will this goodie goodie go bad at her school's music festival?
04/18/2009
Full Ep
40:40
MADE
S10 • E12
Ladies Man
A dorky, desperate, hygienically challenged senior wants to land his very first date and kiss by being MADE into an irresistible chick magnet. The catch? He has to get a girl to ask HIM out to the school dance.
05/07/2009
Full Ep
40:58
MADE
S10 • E14
Prom Queen
Kristy McCallan has always been an insecure loner - but this shy girl wants to break out of her shell and step out of her comfort zone by being MADE into a cool and confident Prom Queen. But even with the help of a knock-out coach, will Kristy be able to dazzle her doubters and capture the crown?
05/10/2009
Full Ep
41:12
MADE
S10 • E15
Moto-X
Stylish Senior, Kaitlin Smith rules her high school. But now she is ready to show everyone that she is more than just a pretty face by being MADE into a rough and tough motocross racer.
05/28/2009
Full Ep
40:44
MADE
S10 • E18
Beauty Queen: Sarah
17 year old athlete Sarah Potts is most comfortable on the soccer field. But now she's college bound and its time for a change. Sarah's determined to find her feminine side and conquer her fear of public speaking by being MADE into a beauty pageant queen.
06/27/2009
Full Ep
41:05
MADE
S10 • E25
Motocross Girls
Prissy, pageant queens Jade, Jennifer, and Dallis are the most popular girls in school, but everyone only sees the glamorous side of their personalities. Now they're ready to put their friendship to the test and prove to everyone that pageants aren't the only things they can win by being MADE into rough, tough motocross racers.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:08
MADE
S10 • E24
Ladies Man: Manny
Anime aficionado Manny Moreno lives in a city full of women but has never managed to get a date. Sick and tired of the friend zone, Manny's ready to ditch his nerdy image and get his first kiss by being MADE into a ladies man.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:14
MADE
S10 • E19
Pro Wrestler: Rebecca
Bubbly girly girl Becca Stoner is known for her sense of style. But now she is ready to kick off her high heels and start kicking butt by being MADE into a respect commanding pro wrestler.
09/06/2009
Full Ep
41:06
MADE
S10 • E20
Bodybuilder: Carter
Sophomore Carter Gregory had always been scrawny, but when his girlfriend dumped him for a super-ripped senior he decided to win her back by being MADE into a Body Builder. Can Carter pack on the pounds and win back his lady love? Will his self-centered materialism keep him from gaining inches and growing a heart when faced with a life lesson he was never expecting?
09/12/2009
Full Ep
41:06
MADE
S10 • E22
Latin Dancer: Lisa
Lisa Depace has spent most of high school blending in. Now she's ready to stand out and make a comeback by being MADE into a sexy Latin dancer. She'll have to ditch more then her image to be ready to perform in front of her whole school at pre-prom.
09/12/2009
Full Ep
41:08
MADE
S10 • E27
Cheerleaders
The Shikellamy High Varsity cheerleaders have never been able to get the attention they want from their peers. Now they want earn some respect around school by being MADE into a crowd controlling competitive cheerleading squad.
10/17/2009
Full Ep
41:09
MADE
S10 • E28
Brush High School Cheerleaders
The Brush High School Cheerleaders are a divided team that spends more time starting drama than actually cheering. But they're tired of being seen as a second rate squad so they want to be MADE into a dynamic and disciplined cheerleading team. But when the squad begins to crumble, and petty squabbles spiral out of control, these girls will have to face the consequences and they'll begin to realize the true meaning of team spirit.
10/24/2009
Full Ep
40:46
MADE
S10 • E29
Ladies Man: Alex
Unmotivated high school Senior Alex "Furby" Spencer spends almost 8 hours a day playing video games. Now he wants to leave fantasy land and be MADE into a ladies man. Alex will travel to the Bahamas in search of true love and the confidence to get a date to his Fall Ball Dance.
01/02/2010
Full Ep
40:42
MADE
S10 • E30
Pageant Queen: Brittany
Average small town southern gal Brittany has spent her whole life going along with what other people want. Now she's ready to stand out in the crowd by being MADE into a head turning pageant queen.
01/02/2010
Full Ep
41:16
MADE
S10 • E38
Snowboarder: Ashley
Life in Wisconsin is no day at the beach for high school junior Ashley Bachman. When this California native was forced to move halfway across the country, she thought her social life was over. Now Ashley's sick of being trapped indoors and wants to bond with the natives by being MADE into a snowboarder! But will even four coaches, including The Bachelorette's Jesse Csincsak, be enough to turn this west coast fashionista into a rip roarin' slopestyle rider?
05/01/2010
Full Ep
41:10
MADE
S10 • E35
Figure Skater: Raine
Raine Webb is a constant quitter. With drama at home and a school hit hard by the economic downturn, it's no wonder Raine is so uninspired. Now this high school senior wants to shine in the spotlight and make her family proud by being MADE into a figure skater. But will even six weeks of training with a high-intensity coach be enough to turn Raine into a focused determined star?
05/01/2010
Full Ep
40:59
MADE
S10 • E34
Independent Woman: Amanda
Amanda Bart is known as the local anime geek who lives in a fantasy world, but now she's ready to prove that she can grow up and function in the real world by being MADE into an independent woman.
05/18/2010
Full Ep
41:11
MADE
S10 • E36
Baseball Player: Mikey
Mikey Ramos is a drama-loving fashionista who longs to be MADE into a member of his high school's varsity baseball team. Former college slugger Jeremy Tyson will whip this weakling into shape and get him ready for tryouts in four weeks.
05/19/2010
Full Ep
41:09
MADE
S10 • E32
Motocross Racer: Cameron
Fifteen-year-old Cameron Rogers is a scrawny punk who is tired of being a failure. He wants to trade his delinquent ways for some high-flying off-road action in order to live his dream of being MADE into a disciplined and dedicated motocross racer.
05/20/2010
Full Ep
40:10
MADE
S11 • E6
Lacrosse Player: Miranda
16 year old class president is tired of being out of shape and wants to trade in her girly ways and get physical by being MADE into a hardcore lacrosse player.
09/29/2010
Full Ep
40:51
MADE
S11 • E7
Power Lifter: Jerick
Sweet-natured stringbean Jerick Johnson wants to toughen up his image by being MADE into a hardcore powerlifter.
09/30/2010
Full Ep
41:08
MADE
S11 • E8
Mountain Biker: Emily
18 year old girly girl wants to push her body to the limit and toughen up by being MADE into a hardcore mountain biker.
10/04/2010
Full Ep
41:10
MADE
S11 • E14
Rapper: Ryan
Skate rat Ryan Bowers is best known for making people laugh. But this high school joker wants to be taken more seriously by being MADE into a rapper and revealing his deepest secrets in rhyme.
10/05/2010
Full Ep
40:52
MADE
S11 • E11
Singer: Alyssa
A free-spirit California girl wants to shed her kooky image and be MADE into a singer.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
40:51
MADE
S11 • E18
Baseball Player: Angel
Musician Angel Hernandez just isn’t happy inside. With the help of The Hit Doctor, Ramsey Washington, and baseball all stars Bernie Williams and Gary Sheffield, Angel will be MADE into a baseball player.
10/12/2010
Full Ep
41:03
MADE
S11 • E19
Weight Loss: Tyler
Tyler Arman wants to fit in with her school’s pretty and popular dance team, so she is MADE into a slimmer and more confident girl.
10/15/2010
Full Ep
40:57
MADE
S11 • E13
Pageant Queen: Rachel
Rachel Smit is a rough, tough tomboy who is more at home in the stables than in the salon. But now she's tired of feeling like a guy, and wants to join the girls' club by being MADE into a gorgeous and fearless pageant queen.
10/19/2010
Full Ep
40:42
MADE
S11 • E20
Bodybuilder: Kylee
Kylee Spence is a scrawny girl with a squeaky voice that everyone makes fun of. But now she’s ready to prove that she’s just as strong on the outside as she is on the inside by being MADE into a bodybuilder.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
40:50
MADE
S11 • E30
Plus Size Model: Emma
Emma Pagano is tired of being the big girl so she wants to lose weight and gain self confidence by being MADE into a Plus Size Model.
01/21/2011
Full Ep
40:53
MADE
S11 • E28
Football: Torence
Choirboy Torence Witherspoon wants to improve his relationship with his sports-obsessed father by being MADE into a varsity football player.
01/26/2011
Full Ep
40:50
MADE
S11 • E33
Pageant Queen: Davon
Long: Devon Barr is a foul-mouthed bully who feels at home on the football field and would not be caught dead wearing heels. Tired of being called a "tank" and being treated like one of the guys. she wants to retire her boyish ways and become a beautiful pageant queen. Medium: Foul mouthed, football playing Bully Devon Barr wants to leave behind her tomboy ways and be MADE into a beautiful pageant queen. Short: A Bully wants to be MADE into a pageant queen.
02/04/2011
Full Ep
40:51
MADE
S11 • E34
Soccer: Michael
15 year old drama nerd is tired of being bullied by the athletes. He wants to face his fears and become one of them by being MADE into a fast and furious soccer player.
02/07/2011
Full Ep
41:16
MADE
S11 • E44
Rapper: Emma
LONG: Emma Hamstra is a preppy poet who wants to be MADE into a rapper, but when her decision ignites a school controversy, Emma must stand up for herself. MEDIUM: Emma is a preppy girl who ignites controversy as she's MADE into a rapper. SHORT: A preppy girl ignites controversy when she's MADE into a rapper.
06/23/2011
Full Ep
41:04
MADE
S11 • E41
Field Hockey: Phoebus High School
LONG At Phoebus High School where football is king, field hockey is frowned upon. With one goal to their name this motley group of girls wants to gain the respect of their peers, up their skill level and be MADE into a competitive force on the field. Will they be able to pull it together and prove themselves in time to face their rivals Kecoughtan or fall on their face trying? MEDIUM The Phoebus field hockey team wants to prove to their Championship peers that they can play against the best and be MADE into a respected group of athletes. SHORT High school field hockey team wants to go from bad news bears to well respected athletes.
06/24/2011
Full Ep
41:17
MADE
S11 • E53
Salsa Dancer: Mia
In hopes of healing the wounds from her past, Mia wants to be MADE into a confident and sultry salsa dancer!
07/14/2011
Full Ep
41:15
MADE
S11 • E52
Punk Rocker: Savannah
LONG: Savannah Prothero is a cheerful girl with an angry streak that wants to be MADE into a punk rocker. But when she has to write a song to confront her emotions, she has trouble finding the words. MEDIUM: Savannah, a cheerful girl with an angry streak, is pushed to her emotional limits as she is MADE into a punk rocker. SHORT: A cheerful girl with an angry streak is MADE into a punk rocker.
07/19/2011
Full Ep
41:15
MADE
S11 • E60
Pageant Queen: Angie
LONG - 17 year old Angie Tozer wants to shed the 'man of the house' role of that she took on after her dad died. Now she wants to change the tom-boyish ways that has earned her the nickname "Mangie" by being MADE into a polished pageant queen. With a little help from her coach, Angie will make over her image from the inside out, by finally coming to terms with the past. SHORT - Angie Tozer wants to shed the 'man of the house' role that she took on after her dad died by being MADE into a poised and polished pageant queen. ONE LINE - Sloppy tomboy wants to be MADE into a pageant queen.
12/03/2011
Full Ep
41:16
MADE
S11 • E65
Pom Dancer: Lexi
LONG - Food loving high school senior Lexi, is tired of being weighed down by her bad eating habits, and wants to be MADE into a pom dancer! MTV will set up her up with a high energy professional dancer, who will try to take her from hefty to healthy. But when Lexi starts losing the pounds, will she go from too much food, to too much attitude? SHORT - Food loving Lexi spends the summer with a professional dance coach who will help her get fit and fabulous in time for pom squad auditions at her high school. ONE LINE - An overweight high school senior wants to lose weight and be MADE into a dancer!
12/03/2011
Full Ep
41:17
MADE
S11 • E61
Adventure Racer: Emma
Long: With the hope of shedding her princess persona, Emma wants to be MADE into a hiking, biking and kayaking adventure racer! She'll face an uphill struggle when she has to stop relying on others and start counting on herself. Medium: With the hope of shedding her princess persona, Emma wants to be MADE into a hiking, biking and kayaking adventure racer! Short: A pampered princess wants to be MADE into an Adventure Racer.
12/11/2011
Full Ep
41:15
MADE
S11 • E67
Pageant Queen: Gloria
Gloria steps out of her mom's shadow to steal the spotlight when she is MADE into a pageant queen.
12/12/2011
Full Ep
41:18
MADE
S11 • E70
Monroe High School Homecoming Queens
Five determined girls all want to prove that they have what it takes to be this year’s Homecoming Queen.
12/22/2011
Full Ep
40:59
MADE
S11 • E73
Homecoming King & Queen: Earl Warren High School
At Earl Warren High School, five guys and five girls are running for Homecoming King and Queen. There can only be one King and one Queen. But as they battle for the title, they will test their faith in themselves and each other.
01/19/2012
Full Ep
41:15
MADE
S11 • E62
Triathlete: Branden
Long - Branden Naccarato is a gamer and comic book fanboy who desperately wishes to escape from his twin brother's shadow. Now Branden is ready to forge his own path by being MADE into a triathlete. Short - A fanboy wants to escape from his twin brother's shadow by being MADE into a triathlete. One Line - Fanboy wants to be MADE into a triathlete.
01/20/2012
Full Ep
41:00
MADE
S11 • E75
Rocker: Jason
After intense foot surgery kept him bedridden for two years, Dorky freshman Jason Beck was left with his mom as his only friend. Now Jason is back on his feet & ready to make his mark in high school by being MADE into a rocker!
01/25/2012
Full Ep
40:55
MADE
S11 • E77
Basketball Team: Clay High School
A group of teenage basketballers want to be MADE into a respected team worthy of their school’s support.
02/02/2012
Full Ep
40:59
MADE
S12 • E3
Ladies Man: Josh
LONG: Josh is a dorky dud who's determined to prove that he's good enough by being MADE into a Ladies' Man. But when his emotional walls start to crumble, he'll find that what's REALLY been holding him back from success on the dating scene, is simply himself. MEDIUM: In hopes of finally feeling good enough, Josh wants to be MADE into a confident and cool Ladies' Man! SHORT: An unconfident kid wants to be MADE into a Ladies' Man.
05/05/2012
Full Ep
40:14
MADE
S12 • E7
Softball Player: Elizabeth
Beth’s dad taught her how to play softball. When he died four years ago, she gave it all up but now she’s ready to deal with her grief and make it onto her high school’s team.
05/05/2012
Full Ep
40:37
MADE
S11 • E74
Girly Girl: Jamie
Jaimie’s your typical hoodie-wearing, pickle-juice-drinking tomboy. But with college looming on the horizon, she wants to shed 30 pounds and become more than “one of the bros” by being MADE into a girly girl!
05/05/2012
Full Ep
40:54
MADE
S12 • E1
Basketball Player: Kenneth
Long: Kenneth is a dancing diva who's determined to gain the acceptance of his military father by being MADE into a basketball player. But when time on the court takes away from his true passion, he'll be forced to choose what's most important. Medium: Kenneth is a dancing diva who's determined to gain the acceptance of his military father by being MADE into a basketball player. Short: A dancing diva wants to be MADE into a basketball player.
05/05/2012
Full Ep
40:29
MADE
S12 • E8
Cheerleader: Arly
Arly wants to be MADE into a high kicking cheerleader, and she has four weeks to prove that she has tamed her angry behavior. But Arly will test everyone around her while she figures out if she can go from Hellcat to Cheerleader.
06/05/2012
Full Ep
40:59
MADE
S12 • E2
Perfect Boyfriend: Ben
Long: Shy and awkward Ben is no ladies man but he still dreams of finding that special someone so now he wants to break out of his shell and be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. But when the fear of rejection keeps him from making bold moves that might get him the girl, can Ben gain the confidence to put himself out there? Medium: Ben has no luck in love and is hoping to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend. Short: Shy, unlucky in love kid wants to be MADE into the Perfect Boyfriend.
06/06/2012
Full Ep
40:30
MADE
S12 • E4
Actress: Mary
Mary is being MADE into an actress, and she has 30 days to book a role in her first commercial. But Mary is caught between the old world values of her parents and the new world of show business.
06/07/2012
Full Ep
40:30
MADE
S12 • E30
Celebrity Assistant: Chris
Chris is a college student who's ready to launch his career by being MADE into a Celebrity Assistant. But when Chris locks horns with his Coach, he risks losing the chance to assist a major Hollywood player. The episode features David Hasselhoff, with special appearances by Awkward's Molly Tarlov, Lucy Hale, Red Foo from LMFAO, Victoria Justice, Mario Lopez, Amber Rose, Kin Shriner and Jack Wagner.
10/09/2012
Full Ep
40:30
MADE
S12 • E27
Tough Mudder: Shane
Shane Romano is a college coed who's determined to overcome a personal tragedy by being MADE into a Tough Mudder. But when her past prevents her from moving forward, she'll have to dig deep to turn her trauma into triumph.
10/10/2012
Full Ep
38:47
MADE
S12 • E29
Circus Performer: Ashley
Ashley wants to maximize her natural flexibility by being MADE into a circus performer. But her immaturity and unwillingness to work hard stands in the way of turning her dream into a reality. This episode features the cast of Cirque Dreamy Jungle Fantasy.
10/15/2012
Full Ep
40:22
MADE
S12 • E24
Professional Wrestler: DeAnna
With no career path in sight, DeAnna Washington is just another 20 something still living at home with mom and dad. Now DeAnna wants to find some independence and settle on a profession that she will truly enjoy. With a love for fitness and performing, DeAnna wants to make her childhood dream come true by being MADE into a pro wrestler.
11/10/2012
Full Ep
40:28
MADE
S12 • E39
Salsa Dancer: Chinesa
Chinesa Rusch is a college senior who wants to shed her shy, nerdy persona and be MADE into a seductive Salsa Dancer. But will she be able to conquer her social anxiety before she steps into the spotlight?
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:23
MADE
S12 • E32
Dream Date: Emily
Emily Pohas fears that her weight and her lack of self-confidence will hold her back from finding true love. She wants to be MADE into a sexy, outgoing young woman and finally get the chance to go on her ultimate “Dream Date.”
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:21
MADE
S12 • E31
Boxer: Derek
Derek is the son of the late boxing legend, Smokin’ Joe Frazier and wants to honor his father’s memory by being MADE into boxer himself.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:26
MADE
S12 • E36
Comedian: Rob
Rob is a Jersey boy who is always looking for a laugh. Now he’s determined to turn his humor into a career by being MADE into a Stand-Up Comedian. Featuring Jim Breuer and J.B. Smoove.
01/05/2013
Full Ep
40:29
MADE
S12 • E35
Stunt Woman: Katie
Katie is an only child who relies on her mom for everything. Now she’s ready to step out on her own and get her life into gear by being MADE into a professional stunt woman.
04/01/2013
Full Ep
40:30
MADE
S12 • E21
Catalina Island
Four childhood friends reunite on California’s Catalina Island with a dream to start their own matchmaking business.
04/04/2013
Full Ep
40:30
MADE
S12 • E22
Fashion Stylist: Alyssa
Alyssa is a small-town fashion student who wants to be MADE into a professional stylist. But the opportunity to style celebrities for the 2012 Teen Choice Awards may prove to be too much pressure to handle.
04/05/2013
Full Ep
39:36
MADE
S13 • E10
Cheer Team - Southwest High School
The Southwest Varsity Cheer Squad in San Diego turns to professional cheer coach Matt Parkey for help in returning their team to its former glory.
10/05/2013
Full Ep
39:52
MADE
S13 • E17
Prom Queen - Sarah
High school senior Sarah Rose attempts to shed her insecurities by campaigning to be prom queen with the help of Miss New Jersey 2005, Julie Robenhymer.
09/09/2014
Full Ep
39:31
MADE
S12 • E26
Fashion Mogul: Reyes
Louis Reyes wants to take his small tee shirt business and make it a full on fashion line to make a better life for he and his daughter.
09/13/2014
