The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars
Secrets and Limes
Season 1 E 1 • 05/16/2017
Ten Challenge champions battle a team of world-renowned professional athletes in their first competition, and the Pros get a taste of drama when an elimination twist is introduced.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:19
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS1 • E1Secrets and Limes
Ten Challenge champions battle a team of world-renowned professional athletes in their first competition, and the Pros get a taste of drama when an elimination twist is introduced.
05/16/2017
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS1 • E2Settling the Scores
Shawne Merriman and CM Punk hash out an old Twitter feud, a fun game of flag football goes downhill quickly when egos get in the way, and a game of Blindsided sends two more players packing.
05/23/2017
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS1 • E3Watch out for the Wolfpack
The teams test their strength in an Out of Bounds challenge, the Pros get a crash course in psychological warfare, and a last-minute request in the Arena shakes up everything.
05/30/2017
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS1 • E4A Cold Day In Hell
Wes offers game-play advice to Lolo, the contestants bond while practicing at the batting cages, and an icy challenge in the Arena sends two more players packing.
06/06/2017
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E1Tow Big or Tow Home
The Challenge all-stars compete against a new group of professional athletes, Olympians and entertainers in the hopes of winning $150,000 for their charities.
11/21/2017
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E2Parkour All Obstacles
The Champs zero in on their strategy after unexpectedly losing two players, and tensions come to a head between Terrell Owens and CT.
11/28/2017
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E3Slamballs and Elbow Brawls
Johnny Bananas and Justina team up to boost morale in the house, the Champs and the Stars face unexpected losses, and one player angers his team by skipping the elimination challenge.
12/05/2017
Full Ep
41:17
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E4When Push Comes to Shoving Stars
After a physical challenge in the Arena sends one contestant packing, a new player arrives to even the playing field, and a newly formed alliance leaves one team at odds with each other.
12/12/2017
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E5Playing Me for the Foos
The Champs are visited by a guest coach during a Jumbo Foosball challenge, and a decade-long rivalry between two contestants comes to a head during elimination nominations.
12/19/2017
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: Champs vs. StarsS2 • E6Flagpoles and False Hopes
One Star finds himself caught between two alliances on his team, a twist during nominations puts one team in danger, and a player is sent home after an intense Cage Match in the Arena.
12/26/2017
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016