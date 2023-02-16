Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Engagement Party

Season 6 E 14 • 04/27/2023

Vinny 2.0 reveals his surprise for Angelina, Vinny celebrates his birthday with strippers and Italian food, and Mike tries to stop Angelina from sabotaging her big day

41:40
S6 • E4
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Life of a Cornstar

An awkward game of Truth or Dare further complicates Angelina and Vinny's relationship, and the roommates gear up to cheer Mike on at the star-studded cornhole championships.
02/16/2023
41:03
S6 • E5
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Get Your Sack in the Hole

Mike falls short of victory at the cornhole tournament, the crew says goodbye to North Carolina, Angelina and Vinny's alone time leads to a big confession, and Nicole plans a winery trip.
02/23/2023
41:50
S6 • E6
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Messy Mawmas

Vinny invites Angelina to his NYC apartment before heading to L.A. for "Dancing with the Stars," and the ladies try to keep it classy when they join Nicole on a business trip to a winery.
03/02/2023
41:50
S6 • E7
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Skal!

Pauly and Mike support Vinny in L.A. before his "Dancing with the Stars" premiere, Angelina reveals her acne struggle, and the ladies embrace tradition at a Danish festival in wine country.
03/09/2023
41:43
S6 • E8
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Dancing with the Chooch

The roommates host watch parties while Vinny competes on "Dancing with the Stars," and Angelina questions her friendship with Mike ahead of the group's trip to New Orleans.
03/16/2023
41:50
S6 • E9
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
What a Waste of Cake!

In New Orleans, Vinny reflects on his "Dancing with the Stars" elimination, one roomie misses their flight, Angelina and Mike discuss their Twitter war, and Pauly arranges a group dinner.
03/23/2023
41:50
S6 • E10
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Operation Mike Drop

Angelina battles a bad hangover, while Vinny and Pauly plan an elaborate gender reveal stunt for Mike and Lauren involving sandwiches, a top secret mission for Zack and Chris, and skydiving.
03/30/2023
41:49
S6 • E11
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
F.F.D. 2

Mike brings out the old Situation, Deena plans a jazz night and another Family Fun Day, and the roommates prepare to meet Angelina's boyfriend, Vinny 2.0, at her divorce party.
04/06/2023
41:49
S6 • E12
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Divorce Party

The crew gets introduced to Vinny 2.0, Nicole has a graveside funeral to celebrate Angelina's divorce, and Deena, Jenni and Nicole give a speech to redeem themselves for their wedding toast.
04/13/2023
41:39
S6 • E13
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Birthday Party

After the squad convinces Vinny they've forgotten his birthday, they pull off an unforgettable surprise party, and Angelina's boyfriend cooks up a surprise of his own.
04/20/2023
41:22
S6 • E15
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
The Hangover

The squad steps in to mediate after Angelina confides in Mike that she has a problem with Jenni's reaction to her engagement, leaving Jenni and Angelina at odds once again.
05/04/2023
