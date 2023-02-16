Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Engagement Party
Season 6 E 14 • 04/27/2023
Vinny 2.0 reveals his surprise for Angelina, Vinny celebrates his birthday with strippers and Italian food, and Mike tries to stop Angelina from sabotaging her big day
S6 • E4Jersey Shore Family VacationLife of a Cornstar
An awkward game of Truth or Dare further complicates Angelina and Vinny's relationship, and the roommates gear up to cheer Mike on at the star-studded cornhole championships.
02/16/2023
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E5Jersey Shore Family VacationGet Your Sack in the Hole
Mike falls short of victory at the cornhole tournament, the crew says goodbye to North Carolina, Angelina and Vinny's alone time leads to a big confession, and Nicole plans a winery trip.
02/23/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E6Jersey Shore Family VacationMessy Mawmas
Vinny invites Angelina to his NYC apartment before heading to L.A. for "Dancing with the Stars," and the ladies try to keep it classy when they join Nicole on a business trip to a winery.
03/02/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E7Jersey Shore Family VacationSkal!
Pauly and Mike support Vinny in L.A. before his "Dancing with the Stars" premiere, Angelina reveals her acne struggle, and the ladies embrace tradition at a Danish festival in wine country.
03/09/2023
Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E8Jersey Shore Family VacationDancing with the Chooch
The roommates host watch parties while Vinny competes on "Dancing with the Stars," and Angelina questions her friendship with Mike ahead of the group's trip to New Orleans.
03/16/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E9Jersey Shore Family VacationWhat a Waste of Cake!
In New Orleans, Vinny reflects on his "Dancing with the Stars" elimination, one roomie misses their flight, Angelina and Mike discuss their Twitter war, and Pauly arranges a group dinner.
03/23/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E10Jersey Shore Family VacationOperation Mike Drop
Angelina battles a bad hangover, while Vinny and Pauly plan an elaborate gender reveal stunt for Mike and Lauren involving sandwiches, a top secret mission for Zack and Chris, and skydiving.
03/30/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E11Jersey Shore Family VacationF.F.D. 2
Mike brings out the old Situation, Deena plans a jazz night and another Family Fun Day, and the roommates prepare to meet Angelina's boyfriend, Vinny 2.0, at her divorce party.
04/06/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E12Jersey Shore Family VacationDivorce Party
The crew gets introduced to Vinny 2.0, Nicole has a graveside funeral to celebrate Angelina's divorce, and Deena, Jenni and Nicole give a speech to redeem themselves for their wedding toast.
04/13/2023
Full Ep
41:39
Sign in to Watch
S6 • E13Jersey Shore Family VacationBirthday Party
After the squad convinces Vinny they've forgotten his birthday, they pull off an unforgettable surprise party, and Angelina's boyfriend cooks up a surprise of his own.
04/20/2023
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
