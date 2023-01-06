All Star Shore
Burning Down the House
Season 1 E 104 • 06/15/2023
Bethan struggles to trust Johnny after he spends the night dancing with Trina, the housemates have a classic American barbecue, and two teams get dirty during the exile games.
S1 • E1All Star ShoreWelcome to the Shore!
The cast is welcomed with a party in their Canary Island villa, the teams compete in a game of Party Pong, and Angelina puts herself in the middle of Bethan and Johnny's budding romance.
06/01/2023
S1 • E2All Star ShoreWe're All Small Prostitutes
Angelina, Joey, Blake and James share an afternoon boat ride, two teams must face off in the exile games, and love triangles begin to form in the villa.
06/01/2023
S1 • E3All Star ShoreIt Must Have Been the Massage
Chloe and Potro return from their grueling night in exile, one team gets sent to the exile games for cheating during a Paradise Game challenge, and a night out at the club ends in disaster.
06/08/2023
