Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Extreme Survivalists
Season 11 E 9 • 12/05/2010
Best friends Molly and Taylor think becoming extreme wilderness survivalists will help them gain the strength and confidence they need to go to separate colleges in the fall.
Watching
Full Ep
41:43
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E35
Figure Skater: Raine
Raine Webb is a constant quitter. With drama at home and a school hit hard by the economic downturn, it's no wonder Raine is so uninspired. Now this high school senior wants to shine in the spotlight and make her family proud by being MADE into a figure skater. But will even six weeks of training with a high-intensity coach be enough to turn Raine into a focused determined star?
05/01/2010
Full Ep
41:18
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S10 • E40
Rugby Player: Sharon
Sharon is done being on the sidelines, so she decides to join the boys rugby team, but her attitude could cost her the support of her coach, U.S. rugby player Phaidra Knight.
08/17/2010
Full Ep
40:45
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E6
Lacrosse Player: Miranda
16 year old class president is tired of being out of shape and wants to trade in her girly ways and get physical by being MADE into a hardcore lacrosse player.
09/29/2010
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E7
Power Lifter: Jerick
Sweet-natured stringbean Jerick Johnson wants to toughen up his image by being MADE into a hardcore powerlifter.
09/30/2010
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E14
Rapper: Ryan
Skate rat Ryan Bowers is best known for making people laugh. But this high school joker wants to be taken more seriously by being MADE into a rapper and revealing his deepest secrets in rhyme.
10/05/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E11
Singer: Alyssa
A free-spirit California girl wants to shed her kooky image and be MADE into a singer.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E18
Baseball Player: Angel
Musician Angel Hernandez just isn’t happy inside. With the help of The Hit Doctor, Ramsey Washington, and baseball all stars Bernie Williams and Gary Sheffield, Angel will be MADE into a baseball player.
10/12/2010
Full Ep
41:24
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E19
Weight Loss: Tyler
Tyler Arman wants to fit in with her school’s pretty and popular dance team, so she is MADE into a slimmer and more confident girl.
10/15/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E13
Pageant Queen: Rachel
Rachel Smit is a rough, tough tomboy who is more at home in the stables than in the salon. But now she’s tired of feeling like a guy, and wants to join the girls’ club by being MADE into a gorgeous and fearless pageant queen.
10/19/2010
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E20
Bodybuilder: Kylee
Kylee Spence is a scrawny girl with a squeaky voice that everyone makes fun of. But now she’s ready to prove that she’s just as strong on the outside as she is on the inside by being MADE into a bodybuilder.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E9
Extreme Survivalists
Best friends Molly and Taylor think becoming extreme wilderness survivalists will help them gain the strength and confidence they need to go to separate colleges in the fall.
12/05/2010
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E30
Plus Size Model: Emma
Emma Pagano is tired of being the big girl so she wants to lose weight and gain self confidence by being MADE into a Plus Size Model.
01/21/2011
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E28
Football: Torence
Choirboy Torence Witherspoon wants to improve his relationship with his sports-obsessed father by being MADE into a varsity football player.
01/26/2011
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E33
Pageant Queen: Davon
Long: Devon Barr is a foul-mouthed bully who feels at home on the football field and would not be caught dead wearing heels. Tired of being called a "tank" and being treated like one of the guys. she wants to retire her boyish ways and become a beautiful pageant queen. Medium: Foul mouthed, football playing Bully Devon Barr wants to leave behind her tomboy ways and be MADE into a beautiful pageant queen. Short: A Bully wants to be MADE into a pageant queen.
02/04/2011
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E34
Soccer: Michael
15 year old drama nerd is tired of being bullied by the athletes. He wants to face his fears and become one of them by being MADE into a fast and furious soccer player.
02/07/2011
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E44
Rapper: Emma
LONG: Emma Hamstra is a preppy poet who wants to be MADE into a rapper, but when her decision ignites a school controversy, Emma must stand up for herself. MEDIUM: Emma is a preppy girl who ignites controversy as she's MADE into a rapper. SHORT: A preppy girl ignites controversy when she's MADE into a rapper.
06/23/2011
Full Ep
41:04
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E41
Field Hockey: Phoebus High School
LONG At Phoebus High School where football is king, field hockey is frowned upon. With one goal to their name this motley group of girls wants to gain the respect of their peers, up their skill level and be MADE into a competitive force on the field. Will they be able to pull it together and prove themselves in time to face their rivals Kecoughtan or fall on their face trying? MEDIUM The Phoebus field hockey team wants to prove to their Championship peers that they can play against the best and be MADE into a respected group of athletes. SHORT High school field hockey team wants to go from bad news bears to well respected athletes.
06/24/2011
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E53
Salsa Dancer: Mia
In hopes of healing the wounds from her past, Mia wants to be MADE into a confident and sultry salsa dancer!
07/14/2011
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E52
Punk Rocker: Savannah
LONG: Savannah Prothero is a cheerful girl with an angry streak that wants to be MADE into a punk rocker. But when she has to write a song to confront her emotions, she has trouble finding the words. MEDIUM: Savannah, a cheerful girl with an angry streak, is pushed to her emotional limits as she is MADE into a punk rocker. SHORT: A cheerful girl with an angry streak is MADE into a punk rocker.
07/19/2011
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
MADE
S11 • E65
Pom Dancer: Lexi
LONG - Food loving high school senior Lexi, is tired of being weighed down by her bad eating habits, and wants to be MADE into a pom dancer! MTV will set up her up with a high energy professional dancer, who will try to take her from hefty to healthy. But when Lexi starts losing the pounds, will she go from too much food, to too much attitude? SHORT - Food loving Lexi spends the summer with a professional dance coach who will help her get fit and fabulous in time for pom squad auditions at her high school. ONE LINE - An overweight high school senior wants to lose weight and be MADE into a dancer!
12/03/2011
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021