MADE

Extreme Survivalists: Molly and Taylor

Season 11 E 9 • 12/05/2010

College-bound best friends Molly and Taylor want to learn how to live without each other, so they're being made into extreme survivalists with the help of wilderness expert Cliff Hodges.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S10 • E10
Pageant Champion: Page

With Maxim model Wendy Foster by her side, lacrosse star Page transforms into a pageant champion.
10/01/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E8
Mountain Biker: Emily

Emily has a passion for fashion, and now she’s ready to test her limits by being made into a down-and-dirty mountain biker.
10/04/2010
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E14
Rapper: Ryan

San Diego skater Ryan lives for making people laugh, but with the help of Homeboy Sandman, he's ready to be made into a rhyme-spitting rapper.
10/05/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E11
Singer: Alyssa

Free-spirited art lover Allyssa wants to turn the haters into adoring fans by being made into a singer with the help of rock and hip-hop star Edara Johnson.
10/06/2010
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E18
Baseball Player: Angel

Angel is a natural musician who's insecure about his body, but with coach Ramsey Washington by his side, he's ready to be made into a hard-hitting, fireball-throwing baseball player.
10/12/2010
Full Ep
41:24
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E19
Weight Loss: Tyler

With help from coach Kym Perfetto, Tyler commits to becoming a healthier, more confident version of herself.
10/15/2010
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S10 • E29
Ladies' Man: Alex

Alex loves video games and tabletop adventures, but he wants to turn into the kind of guy who racks up dates, so he turns to coach Dr. Tiy-E to become a ladies' man.
10/17/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E13
Pageant Champion: Rachel

Rachel spends more time in the mud than she does at the salon, but with the help of coach LauRen Merola, she'll show everyone she can be a pageant star.
10/19/2010
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S10 • E30
Pageant Queen: Brittany

Brittany is a country girl who loves dressing casual, but when she wants to stand out, she gets help from coach Lakisha Brooks to transform into a pageant queen.
10/24/2010
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E20
Bodybuilder: Kylee

Kylee lifts her way to bodybuilding success with the guidance of pumped-up coach Amy Schmid.
10/27/2010
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E9
Extreme Survivalists: Molly and Taylor

College-bound best friends Molly and Taylor want to learn how to live without each other, so they're being made into extreme survivalists with the help of wilderness expert Cliff Hodges.
12/05/2010
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E30
Plus-Size Model: Emma

Emma doesn't like what she sees in the mirror, so she's ready to be made into a self-assured plus-size model under the guidance of style icon Joanne Borgella.
01/21/2011
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E28
Football: Torence

Choir star Torence wants to earn his dad's respect by being made into a football player, so with the guidance of Ray McElroy, he'll go from sitting on the sidelines to scoring a touchdown.
01/26/2011
Full Ep
41:25
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E33
Pageant Champion: Devon

Devon confronts her aggressive attitude by being made into a perfectly poised pageant champion under the guidance of legendary coach Kyle Haggerty.
02/04/2011
Full Ep
41:26
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E34
Soccer: Michael

Years of being bullied by the jocks weighs heavily on Michael's confidence, so he's ready to kick it with coach Danny Cruz and be made into a soccer player.
02/07/2011
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E44
Rapper: Emma

Emma is more J.Crew than Jay-Z, but when her rap ambitions start a controversy about the fine line between cultural appropriation and appreciation, rapper P.L. helps her stand her ground.
06/23/2011
Full Ep
41:04
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E41
Field Hockey: Phoebus High School

The Phoebus High School field hockey players spend more time defending their team's reputation than scoring goals, so Olympic All-Star Keli Smith steps in to turn them into competitive champions.
06/24/2011
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E52
Punk Rocker: Savannah

Savannah has a short fuse, but her coach challenges her to channel her aggression into lyrics as she transforms into a punk rocker.
07/13/2011
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E53
Salsa Dancer: Mia

A spitfire with a troubled childhood, Mia wants to reconnect to her Latin roots by being made into a sultry salsa dancer, but setbacks threaten to derail her journey.
07/14/2011
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E60
Pageant Queen: Angie

After Angie's father died, she started thinking of herself as the man of the house, but now she's ready to get in touch with her feminine side to become a pageant queen.
12/03/2011
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

MADE
S11 • E65
Pom Dancer: Lexi

Lexi wants to ditch her unhealthy eating habits and be made into a fit pom dancer, but when the pounds start to drop, her coach must motivate her to continue and achieve better results.
12/03/2011
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Ex On The BeachS5
Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach

Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change

Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24

Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World

REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36

CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince

CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016
Promo
02:23

ASAP Ferg Weighs In On Prince’s Untimely Death

ASAP Ferg discusses his early memories of Prince, and his respect for Prince’s individuality.
04/21/2016