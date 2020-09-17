Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
2020 Code
Season 1 E 1 • 09/17/2020
Comedians Awkwafina, Lil Duval, Chris Distefano and others bring levity to a crazy year with tips on surviving the new normal, pandemic relationships, video chat etiquette and more.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
01:06
The 2020 Code Cast Talks Dating During a Pandemic
Comedians Jessimae Peluso, Alesha Renee, Damien Lemon, Jon Gabrus and Carly Aquilino comment on the state of being single in the time of coronavirus.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
01:43
How the 2020 Code Cast Got Creative in Quarantine
Jon Gabrus, Alesha Renee, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Duval and other cast members talk about how having more free time has affected their creativity.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
02:41
Carly Aquilino and Her Mom Chat About Important 2020 Issues
Carly Aquilino explains to her mom what it means to be a Karen in 2020, hears about the time her mom kind of was a Karen and ponders what the male version of a Karen should be called.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
02:14
The 2020 Code Cast Talks Getting Involved in Worthy Causes
Matteo Lane, Lil Duval, Jordan Carlos, Alesha Renee and other cast members offer advice on researching and joining worthy causes, such as organizations that help fight social injustice.
09/17/2020
