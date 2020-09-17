Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
2020 Code
E 1 • 09/17/2020
Comedians Awkwafina, Lil Duval, Chris Distefano and others bring levity to a crazy year with tips on surviving the new normal, pandemic relationships, video chat etiquette and more.
Watching
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
2020 Code
E1
2020 Code
Comedians Awkwafina, Lil Duval, Chris Distefano and others bring levity to a crazy year with tips on surviving the new normal, pandemic relationships, video chat etiquette and more.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
01:06
2020 Code E1
The 2020 Code Cast Talks Dating During a Pandemic
Comedians Jessimae Peluso, Alesha Renee, Damien Lemon, Jon Gabrus and Carly Aquilino comment on the state of being single in the time of coronavirus.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
01:43
2020 Code E1
How the 2020 Code Cast Got Creative in Quarantine
Jon Gabrus, Alesha Renee, Charlamagne Tha God, Lil Duval and other cast members talk about how having more free time has affected their creativity.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
02:41
2020 Code E1
Carly Aquilino and Her Mom Chat About Important 2020 Issues
Carly Aquilino explains to her mom what it means to be a Karen in 2020, hears about the time her mom kind of was a Karen and ponders what the male version of a Karen should be called.
09/17/2020
Exclusive
02:14
2020 Code E1
The 2020 Code Cast Talks Getting Involved in Worthy Causes
Matteo Lane, Lil Duval, Jordan Carlos, Alesha Renee and other cast members offer advice on researching and joining worthy causes, such as organizations that help fight social injustice.
09/17/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019