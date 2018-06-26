The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion
Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin'
Season 38 E 5 • 11/09/2022
The competitors throw an emo-themed house party, some costly mistakes shake up the competition during a relay challenge, and one team uses its power to go after a veteran player.
S3 • E11The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionChamps Vs. Stars Reunion
The Miz and the cast of The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars dish on this seasons competition and drama.
06/26/2018
S38 • E1The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionDon't Die for Me, Argentina
The competition is off to the races as a romantic rendezvous creates a love triangle, a cocky competitor makes enemies, and a mole is revealed -- all before the first challenge.
10/12/2022
S38 • E2The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionFriend or Faux
An iconic duo joins the game and shakes things up, Tori gets candid about her mental health, the players compete in Balancing Act, and Turbo holds on to old grudges while making new ones.
10/19/2022
S38 • E3The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionA Bumpy Ride
The new Ride or Dies pair throws Tori for a loop, Tommy and Analyse seek allies, Johnny and Ravyn's dynamic threatens their vitality in the game, and two teams face off in elimination.
10/26/2022
S38 • E4The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionOlivin' on the Edge
TJ keeps the surprises coming, several players pair off romantically, the daily challenge tests one vet's biggest fear, and a rookie team cuts a risky deal to stay out of elimination.
11/02/2022
S38 • E5The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionGet Rich or Ride or Die Tryin'
The competitors throw an emo-themed house party, some costly mistakes shake up the competition during a relay challenge, and one team uses its power to go after a veteran player.
11/09/2022
S38 • E6The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionCome Michele or High Water
Laurel moves on from Horacio to another housemate, Jakk regrets his former friendship with untrustworthy Jay, and Michele's choices leave her racked with guilt.
11/16/2022
S38 • E7The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionDeep Web
Nelson makes new enemies, the housemates become suspicious of Devin's strategy, and two teams face off in a climbing and puzzle elimination.
11/23/2022
S38 • E8The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionBorn to Ride or Die
Bananas celebrates turning 40, the players jump on moving cars in Double Trouble, Nelson faces his toughest choice yet, and two teams try not to get Spun Out in elimination.
11/30/2022
S38 • E9The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionSplit Decision
After the intense mini-final challenge Haul or Nothing, one pair of Ride or Dies must make difficult decisions that will change the entire game.
12/07/2022
S38 • E10The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionDancing on My Own
Jordan's fling with Nurys upsets Tori, the players take on a challenge inspired by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and cracks start to form in the foundation of Faysal's new team.
12/14/2022
S38 • E11The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionNelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me
TJ runs a dizzying trivia challenge, Nurys comes clean with Tori about her relationship with Jordan, and two players face off in the Pato Brawl, an Argentinean update of the Pole Wrestle.
12/21/2022
S38 • E12The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionFrenemy of the State
Devin tries inspiring his teammates to end their losing streak, the players hold on tight in Chopper Drop, and the elimination vote gets ugly when Tori and Jordan's feelings come into play.
12/28/2022
S38 • E13The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionBlind Faith
Jordan faces blowback for his duplicitous elimination vote, the teams gamble in Blind Faith, and Faysal and Moriah's Ride or Die relationship begins to crack.
01/04/2023
S38 • E14The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionTerrorist of Love
The players pair up for a vertigo-inducing challenge, Tori's fragile relationship with Jordan is threatened by one choice, and TJ changes the game's trajectory with the mother of all twists.
01/11/2023
S38 • E15The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionKnot a Problem
Two pairs fight to get back into the game, Amber and Chauncey have a target on their backs, and players must solve a puzzle in the back of an out-of-control bus.
01/18/2023
Ride or Dies Final Words - Knot My Problem, Pt. 1The Challenge: Battle for a New ChampionS38 E15
After missing out on the chance to get back in the game, the eliminated pair reflects on the odds they faced and offers words of support to the other players.
01/18/2023
