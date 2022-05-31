Catfish
Nick & England
Season 8 E 62 • 06/07/2022
When Nick notices a pattern of shady behavior from his Grindr guy England, Nev and Kamie use a new, precarious strategy to catch the potential catfish in his tracks.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E61Victoria & Anthony
Nev and Kamie go coast to coast to help Victoria get answers about her online love interest Anthony, who she's been exchanging risqué texts and photos with, but has never spoken to or met.
05/31/2022
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E62Nick & England
When Nick notices a pattern of shady behavior from his Grindr guy England, Nev and Kamie use a new, precarious strategy to catch the potential catfish in his tracks.
06/07/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E63Ivy & Dante
On the 200th episode, Nev, Kamie and a special guest try to find out whether Dante, who wooed Ivy for five years with poetic professions of love, has genuine feelings for her.
06/14/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E64Keontae & Tyler
Keontae and Tyler bonded over their tough childhoods and the challenges of coming out, but Keontae wants answers when Tyler bails on their plans to meet up at New York Fashion Week.
06/21/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E65Kaycee & Mike
Kaycee is flirting with Mike on Facebook but gets worried when he can't video chat because of his flip phone and sends her money using another name, leading her to call Nev and Kamie.
06/28/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E66Reese & Jesica
After making a connection on Instagram, New Jersey heartbreaker Reese enlists Nev and Kamie to investigate why Jesica, his fling of five months, is still so coy.
07/05/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E67Kimberly & Flavour
Diamond's worried Flavour, the famous Nigerian musician who's been romancing her mom Kimberly online, is just a scammer, and Nev and Kamie are on the case.
07/12/2022
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E68Charles & Nikki
Nev and Kamie dive into the enigmatic world of virtual reality when they meet Charles, who fell for Nikki on the 3D online chat site IMVU and wants to know who's behind the avatar.
07/19/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E69Rudy & Tyrell
Rudy's off and on digital love story with Tyrell has spanned nearly 20 years, but their most recent reconnection prompts Rudy to seek Nev and Kamie's help before she commits to a lost cause.
07/26/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E70John & Megan
John's worried friend Ty wants to give John a wake-up call about his online relationship with Twitch gamer and single mom Megan, so he gets Nev and Kamie involved in the investigation.
08/02/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E71Mark & Taylor
When Mark met Taylor inside a virtual game, they immediately hit it off, but when he gets a fishy reply to a simple request for a photo, he turns to Nev and Kamie for a reality check.
08/09/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
CatfishS8 • E72Angel & Sharon
Angel and Sharon met on a dating app and connected over experiences with addiction, but Sharon always avoids meeting up, leading Nev and Kamie to investigate more red flags in the story.
08/16/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship
International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15
Jersey Shore Family VacationIt's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever
From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022