True Life
I Can No Longer Afford My Lifestyle
Season 2009 E 24 • 10/19/2009
Three young people who lost their lucrative jobs in the recession find difficulties adjusting to their new financial realities.
True LifeS2009 • E10I Don't Like My Small Breasts
Christina and Shacole feel self-conscious about their small breasts and decide whether or not getting implants will make them happier.
05/02/2009
True LifeS2009 • E12I'm Looking for My Sibling
Reina is determined to reconnect with her twin sister in Guatemala, and Sarah sets out to find her long-lost half-siblings.
05/21/2009
True LifeS2009 • E14I'm Bisexual
Sydney, Marquees and Danielle all identify as bisexual but struggle to find understanding among some of their closest family and friends.
06/06/2009
True LifeS2009 • E16I'm Having Twins
Lauren is a mother of one who's already pregnant again with identical twins, while the father of Diane's unborn babies has a warrant out for his arrest.
07/30/2009
True LifeS2009 • E17I’m Ending My Marriage
Nina and Tryce are both in on-again, off-again relationships with unreliable husbands, and they’re reaching their breaking point fast.
08/31/2009
True LifeS2009 • E18I Hate My Tattoos
Moving up in the world, getting over an ex and raising a happy family are just some of the reasons these three people want to ditch their ink.
09/07/2009
True LifeS2009 • E19I’m Polyamorous
The girlfriend of a prominent polyamory activist and a group of young men navigate life with multiple partners, right down to sleeping arrangements.
09/14/2009
True LifeS2009 • E21I’m Rehabbing My Injury
While Katie and Anthony recover from leg injuries from basketball games, hockey player Patrick must learn to adjust to life after breaking his neck.
09/19/2009
True LifeS2009 • E22I'm a Sports Fanatic
Eating worms and getting sued by the NFL are the kind of knocks these sports fans are willing to take for the love of their favorite teams.
09/19/2009
True LifeS2009 • E23I'm a Fanboy
Three young people take their fandom to another level, whether they're obsessed with the Power Rangers, "World of Warcraft" or horror movies.
09/19/2009
True LifeS2009 • E24I Can No Longer Afford My Lifestyle
Three young people who lost their lucrative jobs in the recession find difficulties adjusting to their new financial realities.
10/19/2009
True LifeS2009 • E25I'm Clashing with My Parents
Jordan is at odds with his mom and stepdad and thinks joining the Coast Guard will solve his problems, while Rahul objects to his family's Nepalese religious customs.
11/15/2009
True LifeS2009 • E26I Have Broke Parents
Jobe worries he'll be separated from his out-of-work mother, while Ashley is a teen mom afraid her dad's inability to get a job will leave her family homeless.
11/15/2009
True LifeS2009 • E28I Can't Leave My Boyfriend
Two young women struggle to end their relationships once and for all: Tawny is sick of her boyfriend's immaturity, while Grace doesn't feel appreciated.
11/16/2009
True LifeS2010 • E1I'm a Gambler
For Adrian, Corey and Jacob, the thrill of gambling is enough to risk massive debt, damaged relationships and jail time.
01/09/2010
True LifeS2010 • E4I'm at a Crossroads in My Relationship
Two young couples in long-term relationships find themselves at a turning point where they must decide if they are still compatible with their partners.
02/01/2010
True LifeS2010 • E7I Need a Transplant
Morgan experiences chronic kidney failure and needs a second kidney transplant, and Craig needs a bone marrow transplant to beat leukemia.
03/15/2010
True LifeS2010 • E8I Have Digital Drama
Nicole and George experience trust issues due to George's online flirting, and Devin needs to disconnect from his cell phone if he wants to hold on to his girlfriend Susie.
03/22/2010
True LifeS2010 • E9I Have a Parent in Prison
Austin's father is being released from jail on the eve of his 16th birthday, and both of Pe'Andre's parents were locked up from the time he was a teen.
03/29/2010
True LifeS2010 • E10I'm Relocating for Love
Jasmine tries to adjust to motherhood far from her family, Bailey feels pressure as she decides what to do after grad school, and Trevor ditches the beach for the countryside.
04/05/2010
