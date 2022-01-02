Teen Mom Family Reunion
Gettin' Wiggy with It
Season 2 E 6 • 02/07/2023
Kiaya battles her fear of water, Coach B works with the grandmas, the moms react to Ashley's social media posts about Briana, and Christy throws a surprise engagement party for Jade.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E4Welcome to Farrah-Dise
Briana and Devoin have a breakthrough about their coparenting relationship, an obstacle course challenge ends with Briana in the hospital, and Maci, Cheyenne and Amber confront their childhood issues.
02/01/2022
Full Ep
41:56
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E5Ride the Wave
After Farrah crashes the cookout and bad-mouths Cheyenne and Cory, Coach Bryant leads an OGs-only emergency session, and the Teen Mom 2 family blows off steam on a girls' boating trip.
02/08/2022
Full Ep
41:57
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E6Highwire Act
Maci coaxes Farrah to join the family reunion fray, Ashley and Bar's session with Coach Bryant unpacks their marital issues, and the Teen Mom families conquer a ropes course.
02/15/2022
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E7Tiny Bubbles but Big Troubles
Bar surprises Ashley with a romantic gesture, Jade has a heartfelt question for her BFF Chau, and Leah discusses her trust issues with Coach B and welcomes her boyfriend Jaylan to the lake.
02/22/2022
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS1 • E8Burn, Baby, Burn
To cap off the trip, the Teen Mom family throws a slumber party, and a special guest joins them for a final dinner and bonfire where they vow to let go of the past and other negativities.
03/01/2022
Full Ep
41:47
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E1Grandmother of All Reunions
Things get off to an exciting start as Coach B encourages the ladies to face their fears in a thrilling stunt, but navigating Ashley and Briana's feud might be a bigger challenge.
01/03/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E2Mudslide
Ashley gets more bad news from Bar, Catelynn reaches out to the Young + Pregnant women, and Coach B has the moms and "glam-mas" wading through their messiest emotional issues.
01/10/2023
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E3Double Mama Drama
Roxanne and Tea's argument spirals and drags everyone else into the conflict, the producers cut off April from drinking, and Ashley sparks total chaos in an altercation with Briana.
01/17/2023
Full Ep
41:22
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E4Floating Down the River
Tensions are at an all-time high in the house following Ashley and Briana's fight, Catelynn and April unpack their history with Coach B, and some of the moms go tubing.
01/24/2023
Full Ep
41:21
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E5High Altitude, Bigger Attitude
A rock climbing excursion gives April the chance to step up for Catelynn, Kayla worries about Luke's mom watching her kids, and Kiaya opens up about her father's death.
01/31/2023
Full Ep
41:19
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E6Gettin' Wiggy with It
Kiaya battles her fear of water, Coach B works with the grandmas, the moms react to Ashley's social media posts about Briana, and Christy throws a surprise engagement party for Jade.
02/07/2023
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E7Lost in the Woods
Coach B helps Kiaya cope with her dad's passing, Cheyenne organizes an ATV outing with a twist, and Amber opens up about reconnecting with her daughter Leah and losing custody of her son.
02/14/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E8We Are Family
Maci arranges a surprise for Amber, Coach B helps Cheyenne and Zach work through some lingering issues after a traumatic year, and the group gathers for a final family dinner.
02/14/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom Family ReunionS2 • E9The Aftermath, Pt. 1
The moms and grandmas discuss Briana and Ashley's buzzed-about showdown, Jade and Catelynn's healing journeys with their mothers, and Maci and Ryan's fractured coparenting relationship.
02/21/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship
International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30
The Real Friends of WeHoS1 Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo
Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15
RidiculousnessS29 New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness
Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15
Jersey Shore Family VacationIt's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever
From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022