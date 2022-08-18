Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Reunion, Pt. 1
Season 5 E 30 • 10/20/2022
The shoremates return to the reunion stage after a 10-year absence, field fan questions and wonder if the stars have finally aligned for Vinny and Angelina.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E21The Pool Party
The San Diego trip turns into a hostage situation as Jenni and Angelina reignite their old feud, dragging the other roomies into the fight and making them miss Pauly's pool party.
08/18/2022
Full Ep
41:38
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E22It's Fine. I Work Here.
The crew unwinds at a San Diego pool party after a day of score-settling and bad vibes, Vinny is underwhelmed by a belated birthday celebration in his honor, and Nicole takes a sloppy spill.
08/25/2022
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E23Lola the Bunny
Nicole brings back a familiar costume to make Easter extra special, Deena's leftover frustrations come out during a wine tasting, and everyone returns to their roots with a boardwalk trip.
09/01/2022
Full Ep
40:56
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E24Dren
Pauly and Nikki join their friends in San Diego, an outing to visit some wildlife helps end the group chat fiasco, and Nicole's hard-partying alter ego Dren reappears at a birthday dinner.
09/08/2022
Full Ep
41:56
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E102Jerztory: How Jersey Shore Changed TV
The Jersey Shore cast and crew are joined by famous fans to discuss the show's lasting influence on pop culture, including the unique vocabulary, the unforgettable viral moments and more.
09/08/2022
Full Ep
41:37
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E25The Staten Island Notebook
After Nikki's wild birthday party, the crew tries to fan romantic flames between Vinny and Angelina during an awkward gondola ride, then indulges in the food of San Diego's Little Italy.
09/15/2022
Full Ep
41:20
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E26Wild 'N Out: Jersey Style
During Deena's Family Fun Day, Angelina gets choked up thinking about her marriage, a health scare lands Jenni in the hospital, and the roommates have a game night with the Wild 'N Out crew.
09/22/2022
Full Ep
41:46
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E27Knock Knock! Who's There?
When Vinny teasingly retracts his appreciation post to Angelina, Nikki gets caught in the crossfire, Pauly reacts and Deena experiences prank paranoia.
09/29/2022
Full Ep
41:11
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E28Another Day, Another Crisis
Angelina makes peace with Nikki and Pauly, a trip to a steakhouse pushes everyone to the culinary limit, and Vinny, tired of having his birthday ignored, announces the first-ever "Vin Day."
10/06/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E29Vin Day
The San Diego trip comes to a close on a high note with a day of exercise, drinking and strippers, and Vinny has a heart-to-heart with Angelina.
10/13/2022
Full Ep
41:42
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family VacationS5 • E30Reunion, Pt. 1
The shoremates return to the reunion stage after a 10-year absence, field fan questions and wonder if the stars have finally aligned for Vinny and Angelina.
10/20/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:45
MTV CribsS19 There's No Place Like MTV Cribs
The original celeb home tour show is back, and these stars can't wait to show off their love lounges, reptile houses and flashy cars when MTV Cribs returns Thursday, October 27, at 9/8c.
10/13/2022
Trailer
01:00
Teen WolfFires and Full Moons Breed a New Terror on Wolf Pack
A California wildfire awakens a werewolf, but a group of curious teens -- once bitten -- will not shy away from the threat of decimation on Wolf Pack, streaming January 26 on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
02:29
Teen WolfA Familiar Face Returns in Teen Wolf: The Movie
Derek Hale finds himself fighting for his life when a skilled hunter tracks down him and his son Eli in Teen Wolf: The Movie, premiering Thursday, January 26, 2023, on Paramount+.
10/12/2022
Trailer
01:22
Teen WolfS6 Teen Wolf: The Movie Trailer
An evil force wants to exact bloody retribution on the residents of Beacon Hills in the supernatural thriller Teen Wolf: The Movie, streaming soon on Paramount+.
07/27/2022