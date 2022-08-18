Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E21
The Pool Party

The San Diego trip turns into a hostage situation as Jenni and Angelina reignite their old feud, dragging the other roomies into the fight and making them miss Pauly's pool party.
08/18/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E22
It's Fine. I Work Here.

The crew unwinds at a San Diego pool party after a day of score-settling and bad vibes, Vinny is underwhelmed by a belated birthday celebration in his honor, and Nicole takes a sloppy spill.
08/25/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E23
Lola the Bunny

Nicole brings back a familiar costume to make Easter extra special, Deena's leftover frustrations come out during a wine tasting, and everyone returns to their roots with a boardwalk trip.
09/01/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E24
Dren

Pauly and Nikki join their friends in San Diego, an outing to visit some wildlife helps end the group chat fiasco, and Nicole's hard-partying alter ego Dren reappears at a birthday dinner.
09/08/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E102
Jerztory: How Jersey Shore Changed TV

The Jersey Shore cast and crew are joined by famous fans to discuss the show's lasting influence on pop culture, including the unique vocabulary, the unforgettable viral moments and more.
09/08/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E25
The Staten Island Notebook

After Nikki's wild birthday party, the crew tries to fan romantic flames between Vinny and Angelina during an awkward gondola ride, then indulges in the food of San Diego's Little Italy.
09/15/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E26
Wild 'N Out: Jersey Style

During Deena's Family Fun Day, Angelina gets choked up thinking about her marriage, a health scare lands Jenni in the hospital, and the roommates have a game night with the Wild 'N Out crew.
09/22/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E27
Knock Knock! Who's There?

When Vinny teasingly retracts his appreciation post to Angelina, Nikki gets caught in the crossfire, Pauly reacts and Deena experiences prank paranoia.
09/29/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E28
Another Day, Another Crisis

Angelina makes peace with Nikki and Pauly, a trip to a steakhouse pushes everyone to the culinary limit, and Vinny, tired of having his birthday ignored, announces the first-ever "Vin Day."
10/06/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E29
Vin Day

The San Diego trip comes to a close on a high note with a day of exercise, drinking and strippers, and Vinny has a heart-to-heart with Angelina.
10/13/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E30
Reunion, Pt. 1

The shoremates return to the reunion stage after a 10-year absence, field fan questions and wonder if the stars have finally aligned for Vinny and Angelina.
10/20/2022
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E31
Reunion, Pt. 2

Justina Valentine joins the roomies to recap Season 5's craziest moments -- from the emergence of Jenni's drunk alter ego and the long-awaited Vin Day to Angelina and Nikki's beverage brawl.
10/20/2022
