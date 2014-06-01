Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Wolf Watch: Orphaned
Season 4 E 6 • 07/28/2014
Melissa Ponzio and Haley Webb join host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante with special guest Alex Saxson from MTV’s Finding Carter.
20:31
Teen Wolf
S4 • E1
Wolf Watch: The Dark Moon
It's the season premiere party of Wolf Watch featuring Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Dylan O'Brien, Holland Roden, and Executive Producer Jeff Davis with special guests along the way.
20:32
Teen Wolf
S3 • E13
Wolf Watch: Anchors
In the season premiere of Wolf Watch, host Jill Wagner chats with Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey and Dylan O’Brien about the winter premiere of Teen Wolf and share an exclusive look at the season to come.
01/06/2014
20:31
Teen Wolf
S3 • E14
Wolf Watch: More Bad Than Good
Host Jill Wagner chats with Max and Charlie Carver about “More Bad Than Good”, unveiling behind the scenes antics and Teen Wolf trivia and sharing an exclusive clip at next week’s episode of Teen Wolf.
01/13/2014
20:31
Teen Wolf
S3 • E15
Wolf Watch: Galvanize
It’s ladies night on Wolf Watch as host Jill Wagner dishes about “Galvanize” with Teen Wolf star Holland Roden, Awkward’s Molly Tarlov, and Girl Code’s Nicole Byer. An exclusive clip of next week’s episode of Teen Wolf is shown.
01/20/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S3 • E16
Wolf Watch: Illuminated
Host Jill Wagner discusses “Illuminated” with guests Arden Cho and Keahu Kahuanui from Teen Wolf, Lucas Grabeel and guest DJ Cole Plante and shares an exclusive look at next week’s episode of Teen Wolf.
01/27/2014
20:11
Teen Wolf
S3 • E17
Wolf Watch: Silverfinger
Host Jill Wagner chats about “Silverfinger” with guests Holland Roden and Karmin and shares an exclusive look at next week’s episode of Teen Wolf.
02/03/2014
20:21
Teen Wolf
S3 • E18
Wolf Watch: Riddled
Teen Wolf executive producer Jeff Davis reveals show secrets to host Jill Wagner as they discuss “Riddled” with Girl Code’s Carly Aquilino and Guy Code’s Chris Distefano and share a look at all new episodes of Teen Wolf.
02/10/2014
20:31
Teen Wolf
S3 • E19
Wolf Watch: Letharia Vulpina
Brian Patrick Wade, Stephen Lunsford, and Haley Webb are brought back from the dead to dish all about “Letharia Vulpina” on Wolf Watch with host Jill Wagner and share an exclusive look at next week’s episode of Teen Wolf.
02/17/2014
20:20
Teen Wolf
S3 • E20
Wolf Watch: Echo House
Host Jill Wagner chats with Shelley Hennig, Bianca Lawson and special guest Leon Thomas about “Echo House”.
02/24/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S3 • E21
Wolf Watch: The Fox And The Wolf
Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey and Linden Ashby chat with Jill Wagner about “The Fox and The Wolf” with guest DJ Cole Plante.
03/03/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S3 • E22
Wolf Watch: De-Void
Host Jill Wagner analyzes the latest Teen Wolf episode, “De-Void”, with Ian Bohen and Tyler Hoechlin.
03/10/2014
20:31
Teen Wolf
S3 • E23
Wolf Watch: Insatiable
JR Bourne and Christian Taylor chat with host Jill Wagner about “Insatiable”.
03/17/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S3 • E24
Wolf Watch: The Divine Move
In the season finale of Wolf Watch, host Jill Wagner discusses all things Teen Wolf and “The Divine Move” with Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Hoechlin and Jeff Davis.
03/24/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S4 • E2
Wolf Watch: 117
It’s Girl’s Night on Wolf Watch, and host Jill Wagner and House DJ Cole Plante will get all the juice on “117” from Teen Wolf stars Arden Cho, Meagan Tandy, and special celebrity guest Debby Ryan.
06/30/2014
20:27
Teen Wolf
S4 • E3
Wolf Watch: Muted
Host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante will talk all about “Muted” with Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry and special celebrity guest Jake Miller.
07/07/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S4 • E4
Wolf Watch: The Benefactor
Host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante will talk all about “The Benefactor” with new Teen Wolf stars Mason Dye and Samantha Logan along with special celebrity guest Cody Simpson.
07/14/2014
20:31
Teen Wolf
S4 • E5
Wolf Watch: I.E.D.
Musical group Fifth Harmony will dish on all things Teen Wolf with host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante.
07/21/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S4 • E6
Wolf Watch: Orphaned
Melissa Ponzio and Haley Webb join host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante with special guest Alex Saxson from MTV’s Finding Carter.
07/28/2014
19:30
Teen Wolf
S4 • E7
Wolf Watch: Weaponized
Host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante are all about the romance this week with Teen Wolf stars Dylan O’Brien and Shelley Hennig along with special celebrity guest Cassie Steele.
08/04/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S4 • E8
Wolf Watch: Time Of Death
Host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante bring Teen Wolf stars Tyler Hoechlin and Meagan Tandy in for Fight Night with celebrity guest Briana Evigan.
08/11/2014
20:31
Teen Wolf
S4 • E9
Wolf Watch: Perishable
Executive Producer Jeff Davis and Teen Wolf star Tyler Posey join host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante for a special “Making of Season 4” episode of Wolf Watch. Celebrity fan Joey King will also join the conversation.
08/18/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S4 • E10
Wolf Watch: Monstrous
Teen Wolf villains Ian Bohen and Maya Eshet join host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante to discuss everything that happened in tonight’s episode. Jillian Rose Reed from MTV’s Awkward. will also join the conversation.
08/25/2014
20:31
Teen Wolf
S4 • E11
Wolf Watch: A Promise To The Death
Host Jill Wager and house DJ Cole Plante are joined by Teen Wolf star Shelley Hennig, journalist Price Peterson and celebrity guest Cassie Steele.
09/01/2014
25:00
Teen Wolf
S4 • E12
Wolf Watch: Smoke And Mirrors
It’s the big finale with Executive Producer Jeff Davis joining Teen Wolf stars Tyler Posey, Dylan O’Brien and Tyler Hoechlin joining host Jill Wagner and house DJ Cole Plante to say good bye to another season of Teen Wolf.
09/08/2014
20:30
Teen Wolf
S5 • E1
Wolf Watch: Creatures Of The Night
Tyler Posey chats with Teen Wolf stars Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Dylan Sprayberry, and Executive Producer Jeff Davis about the season 5 premiere of Teen Wolf and share an exclusive look at the next episode.
06/29/2015
20:30
Teen Wolf
S5 • E5
Wolf Watch: A Novel Approach
Host Tyler Posey chats with Teen Wolf stars Holland Roden, Cody Christian, pop sensation Max, and guest DJ Travis Mills about the latest episode as well as behind-the-scenes antics.
07/20/2015
