Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
One Nation Under Leroy
Season 34 E 6 • 10/02/2019
After Bananas's elimination, Leroy fills the alpha-sized hole on Team U.S., Dee and Rogan confront their feelings, and Team U.K. bombs the Explosive Decision challenge.
Watching
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E1
The British Are Coming!
The Brits and Americans compete in Trench Warfare for a chance to pick all-star Challenge reinforcements for their sides, and Wes has a head start on the political game.
08/28/2019
Full Ep
1:02:18
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E2
God Save the Queen
Jordan calls a meeting for Team U.S., the Cryptic Crossbow challenge reveals one team's weaknesses, a competitor makes a bold move, and the Proving Ground heats up.
09/04/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E3
United We Stand, Divided We Fall
Bear vies for Team U.K.'s speaker position, the Paddle Wheel Puzzle challenge leaves one team questioning its tactics, and Wes and Josh clash over Team U.S.'s strategy.
09/11/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E4
Benedict Laurel
The Relic Runner challenge forces the members of Team U.S. to reassess their allies, Bear juggles multiple romances, and the elimination leaves everyone in shock.
09/18/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E5
In Paulie We Trust
Paulie strikes a deal with Bananas despite Cara Maria's wariness, Ninja's performance in the Hooked challenge raises suspicion, and Team U.S.'s loyalties are put to the test.
09/25/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E6
One Nation Under Leroy
After Bananas's elimination, Leroy fills the alpha-sized hole on Team U.S., Dee and Rogan confront their feelings, and Team U.K. bombs the Explosive Decision challenge.
10/02/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E7
Zero Dark Turbo
Turbo has revenge on his mind after an explosive argument, Tori tries to play peacemaker, and every second counts in a knock-down, drag-out matchup in the Proving Ground.
10/09/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E8
Saving Private Esther
The teams stack crates to grab relics and avoid double elimination, the U.K. team worries about Esther's abilities, and alliance politics tests Dee and Ninja's friendship.
10/16/2019
Full Ep
1:02:18
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E9
The Royal Rumble
Dee runs into trouble during a training session, the men and women of each team compete in Under Siege, and the tribunal's decision might turn the tide of the competition.
10/23/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E11
All Is Fair in Love and War
Cracks continue to develop in the U.K. team, the game takes a toll on Nany, and a hard-fought Proving Ground ends with a huge surprise.
11/06/2019
Full Ep
1:02:20
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E12
The Right Honourable Rogan
Cara Maria skips Jordan and Tori's engagement party, Rogan and CT concoct a plan to eliminate Team U.K.'s weakest player, and the tribunal members are at odds.
11/13/2019
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E13
Dee-Day
Dee sets out to prove she's not the weak link on Team U.K., a fast-paced swimming challenge shakes up the game, and Rogan tries to walk back his failed conspiracy.
11/20/2019
Full Ep
41:48
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E14
Declaration of Independence
CT has second thoughts, an unexpected move sends shockwaves through the teams, and emotions run high when two players face a super elimination.
11/27/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E15
A Tale of Two Countries
Team U.S. and U.K. face off during stage one of the final, in which they must carry weighted gurneys through a 16-mile jungle track featuring catapults, math and grubworms.
12/04/2019
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E16
Give Me Liberty or Give Me Cash
Team U.K. fights to hang on to its lead, the overnight break is less than restful, and the champions are crowned.
12/11/2019
Full Ep
43:09
Sign in to Watch
The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
S34 • E17
Reunion, Pt. 1
Justina Valentine and Nick Young chat with the cast about Cara Maria's personal attacks on Nany, Team U.S.'s infighting and Jordan and Tori's engagement in the Proving Ground.
12/18/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019