Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
WWII... 1972
Season 3 E 11 • 09/27/2010
Rob wants to launch a profanity-free clothing line campaign, so he convinces Drama to join him in going undercover at a senior center dressed as elderly men for inspiration.
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E1This is a Skateboard Car
Rob teams up with professional drift racer, Vaughn Gittin Jr., to create the world's very first Skateboarding Car. Merging drift racing and skateboarding, the two pioneers of a brand new sport test their specially fabricated car at a custom built indoor car skate park. Rob also moves his cousin, Drama, into a brand new office next to his own atop the Fantasy Factory skate plaza. Plus, Drama's choice of decor sends Rob on a mission to honor drama's unique face.
07/12/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E2Live Your Brand
Rob thinks Drama isn't staying true to his Young and Reckless brand name, so he calls on NFL star Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson to help his cousin to finally cut loose.
07/19/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E3Cheese Ballers!
Rob thinks he has what it takes to make an award-winning grilled cheese sandwich, so he enters the Grilled Cheese Invitational, and pro skater Torey Pudwill stops by the Factory.
07/26/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E4It's Barry... Barry Bright!
When Rob's personal trainer invents a new piece of workout equipment, he gathers the crew to join him in filming an infomercial for it, and Chanel prepares to pose for Maxim magazine.
08/02/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E5Fantasy Factory's Sketchiest Moments
Drama joins Rob to revisit some of their favorite moments in Fantasy Factory history, from a death-defying shark encounter to being a first-time horse jockey and racing a skateboard car.
08/09/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E6Operation: Save Patty
Rob heads home to Ohio to take care of his mom after she suffers an ankle injury, and while he's visiting, he sets out to show her just how funny he is by performing his first stand-up set.
08/16/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E7He's Just a Little Mini-Pig
When Jeremy tries to convince Rob to take a spiritual journey with him, Rob challenges him to a happiness contest, and a mini-pig spends time at the Factory.
08/23/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E8I'm an Awkward Enabler!
Rob teams up with 7-11 to build a Safe Spot Skate Spot in a North Hollywood park and transform one of its stores, and an intervention is called to help Big Cat overcome his awkwardness.
08/30/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E9Best of, Bonus and Behind the Scenes
Rob and Drama revisit their favorite moments from Season 3, including the revolutionary skateboard car and Drama's daring leap of faith, and reveal never-before-seen moments from the show.
08/30/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E10Hawaiian Manventure
When professional surfer Laird Hamilton invites Rob and Drama to Hawaii, Rob uses the trip to test his manliness and train to ride a big wave for the first time.
09/20/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS3 • E12Jingle Z
Rob holds a charity event to raise money for his "Sk8 for Life" foundation, a charity designed to put skateboards into the hands of underprivileged kids. In preparation for the big day, he introduces Drama to "Skatey," the new SK8 4 Life mascot. Along the way, Rob discovers that he may be the Jay-Z of jingles, and leans on his manager, Jeremy, to get him an actual jingle deal. His charity event is well attended, including appearances by Pharrell, Travis Barker, The Game, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Dana White, and some of the best pro-skaters in the world.
10/04/2010
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E1Welcome, Big Black
Justin Bieber cuts loose in the Fantasy Factory, Big Black returns in search of office space, and Rob prepares for an encounter with a tiger.
04/04/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E2Project Man Dime
When they find out that Drama wants to get veneers, Rob and Big Black give him a full makeover, and Rob races a TORC truck.
04/11/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E3The Bleeding Frogs
A visit from a traveling death-metal group inspires Rob to enlist the crew to help him start his own band.
04/18/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E4Dodging Devil Donkeys
Rob unveils his new cartoon series, the crew gears up for a hard-core dodgeball tournament, and Chanel sets out to prove just how tough she really is.
04/25/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E5Best of, Bonus and Behind the Scenes
Rob and the crew revisit their favorite moments of Season 4, plus provide a sneak peek of what's to come.
05/02/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E6Ginger Lion
Rob casts his mom in a commercial and gives her the star treatment, including a surprise red-carpet date, and Big Cat suffers the consequences of losing a bet.
05/09/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E7Kid Lightning
WWE star "Rowdy" Roddy Piper helps Rob transform into wrestler Kid Lightning for a special WrestleMania performance in Atlanta for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
05/16/2011
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy FactoryS4 • E8Joe C. and the Magic Goatee
When Joe C. steps in to renovate a poorly designed Louisiana skate park, Rob and the crew honor him with a special Mardi Gras float.
05/23/2011
