Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory S3 • E12 Jingle Z

Rob holds a charity event to raise money for his "Sk8 for Life" foundation, a charity designed to put skateboards into the hands of underprivileged kids. In preparation for the big day, he introduces Drama to "Skatey," the new SK8 4 Life mascot. Along the way, Rob discovers that he may be the Jay-Z of jingles, and leans on his manager, Jeremy, to get him an actual jingle deal. His charity event is well attended, including appearances by Pharrell, Travis Barker, The Game, Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Dana White, and some of the best pro-skaters in the world.