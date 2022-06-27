MTV Couples Retreat
Vow and Forever?
Season 3 E 10 • 06/27/2023
Bre-Z braves a tearful group exercise, the coaches take the couples to a release session to let go of their troubles, and the couples close out the retreat by exchanging heartfelt vows.
S2 • E8MTV Couples RetreatNew Rules
The couples must negotiate contracts they can use to hold each other accountable, and not every relationship makes it through intact.
06/27/2022
S3 • E1MTV Couples RetreatShow Us Your Hand
AJ invites six couples to Las Vegas to work on their issues, Kendra accuses Joc of not fully owning up to his infidelity, and Falynn questions why Jaylan won't set a wedding date.
05/02/2023
S3 • E2MTV Couples RetreatSocial Media-tor
Ronnie and Shamari reopen old wounds, Falynn worries Jaylan isn't putting her first, the couples look at the media's impact on their relationships, and Kendra grows frustrated with Joc.
05/09/2023
S3 • E3MTV Couples RetreatBack to Bae-sics
Kendra confides in Shamari about a personal decision, Falynn and Jaylan share their traumas with AJ, the group works with a hypnotherapist, and a couple's public spat leads to name-calling.
05/16/2023
S3 • E4MTV Couples RetreatHot Seat, High Horse
The couples learn the art of mutual submission, Chris makes progress during a ring-of-fire exercise, Tiana celebrates her 25th birthday, and Falynn questions her relationship with Jaylan.
05/23/2023
S3 • E5MTV Couples RetreatSex and Spandex
Falynn and Jaylan consider how age has impacted their relationship, Ronnie and Shamari get real about their intimacy issues, and the couples are surprised with a night of Vegas fun.
05/30/2023
S3 • E6MTV Couples RetreatNew Edition, Old Story
The couples support each other during a flying trapeze exercise, Apollo opens up to AJ and Sherien about his prison trauma, and the group re-enacts arguments through role-play.
06/06/2023
S3 • E7MTV Couples RetreatAll Fun and Games Until...
Apollo tries to reconnect with Sherien at the gym, Shamari feels abandoned by Ronnie, and one couple doesn't appreciate being the butt of the joke at a comedy roast.
06/13/2023
S3 • E8MTV Couples RetreatLet's Get It Crackin'
Tiana struggles to trust Tyriq will stop gambling, AJ helps Jaylan establish boundaries with Falynn's sisters, and the couples reignite the intimacy in their relationships.
06/20/2023
S3 • E9MTV Couples RetreatCome On, Baby, Light My Fire
Kendra sits down with Joc to make peace after their session, Bre-Z and Chris confront their codependent tendencies, and the couples start fires with just one match.
06/27/2023
