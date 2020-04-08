Conversations in Context

Movements
Season 1 E 1 • 08/04/2020
Dometi Pongo talks with Secretary of the Smithsonian Institute Lonnie G. Bunch III about Black college students' sit-in protests at a Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, NC, in 1960.
