The Challenge: Ride or Dies
The Cave of the Wolf
Season 37 E 15 • 11/17/2021
Emerald Cell tries bringing the fiercely independent Amanda into the fold, Devin feels betrayed by Tori's deal to help her new team, and Kyle's actions during Boom Raiders make him a pariah.
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E5Good Vibes and Gladiator
Romance blooms in the house, the players race through various obstacles in a muddy Mindfield mission, and a vet's injury compromises her partner's standing in the competition.
09/08/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E6Alien
Kaycee plans a romantic date for Nany, agents must solve puzzles while strapped to the tops of spinning cars, and a stolen pizza leads to all-out war.
09/15/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E7Uncle CT
Emy charts a risky gambit to steal her "dream partner," the house nervously awaits TJ's ruling on the pizza incident, and a legendary elimination game gets a new twist.
09/22/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E8The Threat
Berna and Hughie hope to win the Dive Bomb challenge and finally break the vets' alliance, Amber considers a risky move in pursuit of revenge, and two teams Race to Escape in elimination.
09/29/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E9The War
No longer protected, the vets must devise new strategies, the teams get down and dirty in Bombshell Battle, and Cory's cozy relationship with the rookies raises eyebrows.
10/06/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E10Precious Stones
Big T and Logan don't see eye-to-eye on their relationship, TJ changes the rules of the game during Diamond Dash, and a compromised player refuses to go down without a fight.
10/13/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E11Mucus Plug
The competitors speak to their families, the teams take leaps of faith while hanging over the Mediterranean Sea in Satellite Sabotage, and Kyle worries he's seen as an easy target.
10/20/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E12500
On the 500th episode, the players transfer bags of cash to an end zone in a rigorous Brush Contact mission, and a vet causes dissension to coax a rookie into volunteering for elimination.
10/27/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E13Titanic
The Ruby Cell worries about how Amanda will affect their dynamic, the teams dive for underwater treasure in Sunken Intelligence, and history makes it hard for The Agency to nominate someone.
11/03/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E14Mavericks
Big T looks for a path off Team Ruby, the agents plunge into the danger zone during a "Top Gun"-themed challenge, and Josh gets caught picking favorites among his own team.
11/10/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E16Riverdance
Emy tries to heal the rift between CT and Kyle, the agents get a taste of the prize money as they compete in Million Dollar Heist, and the Emerald Cell seeks to avoid further infiltration.
11/24/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E17Drop Dead
Nelson questions Logan's trustworthiness, teams run across an elevated gauntlet in Dead Drop, and the men keep their heads down and try to avoid what may be the last elimination.
12/01/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E18Night of Mistakes
One player's weaknesses are exposed in elimination, and another gets the chance to show off their greatest strength, then it's every agent for themselves in an epic land-and-water final.
12/08/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E19The Decision
On the season finale, the remaining challengers split into two teams and face several puzzles as they close out day one of the final, and TJ introduces a new twist on day two.
12/15/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E20Reunion, Pt. 1
Maria Menounos gathers the agents to discuss Emy's plot to take CT from Berna and Amber's issues with the "Big Brother" alliance, and they finally learn who stole the frozen pizza.
12/22/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS37 • E21Reunion, Pt. 2
Maria Menounos questions the agents about their on- and off-air hookups, Cory accuses Josh of making promises he couldn't keep, and the Rookie of the Year performs the song of the season.
12/22/2021
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E1Don't Die for Me, Argentina
The competition is off to the races as a romantic rendezvous creates a love triangle, a cocky competitor makes enemies, and a mole is revealed -- all before the first challenge.
10/12/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E2Friend or Faux
An iconic duo joins the game and shakes things up, Tori gets candid about her mental health, the players compete in Balancing Act, and Turbo holds on to old grudges while making new ones.
10/19/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E3A Bumpy Ride
The new Ride or Dies pair throws Tori for a loop, Tommy and Analyse seek allies, Johnny and Ravyn's dynamic threatens their vitality in the game, and two teams face off in elimination.
10/26/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E4Olivin' on the Edge
TJ keeps the surprises coming, several players pair off romantically, the daily challenge tests one vet's biggest fear, and a rookie team cuts a risky deal to stay out of elimination.
11/02/2022
